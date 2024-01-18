Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2023 of $39.5 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.48. Fourth quarter 2023 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2022 income tax provision to the filed 2022 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02. Fourth quarter 2023 results compare to third quarter 2023 net income of $41.6 million and EPS of $1.56.



"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2023 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 48 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter. The annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.11 percent in the fourth quarter 2023. The Company’s customer deposits and shareholders’ equity fully funded our interest earning assets during the fourth quarter 2023; the Company did not take in brokered deposits, or borrow from the Federal Reserve Bank or correspondent banks. Operating expenses remained well controlled and nonperforming assets were stable,” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2023 results generated an annualized 16.7 percent return on average common equity. Shareholders were paid a $0.44 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2023,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $69.7 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $72.1 million for the third quarter 2023. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2023 was 4.52 percent, up from 4.50 percent for the third quarter 2023. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.11 percent for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to 0.07 percent for the third quarter 2023.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2023 totaled $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million for the third quarter 2023. Third quarter 2023 results include a $278 thousand life insurance gain.

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2023 were $25.5 million compared to $25.7 million for the third quarter 2023.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2023 includes a $492 thousand increase to reconcile the 2022 income tax provision to the filed 2022 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

Public Information January 18, 2024 WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2023 1. Net Income Summary. (in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $69,738 $69,155 0.8 % $72,092 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m 400 Noninterest Income 10,992 10,463 5.1 % 11,281 Noninterest Expense 25,517 25,090 1.7 % 25,650 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 55,213 54,528 1.3 % 57,323 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 15,745 15,184 3.7 % 15,722 Net Income $39,468 $39,344 0.3 % $41,601 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,662 26,912 -0.9 % 26,648 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,664 26,924 -1.0 % 26,650 Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $1.48 $1.46 1.4 % $1.56 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.48 1.46 1.4 % 1.56 Return On Assets (a) 2.35 % 2.12 % 2.41 % Return On Common Equity (a) 16.7 % 18.6 % 18.3 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.41 % 3.95 % 4.43 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.6 % 31.5 % 30.8 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $0.44 $0.42 4.8 % $0.44 Common Dividend Payout Ratio 30 % 29 % 28 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $281,673 $221,775 27.0 % Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) - n/m Noninterest Income (1) 43,522 45,121 -3.5 % Noninterest Expense 103,216 99,361 3.9 % Income Before Taxes (FTE) 223,129 167,535 33.2 % Income Tax Provision (FTE) 61,361 45,501 34.9 % Net Income $161,768 $122,034 32.6 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,703 26,895 -0.7 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,706 26,907 -0.7 % Operating Ratios: Basic Earnings Per Common Share $6.06 $4.54 33.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 6.06 4.54 33.5 % Return On Assets 2.35 % 1.65 % Return On Common Equity 18.1 % 15.2 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 4.37 % 3.17 % Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 31.7 % 37.2 % Dividends Paid Per Common Share $1.72 $1.68 2.4 % Common Dividend Payout Ratio 28 % 37 % 2. Net Interest Income. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $71,417 $69,630 2.6 % $73,225 Interest Expense 1,679 475 253.5 % 1,133 Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $69,738 $69,155 0.8 % $72,092 Average Earning Assets $6,251,143 $6,930,584 -9.8 % $6,438,411 Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 2,966,038 3,412,189 -13.1 % 3,118,632 Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) (a) 4.52 % 3.98 % 4.50 % Cost of Funds (a) 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.07 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 4.41 % 3.95 % 4.43 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities (a) 0.22 % 0.06 % 0.14 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 4.30 % 3.92 % 4.36 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $285,563 $223,700 27.7 % Interest Expense 3,890 1,925 102.1 % Net Interest and Fee Income (FTE) $281,673 $221,775 27.0 % Average Earning Assets $6,451,821 $6,992,696 -7.7 % Average Interest- Bearing Liabilities 3,128,115 3,506,559 -10.8 % Yield on Earning Assets (FTE) 4.43 % 3.20 % Cost of Funds 0.06 % 0.03 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 4.37 % 3.17 % Interest Expense/ Interest-Bearing Liabilities 0.12 % 0.05 % Net Interest Spread (FTE) 4.31 % 3.15 % 3. Loans & Other Earning Assets. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Total Assets $6,665,040 $7,353,270 -9.4 % $6,847,691 Total Earning Assets 6,251,143 6,930,584 -9.8 % 6,438,411 Total Loans 873,635 964,287 -9.4 % 903,854 Commercial Loans 139,535 173,527 -19.6 % 151,431 Commercial Real Estate Loans 490,645 492,549 -0.4 % 493,072 Consumer Loans 243,455 298,211 -18.4 % 259,351 Total Investment Securities 5,182,557 5,694,280 -9.0 % 5,247,118 Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,298,396 4,767,459 -9.8 % 4,353,794 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 884,161 926,821 -4.6 % 893,324 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 194,951 272,017 -28.3 % 287,439 Loans/Deposits 15.7 % 15.2 % 15.8 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Total Assets $6,871,366 $7,413,008 -7.3 % Total Earning Assets 6,451,821 6,992,696 -7.7 % Total Loans 912,316 997,964 -8.6 % Commercial Loans 153,499 193,481 -20.7 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 492,183 504,713 -2.5 % Consumer Loans 266,634 299,770 -11.1 % Total Investment Securities 5,334,711 5,303,646 0.6 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 4,436,003 4,747,969 -6.6 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 898,708 555,677 61.7 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 204,794 691,086 -70.4 % Loans/Deposits 15.8 % 15.6 % 4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity. (average volume, dollars in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Total Deposits $5,573,281 $6,349,401 -12.2 % $5,722,817 Noninterest Demand 2,672,170 3,010,806 -11.2 % 2,721,358 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,085,864 1,287,304 -15.6 % 1,149,483 Savings 1,713,803 1,917,370 -10.6 % 1,741,994 Time greater than $100K 37,970 59,720 -36.4 % 43,073 Time less than $100K 63,474 74,201 -14.5 % 66,909 Total Short-Term Borrowings 64,927 73,594 -11.8 % 117,173 Shareholders' Equity 938,738 837,499 12.1 % 902,300 Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.9 % 47.4 % 47.6 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.2 % 97.9 % 98.1 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Total Deposits $5,787,361 $6,415,626 -9.8 % Noninterest Demand 2,748,544 3,018,350 -8.9 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,156,684 1,289,956 -10.3 % Savings 1,766,225 1,967,902 -10.2 % Time greater than $100K 48,076 62,411 -23.0 % Time less than $100K 67,832 77,007 -11.9 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 89,298 109,283 -18.3 % Shareholders' Equity 894,610 802,489 11.5 % Demand Deposits/ Total Deposits 47.5 % 47.0 % Transaction & Savings Deposits / Total Deposits 98.0 % 97.8 % 5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid. (dollars in thousands) Q4'2023 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,251,143 $71,417 4.52 % Total Loans (FTE) 873,635 11,695 5.31 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 139,535 2,503 7.12 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 490,645 5,945 4.81 % Consumer Loans 243,455 3,247 5.29 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,182,557 57,032 4.35 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,298,396 48,094 4.42 % Corporate Securities 2,129,736 14,687 2.76 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,508,494 28,041 7.27 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 264,514 1,627 2.46 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 308,234 2,777 3.60 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 73,191 549 3.00

% Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 14,227 413 11.62 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 884,161 8,938 4.04 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 81,789 456 2.23 % Corporate Securities 727,579 7,816 4.30 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 74,793 666 3.56 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 194,951 2,690 5.40 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 6,251,143 1,679 0.11 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,966,038 1,679 0.22 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,901,111 1,635 0.22 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,085,864 128 0.05 % Savings 1,713,803 1,431 0.33 % Time less than $100K 63,474 51 0.32 % Time greater than $100K 37,970 25 0.26 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 64,927 44 0.26 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $69,738 4.41 % Q4'2022 Average Income/ Yield (a) / Volume Expense Rate (a) Interest & Fee Income Earned: Total Earning Assets (FTE) $6,930,584 $69,630 3.98 % Total Loans (FTE) 964,287 12,293 5.06 % Commercial Loans (FTE) 173,527 2,896 6.62 % Commercial Real Estate Loans 492,549 5,812 4.68 % Consumer Loans 298,211 3,585 4.77 % Total Investments (FTE) 5,694,280 54,770 3.81 % Total Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 4,767,459 45,531 3.78 % Corporate Securities 2,462,131 17,102 2.78 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,590,164 22,801 5.61 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 319,843 1,921 2.40 % Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 297,710 2,690 3.61 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 84,774 644 3.04 % Other Debt Securities Available for Sale (FTE) 12,837 373 11.63 % Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (FTE) 926,821 9,239 3.99 % Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 109,100 575 2.11 % Corporate Securities 720,752 7,815 4.34 % Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (FTE) 96,969 849 3.50 % Total Interest-Bearing Cash 272,017 2,567 3.69 % Interest Expense Paid: Total Earning Assets 6,930,584 475 0.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,412,189 475 0.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 3,338,595 463 0.05 % Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,287,304 96 0.03 % Savings 1,917,370 280 0.06 % Time less than $100K 74,201 51 0.27 % Time greater than $100K 59,720 36 0.24 % Total Short-Term Borrowings 73,594 12 0.06 % Net Interest Income and Margin (FTE) $69,155 3.95 % 6. Noninterest Income. (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $3,540 $3,484 1.6 % $3,705 Merchant Processing Services 2,863 2,701 6.0 % 2,911 Debit Card Fees 2,067 1,704 21.3 % 1,717 Trust Fees 764 754 1.3 % 783 ATM Processing Fees 622 646 -3.7 % 640 Other Service Fees 445 416 6.9 % 463 Financial Services Commissions 66 103 -35.9 % 78 Life Insurance Gains 1 7 n/m 278 Other Noninterest Income 624 648 -3.7 % 706 Total Noninterest Income $10,992 $10,463 5.1 % $11,281 Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $80,730 $79,618 1.4 % $83,373 Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.6 % 13.1 % 13.5 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits (a) 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share (a) $12.01 $11.74 2.3 % $12.41 % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $14,169 $14,490 -2.2 % Merchant Processing Services 11,280 11,623 -3.0 % Debit Card Fees (1) 7,185 7,879 -8.8 % Trust Fees 3,122 3,216 -2.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,618 2,160 21.2 % Other Service Fees 1,765 1,808 -2.4 % Financial Services Commissions 336 417 -19.4 % Life Insurance Gains 279 930 n/m Securities Losses (125 ) - n/m Other Noninterest Income 2,893 2,598 11.4 % Total Noninterest Income $43,522 $45,121 -3.5 % Operating Ratios: Total Revenue (FTE) $325,195 $266,896 21.8 % Noninterest Income/Revenue (FTE) 13.4 % 16.9 % Service Charges/Avg. Deposits 0.24 % 0.23 % Total Revenue (FTE) Per Avg. Common Share $12.18 $9.92 22.7 % 7. Noninterest Expense. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Salaries & Benefits $12,156 $11,482 5.9 % $11,820 Occupancy and Equipment 4,958 5,218 -5.0 % 5,065 Outsourced Data Processing 2,441 2,390 2.1 % 2,473 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6 % 1,440 Professional Fees 389 574 -32.2 % 401 Courier Service 681 700 -2.7 % 745 Other Noninterest Expense 3,452 3,295 4.8 % 3,706 Total Noninterest Expense $25,517 $25,090 1.7 % $25,650 Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.62 % 1.44 % 1.58 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.6 % 31.5 % 30.8 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Salaries & Benefits $47,871 $46,125 3.8 % Occupancy and Equipment 20,520 19,884 3.2 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,846 9,684 1.7 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,754 5,724 0.5 % Professional Fees 1,751 2,628 -33.4 % Courier Service 2,652 2,614 1.5 % Other Noninterest Expense 14,822 12,702 16.7 % Total Noninterest Expense $103,216 $99,361 3.9 % Operating Ratios: Noninterest Expense/ Avg. Earning Assets 1.60 % 1.42 % Noninterest Expense/Revenues (FTE) 31.7 % 37.2 % 8. Allowance for Credit Losses. (dollars in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Average Total Loans $873,635 $964,287 -9.4 % $903,854 Beginning of Period Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans (ACLL) $17,744 $21,218 -16.4 % $18,480 Provision for Credit Losses - 6 n/m 400 Net ACLL Losses (877 ) (940 ) -6.7 % (1,136 ) End of Period ACLL $16,867 $20,284 -16.8 % $17,744 Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 60 % 44 % 46 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans (a) 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.50 % % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Average Total Loans $912,316 $997,964 -8.6 % Beginning of Period ACLL $20,284 $23,514 -13.7 % (Reversal of) Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) 6 n/m Net ACLL Losses (2,267 ) (3,236 ) -29.9 % End of Period ACLL $16,867 $20,284 -16.8 % Gross ACLL Recoveries / Gross ACLL Losses 72 % 48 % Net ACLL Losses / Avg. Total Loans 0.25 % 0.32 % (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/23 12/31/22 Change 9/30/23 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $16,867 $20,284 -16.8 % $17,744 Allowance for Credit Losses on Held to Maturity Securities 1 1 -33.0 % 1 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $16,868 $20,285 -16.8 % $17,745 Allowance for Unfunded Credit Commitments $201 $201 0.0 % $201 9. Credit Quality. (dollars in thousands) % 12/31/23 12/31/22 Change 9/30/23 Nonperforming Loans: Nonperforming Nonaccrual Loans $401 $146 174.7 % $205 Performing Nonaccrual Loans 2 - n/m 4 Total Nonaccrual Loans 403 146 176.0 % 209 90+ Days Past Due Accruing Loans 388 628 -38.2 % 1,029 Total Nonperforming Loans $791 $774 2.2 % $1,238 Total Loans Outstanding $866,602 $958,488 -9.6 % $885,850 Total Assets 6,364,592 6,950,317 -8.4 % 6,567,288 Loans: Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans $16,867 $20,284 -16.8 % $17,744 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans / Loans 1.95 % 2.12 % 2.00 % Nonperforming Loans/Total Loans 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 10. Liquidity. At December 31, 2023, the Company had $190,314 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects to receive $265,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2023, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $3,915,867 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2023, the Company had pledged $708,439 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2023, the Company had pledged $996,935 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the Twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand, and at December 31, 2023, the Company’s borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and other correspondent banks were $-0- thousand. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $1,945,176 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value unless otherwise noted.

(in thousands)

12/31/23 Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral: Corporate Securities $2,614,904 Collateralized Loan Obligations rated AAA 517,796 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 142,178 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 314,156 Securities of U.S. Government Sponsored Entities (Par Value) 326,833 Total Debt Securities Eligible as Collateral $3,915,867 Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral: Deposits by Public Entities ($708,439 ) Short-Term Borrowed Funds (Deposit Sweep) (259,616 ) Other (5,701 ) Total Debt Securities Pledged as Collateral ($973,756 ) Debt Securities Pledged at the Federal Reserve Bank ($996,935 ) Estimated Debt Securities Available to Pledge $1,945,176 11. Capital. (in thousands, except per-share amounts) % 12/31/23 12/31/22 Change 9/30/23 Shareholders' Equity $772,894 $602,110 28.4 % $648,423 Total Assets 6,364,592 6,950,317 -8.4 % 6,567,288 Shareholders' Equity/ Total Assets 12.14 % 8.66 % 9.87 % Shareholders' Equity/ Total Loans 89.19 % 62.82 % 73.20 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 10.43 % 7.03 % 8.17 % Common Shares Outstanding 26,671 26,913 -0.9 % 26,649 Common Equity Per Share $28.98 $22.37 29.5 % $24.33 Market Value Per Common Share 56.41 59.01 -4.4 % 43.25 (shares in thousands) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Share Repurchase Programs: Total Shares Repurchased / Canceled - - n/m - Average Repurchase Price $ - $ - n/m $ - Net Shares Issued (22 ) (2 ) n/m (1 ) % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Total Shares Repurchased 274 3 n/m Average Repurchase Price $50.11 $58.66 n/m Net Shares Repurchased (Issued) 242 (47 ) n/m 12. Period-End Balance Sheets. (unaudited, dollars in thousands) % 12/31/23 12/31/22 Change 9/30/23 Assets: Cash and Due from Banks $190,314 $294,236 -35.3 % $420,550 Debt Securities Available for Sale: Corporate Securities 1,909,548 2,099,955 -9.1 % 1,814,424 Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,484,597 1,572,883 -5.6 % 1,503,078 Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 239,454 286,048 -16.3 % 239,728 Securities of U.S. Government sponsored entities 294,919 290,853 1.4 % 279,364 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions 71,283 82,004 -13.1 % 69,639 Total Debt Securities Available for Sale 3,999,801 4,331,743 -7.7 % 3,906,233 Debt Securities Held to Maturity: Agency Mortgage Backed Securities 78,565 104,852 -25.1 % 84,347 Corporate Securities 728,650 721,854 0.9 % 726,951 Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions (3) 71,181 89,207 -20.2 % 77,558 Total Debt Securities Held to Maturity (3) 878,396 915,913 -4.1 % 888,856 Loans 866,602 958,488 -9.6 % 885,850 Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans (16,867 ) (20,284 ) -16.8 % (17,744 ) Total Loans, net 849,735 938,204 -9.4 % 868,106 Premises and Equipment, net 27,016 28,819 -6.3 % 27,490 Identifiable Intangibles, net 347 583 -40.4 % 404 Goodwill 121,673 121,673 0.0 % 121,673 Other Assets 297,310 319,146 -6.8 % 333,976 Total Assets $6,364,592 $6,950,317 -8.4 % $6,567,288 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Deposits: Noninterest-Bearing $2,605,844 $2,947,277 -11.6 % $2,723,403 Interest-Bearing Transaction 1,072,233 1,273,143 -15.8 % 1,138,220 Savings 1,699,388 1,874,115 -9.3 % 1,732,849 Time 96,802 130,755 -26.0 % 104,541 Total Deposits 5,474,267 6,225,290 -12.1 % 5,699,013 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 58,162 57,792 0.6 % 115,341 Other Liabilities 59,269 65,125 -9.0 % 104,511 Total Liabilities 5,591,698 6,348,207 -11.9 % 5,918,865 Shareholders' Equity: Common Equity: Paid-In Capital 473,171 475,121 -0.4 % 471,862 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (190,282 ) (256,105 ) -25.7 % (285,709 ) Retained Earnings 490,005 383,094 27.9 % 462,270 Total Shareholders' Equity 772,894 602,110 28.4 % 648,423 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $6,364,592 $6,950,317 -8.4 % $6,567,288 13. Income Statements. (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts) % Q4'2023 Q4'2022 Change Q3'2023 Interest & Fee Income: Loans $11,606 $12,201 -4.9 % $11,925 Equity Securities 174 153 13.7 % 152 Debt Securities Available for Sale 47,783 45,216 5.7 % 47,994 Debt Securities Held to Maturity 8,799 9,061 -2.9 % 8,848 Interest-Bearing Cash 2,690 2,567 4.8 % 3,929 Total Interest & Fee Income 71,052 69,198 2.7 % 72,848 Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 128 96 33.3 % 131 Savings Deposits 1,431 280 411.1 % 886 Time Deposits 76 87 -12.6 % 78 Short-Term Borrowed Funds 44 12 266.7 % 38 Total Interest Expense 1,679 475 253.5 % 1,133 Net Interest Income 69,373 68,723 0.9 % 71,715 Provision for Credit Losses - - n/m 400 Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 3,540 3,484 1.6 % 3,705 Merchant Processing Services 2,863 2,701 6.0 % 2,911 Debit Card Fees 2,067 1,704 21.3 % 1,717 Trust Fees 764 754 1.3 % 783 ATM Processing Fees 622 646 -3.7 % 640 Other Service Fees 445 416 6.9 % 463 Financial Services Commissions 66 103 -35.9 % 78 Life Insurance Gains 1 7 n/m 278 Other Noninterest Income 624 648 -3.7 % 706 Total Noninterest Income 10,992 10,463 5.1 % 11,281 Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 12,156 11,482 5.9 % 11,820 Occupancy and Equipment 4,958 5,218 -5.0 % 5,065 Outsourced Data Processing 2,441 2,390 2.1 % 2,473 Limited Partnership Operating Losses 1,440 1,431 0.6 % 1,440 Professional Fees 389 574 -32.2 % 401 Courier Service 681 700 -2.7 % 745 Other Noninterest Expense 3,452 3,295 4.8 % 3,706 Total Noninterest Expense 25,517 25,090 1.7 % 25,650 Income Before Income Taxes 54,848 54,096 1.4 % 56,946 Income Tax Provision 15,380 14,752 4.3 % 15,345 Net Income $39,468 $39,344 0.3 % $41,601 Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,662 26,912 -0.9 % 26,648 Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,664 26,924 -1.0 % 26,650 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $1.48 $1.46 1.4 % $1.56 Diluted Earnings 1.48 1.46 1.4 % 1.56 Dividends Paid 0.44 0.42 4.8 % 0.44 % 12/31'23YTD 12/31'22YTD Change Interest & Fee Income: Loans $47,116 $49,682 -5.2 % Equity Securities 630 537 17.3 % Debt Securities Available for Sale 190,039 144,646 31.4 % Debt Securities Held to Maturity 35,557 19,101 86.2 % Interest-Bearing Cash 10,671 7,790 37.0 % Total Interest & Fee Income 284,013 221,756 28.1 % Interest Expense: Transaction Deposits 457 369 23.8 % Savings Deposits 2,993 1,141 162.3 % Time Deposits 320 336 -4.8 % Short-Term Borrowed Funds 120 79 51.9 % Total Interest Expense 3,890 1,925 102.1 % Net Interest Income 280,123 219,831 27.4 % Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses (2) (1,150 ) - n/m Noninterest Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 14,169 14,490 -2.2 % Merchant Processing Services 11,280 11,623 -3.0 % Debit Card Fees (1) 7,185 7,879 -8.8 % Trust Fees 3,122 3,216 -2.9 % ATM Processing Fees 2,618 2,160 21.2 % Other Service Fees 1,765 1,808 -2.4 % Financial Services Commissions 336 417 -19.4 % Life Insurance Gains 279 930 n/m Securities Losses (125 ) - n/m Other Operating 2,893 2,598 11.4 % Total Noninterest Income 43,522 45,121 -3.5 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and Related Benefits 47,871 46,125 3.8 % Occupancy and Equipment 20,520 19,884 3.2 % Outsourced Data Processing 9,846 9,684 1.7 % Limited Partnership Operating Losses 5,754 5,724 0.5 % Professional Fees 1,751 2,628 -33.4 % Courier Service 2,652 2,614 1.5 % Other Operating 14,822 12,702 16.7 % Total Noninterest Expense 103,216 99,361 3.9 % Income Before Income Taxes 221,579 165,591 33.8 % Income Tax Provision 59,811 43,557 37.3 % Net Income $161,768 $122,034 32.6 % Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,703 26,895 -0.7 % Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding 26,706 26,907 -0.7 % Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings $6.06 $4.54 33.5 % Diluted Earnings 6.06 4.54 33.5 % Dividends Paid 1.72 1.68 2.4 % Footnotes and Abbreviations: (1) The Company received a $1.2 million reconciling payment from a payments network in the first quarter 2022. (2) A recovery of a previously charged off loan in the first quarter 2023 resulted in a $1,550 thousand reversal of the allowance for credit loss provision in the first quarter 2023. (3) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis. (a) Annualized









