Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 18 January 2024 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 16 of January 2024 purchased 51,062 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plans at an average share price of NOK 112.55 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the fourth enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2023, and based on savings made during October, November and December 2023.

The transactions included primary insiders in Adevinta ASA. The notifications of the transaction are attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

In addition, employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 16th of January 2024 received a total of 25,953 gross Adevinta treasury shares. After withholding tax, a total of 13,498 shares were sold at a price of 112.40 NOK per share to cover tax responsibilities and the net number of shares to be transferred to the employees will be 12,455 shares. The net shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. This transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Hybrid Employee Share Plan (HASPP). No primary insiders were involved in this release.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the Adevinta employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

This information has been submitted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 5‑12.

