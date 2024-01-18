Solis Mammography and MountainStar Healthcare Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Women’s Health in Utah

Addison, TX, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solis Mammography, the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with MountainStar Healthcare, a division of HCA Healthcare, to extend its industry-leading expertise and superior care to the women of Utah. Through this partnership, Solis Mammography will manage MountainStar’s comprehensive breast imaging services in Orem, Bountiful, Ogden, and Salt Lake City, with plans to expand access to additional communities in the months to come.

With a strong commitment to women’s health, Solis Mammography has been a trailblazer in the field of breast imaging for almost 40 years, serving women in major markets across the country. Through its longstanding relationship with HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare services, Solis Mammography has consistently elevated the standard of care, resulting in compliance rates well above the national average in each of the markets it serves.

Utah currently faces a challenge with low mammography compliance rates, highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and easy accessibility to advanced breast health services. “Our journey with MountainStar Healthcare is focused on the patient,” said Grant Davies, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solis Mammography. “Our collective goal is to positively impact the health and well-being of women in Utah by providing an unparalleled patient experience. We know that when we redefine the way mammography is experienced and improve access, compliance rates go up and we save more lives.”

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, and despite advances in care, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in women.

“We’re excited about all the ways women in Utah will benefit from this unique collaboration,” said Rebecca Hunter, MountainStar’s Vice President of Strategy for women’s health. “Solis Mammography has been a trailblazer in the field of breast imaging for nearly 40 years. Their centers offer women a comforting, patient-focused environment to receive these important, life-saving tests.”

The first screening and diagnostic breast imaging center location under Solis Mammography management will open January 22, 2024 at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women’s health company and the nation’s largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for almost 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 120 centers in 15 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and, through its affiliated brands Washington Radiology and Progressive Radiology, Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

About MountainStar Healthcare

MountainStar Healthcare is a comprehensive care network serving Utahns in award-winning hospitals from Logan to Payson, as well as dozens of ambulatory sites of care. As part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of health services, MountainStar is able to bring the data, insights and best practices from the enterprise’s 37 million annual patient interacts to improve care for families in Utah. The eight MountainStar Healthcare hospitals include: St. Mark’s Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital, Brigham City Community Hospital and Cache Valley Hospital. Please click here to connect with MountainStar Healthcare on social media.