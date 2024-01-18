Global Land Mobile Radio System Market Report 2023: A $50+ Billion Industry by 2028 - Key Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

The global land mobile radio system market size reached US$ 26.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 50.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during 2022-2028.

LMR systems offer interoperability among agencies, integrated voice and data services, spectral efficiency, enhanced compatibility with existing systems and trunked, conventional and secure communications. As a result, they find extensive application across various industries, such as construction, commercial, transportation, marine, defense and military.



Land Mobile Radio System Market Trends

Significant growth in the defense and aviation industries across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. LMR systems are widely used for seamless communications, sharing critical information and real-time data transmission for enhanced safety and productivity.

Moreover, the shifting consumer preference from analog LMR systems to advanced digital variants that support both voice and data communications is providing a thrust to the market growth. These innovative solutions provide enhanced signal coverage, improved voice quality, radio capacity and extended battery life. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) systems for emergency radio communications, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These systems are used by paramedics, fire departments, police forces and ambulatory service providers to communicate through public safety networks. In line with this, the rising demand for reliable and cost-effective LMRs among the masses is also contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, including the widespread product adoption for commercial applications, along with the increasing demand for voice encryption for secure communications, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages148
Forecast Period2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$26.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$50.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Competitive Landscape

  • BK Technologies
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • CODAN Limited
  • Hytera Communications Corporation Limited
  • JVCKenwood Corporation
  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.
  • Motorola Solutions Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • Simoco Wireless Solutions
  • Tait Communications
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Thales Group

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Type:

  • Base Station and Repeaters
  • Handheld Portable Radio
  • Vehicle Mounted Radio

Breakup by Technology:

  • Analog Technology
  • Digital Technology

Breakup by Frequency:

  • 25 MHz-174 MHz (VHF)
  • 450 MHz-512 MHz (UHF)
  • 700 MHz and Above (SHF)

Breakup by Application:

  • Defense and Public Safety
  • Commercial
  • Construction
  • Transportation

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa

