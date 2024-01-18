Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 24 0320 - RIKV 24 0619

SeriesRIKV 24 0320RIKV 24 0619
ISINIS0000035616IS0000035947
Maturity Date03/20/202406/19/2024
Auction Date01/22/202401/22/2024
Settlement Date01/24/202401/24/2024

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.