Global Respiratory Diagnostics Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2029 - A Deep Dive into Products, Regions, and Emerging Economies

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Diagnostics Market by Product & Services (Devices, Reagents, Software), Test (PFT, Peak Flow, Spirometry), OSA, Imaging (X-ray, CT, MRI, PET), Molecular (PCR, DNA Sequencing), Indication (Lung Cancer, Asthma, COPD, TB) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global respiratory diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2029 from USD 5.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Growth of the respiratory diagnostics market is propelled by a combination of factors that collectively address the increasing global burden of respiratory diseases. Technological advancements, particularly in diagnostic tools and imaging techniques, have greatly improved the precision and efficiency of respiratory diagnostics, allowing for early detection and more effective management of conditions like COPD, TB, and lung cancer etc.

Rising awareness among healthcare professionals and the public about the importance of early diagnosis, coupled with government-led screening programs, has contributed to a higher demand for respiratory diagnostic tests. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has added a new dimension to the market, emphasizing the urgency of rapid and accurate diagnostics for respiratory infections. Changes in regulations, such as new requirements for product approval, labeling, or quality standards, can restrain the market growth.

This report provides insights into the following:

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the respiratory diagnostics market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of respiratory diagnostics across regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of respiratory diagnostics across regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the respiratory diagnostics market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the respiratory diagnostics market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Premium Insights

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Overview

Respiratory Diagnostics Market, by Product (2022)

Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Regional Mix

Respiratory Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Emerging Economies

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Competitive Landscape

Introduction

Company Evaluation Matrix

Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

Competitive Scenario and Trends

Companies mentioned in the report include:

Philips Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Biomerieux

Alere Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Cosmed

Seegene Inc.

SDI Diagnostics

Resmed

Siemens Healthineers

Masimo Corporation

Astrazeneca

Perkinelmer

Medtronic

Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Getinge

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Ltd

GE Healthcare

Nonin Medical Inc.

Allied Medical

Drive Devilbiss

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kaem

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment