Jónína new EVP at Eimskip

Jónína Guðný Magnúsdóttir has been appointed Executive Vice President of Iceland Domestic Operations. The domestic Iceland division includes land transport and distribution center, warehouse and cold store operation, facility management and the subsidiary Sæferðir. Around 400 employees work in the division at 18 locations around Iceland.

Jónína knows Eimskip well through here previous tenure with the Company from 2014 to 2019, at the domestic operation as well as being a manager in the Container Management unit. Later, she was a Managing Director of the Sales and Service division at Terra Environmental Services and for the past year as Managing Director of Quality and Sustainability at Hekla Cars in Iceland.

Jónína holds a B.Sc. degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iceland and a M.Sc. in Systems Engineering, Policy analysis and Management from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands with special focus on logistics and product management. Jónína is married to Bjarni Þór Árnason and they have two sons.

Jónína will join Eimskip in beginning of February.

Vilhelm Már Þorsteinsson, CEO of Eimskip:

“Jónína has extensive experience and knows Eimskip and the transportation industry well. Her experience, education and knowledge will further strengthen the Company’s management team. There are exciting projects ahead in the Domestic operation in Iceland and I look forward to the cooperation. Eimskip has now for the first time three women in the executive management team, which I am very happy with and is in line with the journey the Company has been on in recent years.”

