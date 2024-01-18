Faultless 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider Leads Way for Latest Highlight Consignments to the Broad Arrow Amelia Island Auction this March 1-2

Grosse Pointe, MIchigan, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 18, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is pleased to present the next group of highlights consigned to its upcoming Amelia Island Auction, March 1-2, 2024. An exciting addition the auction lineup for 2024 is the 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Spider (estimate: $2,800,000 - $3,200,000), is the 92nd of just 121 production Daytona Spiders and is presented in its stunning original livery of Blu Dino Metallic over Beige Connolly leather. It is complete with full Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” Certification and retains its matching-numbers chassis, engine, transaxle, and body and impressively is desirably factory-equipped with air conditioning, Becker Mexico stereo, and power windows. Offered with its tool kit, warranty card, 365 GTB/4 owner’s manuals, and leather storage pouch it was previously judged Best in Show at the 2018 Concorso Ferrari in Palm Beach, Florida and presented with an Amelia Award in the Scaglietti Production Class at the 2020 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

Donnie Gould, Senior Car Specialist for Broad Arrow Auctions, states, “The Broad Arrow team is thrilled to have such a unique and diverse offering of important motor cars at this year’s auction. From the stellar Ferrari Daytona Spider, which is essentially as good as it can get for the model, to the virtually perfect, delivery mileage Ford GT Heritage Editions being offered without reserve, and finally with one of the most dynamic and stunning concept cars ever built in the 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV, it is truly an offering like none other.”

A notable addition to this year’s auction is the pair of Heritage Edition Ford GTs, both of which are being offered without reserve and on behalf of their original enthusiast owner. The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition (estimate: $1,100,000 - $1,250,000, offered without reserve) was one of only 50 Heritage Edition examples produced in 2019, with this particular example showing less than 60 miles from new. Accompanied by its window sticker, carbon fiber specification box, and an impressive level of factory documentation, it is offered from the same private collection as the 2006 Ford Heritage GT.

The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition (estimate: $600,000 - $650,000, offered without reserve), is offered on behalf of its original owner with just under 1,245 miles from new. One of just 383 highly coveted Heritage Edition Ford GTs, it is accompanied by an impressive level of documentation and offered from the same private collection as the 2019 Heritage GT, also offered without reserve.

Unquestionably one of the highlights of the auction is the 1954 Dodge Firearrow IV with Coachwork by Carrozzeria Ghia, (estimated at $1,500,000 – $2,000,000). The stunning example is one of only four Dodge Firearrow concept cars built from 1953-1954, is the final example built and the only convertible in the Firearrow concept series. Notably, it is road-ready and was meticulously prepared by renowned restorer Brian Joseph, ready to be enjoyed on long distance rallies and events. Previous caretakers include Noel Thompson, Sam Mann, and the Blackhawk Collection

Now in its second year of being the official auction company of The Amelia, Broad Arrow Auctions continues to assemble a stellar lineup of consignments for the auction across all decades of motoring including the recently announced Gregorie Neck Collection as well as the 2020 McLaren Speedtail (estimate: $2,000,000—$2,400,000), the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder “Lucybelle III” (estimate: $3,500,000-$4,500,000) and the 1947 Delahaye 135 M Abbott Roadster (estimate: $700,000—$900,000).

Broad Arrow will kickstart its 2024 calendar with the company’s 2nd annual Amelia Auction. Set for March 1-2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, the Amelia Auction will feature exceptional collector cars ranging from pre-War classics to modern supercars. Collectors interested in consigning their car(s) to this world-class event are invited to contact a Broad Arrow specialist via broadarrowauctions.com.

