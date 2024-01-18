Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) market size was USD 69.40 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Diarrheal diseases, whether caused by infections, foodborne illnesses, or other factors, often lead to excessive fluid loss, posing a substantial risk of dehydration which is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization, Diarrhea is the second largest cause of death in children under the age of five. Diarrhea kills approximately 525 000 children under the age of five each year and over 1.7 billion children suffer from diarrhea every year, globally which as a result is driving market revenue growth.

Rising prevalence of dehydration-related issues is another factor driving market revenue growth. Oral rehydration solutions are used to treat diarrheal dehydration, the constituent ratio in an ORS corresponds to what the body requires to recover from a diarrheal sickness. These are used to replenish the salts and water lost by the body as a result of dehydration induced by gastroenteritis, diarrhea, or vomiting hence driving market revenue growth.

However, overconsumption of ORS can lead to an imbalance of electrolytes, particularly sodium which is a key factor hindering market revenue growth. Excessive sodium intake can have adverse effects on health, such as high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues. Moreover, the presence of alternative hydration products, such as sports drinks, electrolyte-enhanced beverages, and Do It Yourself (DIY) rehydration solutions, can divert consumer preferences away which is another factor hampering market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 69.40 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 3.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 98.37 Million Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered ORS Type, Form, Packaging Indication, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cera Products Inc., SIX SIGMA LABORATORIES, Abbott Laboratories, Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA, LLC, Sanofi, Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, AdvaCare Pharma, H2ORS, INC., Drip Drop Hydration Inc., RecoverORS, GoHydrate, Precision Hydration Ltd, Fluid Tactical, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nestlé, Himalaya Wellness Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Lupin, Ajanta Pharma Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

On 24 January 2022, UFlex'Asepto, the first Indian manufacturer of Aseptic Liquid Packaging, has been chosen as the packaging partner of the FDC brand 'Electral Z+ (ORS+Zinc Solution)' ready-to-drink OTC product, which was made by Halewood Laboratories Private Ltd. The new value-added Electral variation featured in Asepto's holographic packets is accessible in pharmacies and health centers throughout India. The six-layer packaging prevents bacteria, light, and air from contaminating the liquid ORS packaged and keeps the product contents sterile, as a result, the ORS solution has a long shelf life because no preservatives are used.

On 26 August 2020, DripDrop Hydration, a rehydration therapy company, announced the addition of an 80-count multi-flavor package of Berry, Lemon, Watermelon, and Orange flavors to their Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) lineup. This was the addition to DripDrop's armoury focused at fighting dehydration, which affects up to 75% of the US population.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Standard ORS segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Rising demand for Standard oral rehydration salts as it provides benefits and widespread applications, particularly in the management of dehydration which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. The balanced combination of electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and chloride, along with glucose or other sugars, facilitates optimal water absorption in the intestines, thereby restoring fluid balance efficiently. Moreover, the timely administration prevents complications associated with dehydration, including kidney issues, electrolyte imbalances, and cardiovascular problems which is also contributing to revenue growth of the segment. Standard ORS is versatile, catering to different age groups, from infants to the elderly.

Tablet segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. Rising demand for ORS tablets as it offers a compact and lightweight solution ideal for individuals during travel or emergencies which is a key factor driving revenue growth of the segment. The pre-measured dosage provided by tablets ensures precision in electrolyte balance during rehydration. Tablets are also easy to store, requiring less space, and have an extended shelf life, contributing to the stability of the ORS formulation over time hence contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. Rising demand for ORS among individuals as it is used to treat dehydration caused by conditions such as diarrhea and vomiting is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Education campaigns and advertisements regarding the importance of oral rehydration therapy is another factor influencing consumer behavior which as a result is boosting revenue growth of the market in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented global Search Engine Optimization (SEO) market on the basis of ORS type, form, packaging Indication, age group, distribution channel, and region:

ORS Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Standard ORS ORS with zinc low-Osmolarity ORS Rice-Based ORS



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Tablet Powder Liquid

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Single-Pack Multi-Pack

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Dehydration Diarrhea Gastroenteritis Electrolyte Imbalance Others

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Pediatric and Children Adults

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Online E-Commerce Websites Online/Mail-Order Pharmacies Offline Hospital Pharmacies Retailers/Distributors Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

