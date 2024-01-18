Insomnia Market Opportunity Assessment and Forecast Report: Insomnia Treatment Market Revenue, Cost of Therapy Per Patient, and Treatment Usage Patterns Forecast from 2022 to 2032

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insomnia - Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Insomnia, currently represented in the International Classification of Sleep Disorders (Third Edition; ICSD-3) and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition; DSM-5), is defined as patient-reported difficulty with sleep initiation or sleep maintenance, despite adequate opportunity and circumstances for sleep. It can include frequent awakenings, difficulty returning to sleep after awakening, or awakening too early with the inability to return to sleep, which impair physical and cognitive function during the daytime. These symptoms may occur in isolation or together, and the presentation may vary over time.



The global insomnia market - which, for the purpose of this report, comprises seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) - will experience steady growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven primarily by the anticipated arrival of pipeline products: EUSOL Biotech's SM-1, Taisho Pharmaceutical's vornorexant, Imbrium Therapeutics' sunobinop, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals' Hetlioz. Nevertheless, looming patent expiries are expected to curtail market growth.



This model covers the market forecast for insomnia therapies and late-stage pipeline candidates. The base year of this model is 2022 and the forecast period is 2022-32.



Report Scope

Overview of insomnia, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized insomnia treatment market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2022 to 2032.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the insomnia therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for insomnia treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III and Phase IIb development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global insomnia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of Insomnia

3.2. Insomnia SWOT Analysis

3.3. Pathophysiology of Insomnia

3.4. Classification of Insomnia



4. Epidemiology

4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, Ages ?15 Years, 2022-32

4.2. Age-Specific Trends in the Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, 2022

4.3. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Insomnia, Both Sexes, Ages ?15 Years, 2022

4.4. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Acute Insomnia, Ages ?15 Years, 2022

4.5. Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Insomnia, Ages ?15 Years, 2022

4.6. Sources and Methodology for Acute and Chronic Insomnia Prevalence

4.7. Sources and Methodology - Total Prevalent Cases of Acute and Chronic Insomnia



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Benzodiazepines (e.g., estazolam, temazepam, flurazepam)

5.4. Product Profile: Z-Drugs (zaleplon, zolpidem, zopiclone, eszopiclone)

5.5. Product Profile: Melatonin Receptor Agonists (ramelteon and melatonin ER)

5.6. Product Profile: Low-Dose Antidepressants (doxepin, trazodone, trimipramine)

5.7. Product Profile: Antihistamines (e.g., diphenhydramine, promethazine, hydroxyzine)

5.8. Product Profile: Gabapentinoids (e.g., gabapentin and pregabalin)

5.9. Product Profile: Merck & Co's Belsomra (suvorexant)

5.10. Product Profile: Eisai's Dayvigo (lemborexant)

5.11. Product Profile: Idorsia's Quviviq (daridorexant)



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in Insomnia

6.2. New Therapeutic Options with Improved Efficacy

6.3. Improved Physician Awareness of Insomnia Treatments

6.4. Improved Patient Access to CBT-i



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Insomnia

7.2. Trends in Deal-Making in Insomnia



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. Insomnia Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for Insomnia

8.3. Product Profile: EUSOL Biotech's SM-1

8.4. Product Profile: Taisho Pharmaceutical's Vornorexant

8.5. Product Profile: Imbrium Therapeutics's Sunobinop

8.6. Product Profile: Vanda Pharmaceuticals's Hetlioz (tasimelteon)

8.7. Insomnia: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. Insomnia Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



Company Coverage:

Currax Holdings

Eisai

EUSOL Biotech

Idorsia Pharmaceutical

Imbrium Therapeutics

Merck & Co

Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Sumitomo Pharma

Taisho Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Viatris

