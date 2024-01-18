Global Soy Protein Market Size Will Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 4.5%: Market Strides

New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soy protein, made from soybeans, is gaining worldwide popularity for its nutritional benefits, adaptability, and eco-friendly qualities. It's becoming a key ingredient in food, beverages, animal feed, and even pharmaceuticals. The demand is soaring globally, due to the rise of plant-based diets and people prioritizing health. Soy protein's versatility shines in applications like meat alternatives and sports nutrition, boosted by improved processing technologies. Consumers prefer clean labels and non-GMO choices, leading the industry to focus on transparent and sustainable supply chains.

Soy Protein Market Trends

Direct-to-Consumer Model on the Rise in Plant-Based Protein Industry

The direct-to-customer trend is gaining momentum, providing manufacturers with valuable insights to tailor market strategies. This approach fosters a direct relationship with consumers, not feasible through traditional channels. Online retail and specialty stores aid in identifying and adapting to emerging trends for enhanced product offerings.

Soy Protein's Dominance in Animal Feed

Soy protein's easy digestibility makes it a dominant choice in the animal feed sector, surpassing its use in food and beverages. In 2022, concentrates in animal feed addressed 55% of soy protein needs. The food and beverage sector, particularly in meat alternatives, accounted for about 22% of the market, thanks to soy protein's versatile functionalities. Supplements showed the highest growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.5%, driven by increasing fitness enthusiasts in developed economies.

Embracing Health, Sustainability, and Versatility in Plant-Based Lifestyles

As plant-based diets gain popularity, soy protein, with its essential amino acids, caters to health-conscious consumers. Its low carbon footprint aligns with environmental concerns, driving its preference for animal-based proteins. The surge in vegetarian and vegan lifestyles amplifies the demand for soy protein, prized not only for nutrition but also for its versatile applications in various industries. Manufacturers respond with expanded production and R&D to enhance soy-based product quality and versatility.

Regional Dominance

The North American Soy Protein market revenue is poised for dominance, driven by escalating demand for plant-based protein, a robust focus on health and wellness, and widespread adoption in diverse food and beverage applications. Europe's Soy Protein market follows closely, fueled by the rise in plant-based diets, growing awareness of soy protein's health benefits, and a surge in demand for sustainable protein sources. In Europe, the German market holds the largest share, while the UK market emerges as the fastest-growing segment.

The Asia-Pacific Soy Protein Market is expected to experience the fastest growth, with China leading in market share and India as the fastest-growing segment in the region. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, dominates the market, propelled by cultural preferences and economic factors. Major players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative soy protein products, while regulatory support and labeling standards further boost consumer confidence.

Segmental Dominance

In the soy protein industry, key segments based on type include Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, and Textured Soy Protein, whereas protein concentrates lead the charge. Key applications include the Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Dairy Industry, Animal Feed, and Others. The widespread adoption of soy protein in food processing is propelled by its cost-effectiveness and versatility, establishing it as the dominant application. Its functional prowess transforms soy protein beyond a mere protein source, making it a versatile ingredient in a range of products, from meat alternatives and bakery staples to beverages and dairy items. Even in the animal feed sector, soy protein is valued for its nutrient-rich goodness.

Key Highlights

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce fuels product innovation and boosts plant-based protein sales.

Soy protein dominates animal feed (55% in 2022), but food & beverage (22%) and supplements (fastest-growing) are catching up.

North America leads due to plant-based demand and health focus, while Asia-Pacific boasts the fastest growth (China and India).

Concentrates are cost-effective kings, but textured options shine in meat alternatives, and food applications rule the day.

Top 15 Emerging Companies in Soy Protein Market

ADM DuPont Sojaprotein FUJIOIL Yuwang Group Gushen Biological Technology Group Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Scents Holdings Goldensea Industry Shansong Biological Products MECAGROUP Solbar Wilmar International IMCOPA Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech

Soy Protein Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Soy Protein Concentrate Soy Protein Isolate Textured Soy Protein

Based on Application

Food Industry Beverage Industry Dairy Industry Animal Feed Others

