Adevinta Asa (ade) – Mandatory Notification of Trade – Acceptance of Voluntary Offer

Oslo, 18 January 2024: Reference is made to the announcement on 21 November 2023 of a voluntary offer (the “Offer”) by Aurelia Bidco Norway AS (the “Offeror”) to acquire all the outstanding ordinary class A shares (the “Shares”) in Adevinta ASA (the “Company”), and the announcement on 22 December 2023 regarding approval of the offer document (the “Offer Document”) and commencement of the offer period for the Offer.

Knightly Investments SAS, a company controlled by Orla Noonan, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, has accepted the Offer for 20,030 Shares for consideration in the form of a combination of cash and depository receipts, as further described in the Offer Document.

Required notification is attached to this stock exchange announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Marie de Scorbiac

VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

+33 6 14 65 77 40

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Senior Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment