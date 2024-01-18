Spherix Global Insights Delivers Cheeriodicals to Dialysis Patients

Exton, PA, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colleagues from Spherix Global Insights partnered with Cheeriodicals to assemble and deliver care packages to dialysis patients at local dialysis clinics in West Chester and Phoenixville, PA.

A team of nearly approximately 60 employees from Spherix Global Insights came together to volunteer their time, packing 200 Cheeriodicals care bags for patients at nearby dialysis clinics. The team wanted to unite and contribute to the community by performing work that would directly benefit those in need. The choice to deliver smiles to dialysis patients locally was an ideal fit for Spherix, given the company’s history of providing expert market research services in the nephrology space.

The Cheeriodicals gift bags were created to bring a needed dose of cheer to patients during their dialysis sessions. Each bag included a plush blanket, convenient essentials, non-slip hospital socks, an eye mask, earplugs, gloves, activity books, and entertainment items. These amazing cheer-up tote bags are sure to provide a lift in spirits to each recipient.

“Through our work in the kidney disease space, we learn of the struggles dialysis patients face every day,” said Meghan Weiss, Nephrology Lead for Spherix Global Insights. “The entire team at Spherix feels passionately that we give back and support those in need, and we’re honored to partner with the amazing team at Cheeriodicals to do just that. We are excited to deliver smiles to dialysis patients and show them we care.”

“We were thrilled to collaborate with the team from Spherix Global Insights for a second give-back project," stated Gary Parisher, President of Cheeriodicals. "It holds great significance to partner with a company like Spherix Global Insights to contribute and make a positive impact in their local communities. This year's event was particularly impactful as their endeavors directly benefited local dialysis patients, a group that is often overlooked.”

After the Spherix Global Insights team packed all the Cheeriodicals cheer-up tote bags, Two Men and a Truck in New Castle, DE loaded all the tote bags and delivered them to the two dialysis clinics free of charge as part of their own corporate social responsibility program.

Representatives from Spherix Global Insights were on hand at the dialysis clinic locations to help unload the Cheeriodicals. Dialysis staff members managed the distribution of the Cheeriodicals to the patients, and even saved a few extras to store for incoming patients over the days to come.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading provider of market research, business intelligence and advisory services to the global life sciences industry. The company’s unique service offerings are powered by deep therapeutic knowledge, the Spherix Network specialty physician panel, and commercially relevant analyses to enable strategic decision-making by our valued customers. Visit our website for more information.

About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals is a corporate team-building company specializing in both in-person and virtual philanthropic events that support various charitable organizations. These events benefit children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, Veterans Hospitals, frontline hospital workers, dialysis patients, and other charitable groups. For additional details about Cheeriodicals, visit our website, or follow Cheeriodicals on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

