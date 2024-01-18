Foundation for Financial Planning Welcomes New Trustee, Chair and Vice Chair

Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP), the nation's leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need, today announced that Megan (Meg) Carpenter will join its Board of Trustees in 2024. Additionally, Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP®, will take over as the new Chair of the Board with Anthony (Tony) Svach assuming the role of Vice Chair.

“Meg has been a longtime supporter of FFP’s work, donating her time and expertise to help raise awareness of the incredible impact of pro bono financial planning,” said Jon Dauphiné, FFP’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to welcome Meg to our board and excited about the new perspectives she’ll add to our growing efforts.”

“Dave is also in the perfect position to take over as Chair,” Dauphiné added. “He has been a dedicated donor and volunteer, as well as a board member for over six years, serving as Vice Chair for the last year and half. Meg, Dave, and Tony have demonstrable passion for FFP’s mission, and we look forward to continuing to make pro bono financial planning accessible to more Americans.”

“I’m honored to step into this leadership position with FFP,” said Yeske. “I have been a financial planner for over 30 years and am deeply passionate about the importance of pro bono planning for communities in need. I am proud to have the opportunity to lead this esteemed Board. On behalf of FFP, I extend sincere gratitude to Ben Harrison for his leadership and look forward to building on our growth and success in the year ahead.”

Meg Carpenter will serve a three-year term on FFP’s Board of Trustees. Dave Yeske and Tony Svach will lead as Chair and Vice Chair for one-year terms.

Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP®

Dr. Dave Yeske, CFP® is Managing Director of Yeske Buie, a comprehensive financial planning firm with offices in Vienna, VA and San Francisco, CA. Dave has been named a top advisor by Bloomberg Wealth Manager and has been quoted in national media, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Businessweek, Newsweek, USA Today and more. With a passion for teaching and mentoring the next generation of financial planners, Dave holds an appointment as Distinguished Adjunct Professor in Golden Gate University's Ageno School of Business, where he is director of the University's financial planning program. He also co-teaches the Capstone Cases in Financial Planning course and has been a longtime mentor and now a Dean of FPA®’s Residency Program. In 2017, FPA® awarded Dave the P. Kemp Fain, Jr., Award for lifetime achievement, following his FPA Heart of Financial Planning Award in 2012.

Tony Svach

Tony Svach is the head of Intermediary Sales at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, he is responsible for leading the Intermediary Sales team, enhancing client engagement, streamlining the sales process, and fostering a culture that leverages both internal and external resources to gain a competitive edge in client interactions. Before joining Allspring, Tony served as a managing director at BlackRock, where he led RIA, bank, and enterprise distribution. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and also served in the United States Army as a member of the 12th Special Forces Group. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tony earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. He has been on the board of the Foundation for Financial Planning since 2017 and currently serves as finance chair.

Meg Carpenter

Meg Carpenter is CEO and Co-Founder of FiComm Partners, an award-winning growth marketing firm focused on the independent wealth management space, working alongside advisors, advisory firms, and wealth management platforms at every stage of growth. Included in InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 notable list, Meg’s expertise spans over 20 years of helping RIA firms and advisors connect, communicate, and engage effectively with their target audiences. Her passion to promote the industry is demonstrated through her involvement with the CFP Board as the Chair of the Workforce Development Advisory Group and her pro bono services provided to the Foundation for Financial Planning. Meg began her career at John Hancock Financial Network before launching her own business, Caritative Wealth Consulting, at the age of 29. Meg merged her consulting business into her second business venture, FiComm Partners, in 2014.

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation’s leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious illness, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its more than 25 years, FFP has provided over $9 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate more than 27,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 715,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit FFPprobono.org to learn more.