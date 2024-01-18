Asthma Spacers Market to Cross USD 2.6 billion, at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2031: Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global asthma spacers market was projected to attain US$ 1.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 2.6 billion by 2031.

In order to improve the efficiency of medication delivery to the lungs, asthma spacers are used in conjunction with inhalers. It aids in medication administration by delaying the procedure and enabling the patient to take many breaths without forcing deep breathing.

The rise in asthma cases is fueling the global asthma spacers industry. The increased knowledge of respiratory disorders, their symptoms, and treatments is also accelerating market growth.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Chronic respiratory ailments are the most prevalent noncommunicable diseases globally.

This is mostly due to increased air pollution, smoking, and sedentary behavior.

Globally, a growth in the elderly population is also contributing to an increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders such as bronchitis, asthma, and pulmonary illnesses.

The rise in chronic respiratory illness patients is increasing demand for treatment and management equipment such as asthma spacers.

Spacers promote optimal wellbeing by ensuring that medicine is delivered to the lungs as efficiently as possible.

Their use decreases medicine waste, promotes better illness management, and enhances drug deposition.

Market Trends for Asthma Spacers Market

The advantages of inhaled medicines for the management and treatment of respiratory disorders are becoming acknowledged by medical specialists around the globe. By delivering drugs precisely to the lungs, inhaled medicines ensure quick and effective absorption, which enhances the effectiveness of treatment.

Asthma spacers lessen the possibility of using incorrect breathing patterns, which might compromise the effectiveness of medicine or result in the wrong quantity being administered. The asthma spacers market is growing due to increased patient and healthcare staff knowledge of the advantages of inhalation therapies.

In the treatment of asthma, spacer technologies assist lower the possibility of adverse medication reactions. The demand for asthma spacers are being supported by increased funding in research and development of innovative spacer technologies that address the unique needs of children and older individuals.

Global Market for Asthma Spacers: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of asthma spacers throughout the region. These are:

In 2022, North America held the most significant share. The region's market dynamics are being enhanced by the existence of a well-established healthcare industry, an increase in public awareness of chronic respiratory diseases, and research and development of breathing treatments.

As per the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2022, 4.6% of individuals in the U.S. were diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), emphysema, or chronic bronchitis. According to the estimate, 142,342 people in the nation died in 2021 as a result of chronic lower respiratory illnesses, which includes asthma.

The increased incidence of asthma, the growing number of older people, and the deteriorating air pollution in Asia Pacific make this region a profitable market for asthma spacers, according to the most recent market analysis.

An estimated 35 million individuals in India are predicted to have asthma, according to the Global Asthma Report 2022. According to data from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, 45.7 million individuals in China are estimated to have asthma.

Global Asthma Spacers Market: Key Players

Prominent manufacturers are making significant investments in the creation of inhaler spacers and chambers. Due to the substantial increase in the world's geriatric population, sophisticated asthma inhaler spacers for senior citizens are being developed. The following companies are well-known participants in the global asthma spacers market:

Trudell Medical International

PARI GmbH

GSK plc

CONMED Corporation

Medical Developments International

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Merck KGaA

AstraZeneca

Key developments by the players in this market are:

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Zimbabwe's Faculty of Medicine revealed in November 2023 that they were developing a low-cost spacer just for kids. Thousands of lives will be saved by the spacers, which will be supplied throughout Africa at a reasonable price.

For the eighth year in a row, Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC) was honored with the American Association for Respiratory Care's (AARC) 2021 Zenith Award in January 2022. The company that developed the treatment gadgets for individuals with long-term respiratory disorders received the honor.

Global Asthma Spacers Market Segmentation

Product Type

Aerochamber

Optichamber

Volumatic

Inspirease

Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

E-commerce

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

