AVID Center Unveils “AVID Emerge™”: A Revolutionary Solution to Elevate English Language Development for Multilingual Learners

SAN DIEGO, CA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a leader in closing the opportunity gap for all students, proudly announces the launch of “AVID Emerge.” This resource is uniquely designed to support English Language Development (ELD) for multilingual learners. Unlike many existing resources for multilingual learners in the ELD marketplace, AVID Emerge is grounded in the belief that rigorous academic preparedness is essential for every student, addressing the increasing demand for robust solutions in US public schools.

AVID Emerge, a new addition to AVID’s suite of resources for Advancing Multilingual Learners, will be introduced to educators during a webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

With the percentage of multilingual learners in US public schools projected to reach 25% by 2025, AVID Emerge addresses the dearth of resources for teachers to accelerate language acquisition. Created in response to requests from teachers and school leaders, AVID Emerge draws on research-based instructional practices to accelerate both academic rigor and language proficiency. It integrates all language domains into differentiated routines and is designed to accelerate language acquisition and foster confident academic journeys for all language proficiency levels.

Dr. Thuan Nguyen, AVID’s CEO, knows firsthand the challenges that multilingual learners face in school as well as their capabilities. “The growing number of multilingual learners in our schools is a testament to the rich diversity of our nation. Just like me, these students have incredible potential, and AVID Emerge is dedicated to nurturing this potential. I am incredibly proud of what this new resource will mean for multilingual learners,” said Nguyen. He reiterates a core belief of AVID, quoting founder Mary Catherine Swanson: “Rigor without support is cruel, and support without rigor is a waste of human potential.”

The launch webinar on Thursday, January 25, will allow educators to explore Emerge resources, engage with ELD experts, hear from ELD teachers who participated in the pilot, and learn about current research.

AVID remains steadfast in its commitment to empower educators and students alike. The introduction of AVID Emerge is a testament to this commitment by providing teachers with resources needed to meet multilingual learners where they are and ensure that all of them can thrive academically and pursue goals for college and career readiness and success in a global society.

Webinar Details:

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

For more information about AVID Emerge and to register for the launch webinar, please visit AVID Emerge.

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that supports hundreds of thousands of educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life. To learn more, visit www.AVID.org .

