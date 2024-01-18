UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Size Worth USD 1,514.9 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) sun protective clothing market size was USD 663.25 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about skin health and rising prevalence of skin cancer are major factors driving market revenue growth.

For instance, according to American Cancer Society report, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., with an estimated 7,000 deaths in 2021 resulting in rising demand for UPF sun protective clothing among consumers who want to protect their skin from harmful UV radiation.

In addition, rising adoption of e-commerce platforms and convenience associated with online shopping are other key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Online platforms offer consumers the ease of browsing, comparing, and purchasing a wide range of UPF clothing options from the comfort of their homes. The accessibility of detailed product information, customer reviews, and sizing charts enhances online shopping experience, providing individuals with the convenience of making informed choices.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2727

However, high price of UPF clothing and lack of awareness among consumers are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Premium fabrics and advanced technologies used in UPF clothing contribute to elevated production costs, resulting in higher retail prices. This price barrier may dissuade budget-conscious consumers from investing in UPF clothing, limiting its accessibility to a broader market. The perception of UPF clothing as a more expensive alternative to regular clothing can discourage potential buyers, despite the long-term health benefits it offers.

Segment Insights

Material Type Insights:

On the basis of material type, the global UPF sun protective clothing market is segmented into cotton, polyester, nylon, and others. The cotton segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market in 2022 due to increasing focus on hypoallergenic properties, moisture absorption, and natural comfort.

Product Type Insights:

On the basis of product type, the global UPF sun protective clothing market is segmented into hats, shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and others. The shirts segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market during the forecast period due to increasing investments in fashionable designs, workplace sun protection, and travel and. In addition, increasing focus on ease of compliance, cultural acceptance, and educational campaigns is another key factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2727

Regional Insights:

The North America accounted for largest revenue share in the global UPF sun protective clothing market in 2022 due to lifestyle changes, skin cancer awareness, and availability of fashionable designs. In addition, increasing educational initiatives in countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, is another key factor driving market revenue growth of this region. The market in U.S. accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 owing to increasing awareness regarding various benefits and favorable government policies in the country. The U.S. implemented stringent regulations for UV protection clothing, mandating clothing labeled as sun-protective meet specific criteria.

The Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in the global UPF sun protective clothing market during the forecast period owing to rising sun safety awareness, increasing disposable income, and urbanization trends in various countries in the region. In addition, significant investments in textile innovation and regulatory support is another key factor driving market revenue growth of this region. The market in China accounted for largest revenue share in 2022 due to outdoor recreation and tourism and urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 663.2 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 8.7% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 1,514.9 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, product type, UPF type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Lululemon Athletica Inc., The North Face Inc., Quiksilver Inc., Patagonia, Inc., Columbia Sportswear Company, IBKUL, UV Skinz, Inc., Little Leaves Clothing Company, O'Neill, and UV-Fashions Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2727

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global UPF sun protective clothing market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective UPF sun protective clothing products. Some major players included in the global UPF sun protective clothing market report are:

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

The North Face Inc.

Quiksilver Inc.

Patagonia, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

IBKUL

UV Skinz, Inc.

Little Leaves Clothing Company

O'Neill

UV-Fashions

Strategic Development

On 6 November 2020, Columbia Sportswear, which is U.S.-based leading manufacturer and distributor of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel launched a new line of sun-protective clothing called Omni-Shade. The clothing line features various, including long-sleeve shirts, shorts, and hats, that offer UPF 50+ sun protection and are designed to be lightweight and breathable.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultraviolet-protection-factor-sun-protective-clothing-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global UPF sun protective clothing market on the basis of material type, product type, UPF type, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Cotton Polyester Nylon Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Shirts T-shirts Jackets Others

UPF Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) UPF 30+ UPF 40+ UPF 50+ UPF 100+ Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Children Adults Elderly

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Emergen Research is Offering Exclusive Customization as per your Specific Requirements@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2727

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com