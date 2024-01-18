APPlife Digital Solutions Inc. Announces Strategic Transition of Newly Acquired E-Commerce Venture, LeSalon Beauty Ltd.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions proudly unveils today a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory for its newly acquired beauty e-commerce platform, LeSalon Beauty Ltd. (“LeSalon”), with the start of a successful tech transition of an operating and revenue-generating e-commerce business.



The successful integration of LeSalon into APPlife’s portfolio seeks to create synergies that will drive innovation, operational efficiency, and potential sustainable revenue streams. Taking control of the code is the first major step in the planned global growth of the LeSalon platform while the existing LeSalon business continues operating in the UK.

Jonathan Antin, celebrity hairstylist and star of BRAVO TV’s hit shows BLOW OUT and SHEAR GENIUS commented on the news of the LeSalon acquisition, “I love it…I’m in…and it is genius. It’s like Uber Black but for all things beauty; haircuts, color, blow-dry, mani-pedi, massage, etc., etc.”

With a focus on a seamless transition, APPlife’s Chief Technical Officer Brian Thomas aims to leverage the collective expertise of both the outgoing and incoming LeSalon teams to safely bring the core technology and operating code under new guidance simultaneously to the ignition of multiple strategic growth plans.

“The upcoming knowledge transfer phase marks a pivotal period in our transition. Over the next several months, our focus will be on comprehensively understanding the codebase, its fundamental structure and architecture. This understanding is crucial as we assemble a team of senior developers dedicated to maintaining the integrity of our current operations. This will lay the groundwork for the development of the next generation of our model. This strategic approach is fundamental to ensuring a successful transition, fostering the growth we anticipate for LeSalon,” stated Thomas.

Throughout the transition period, Company executives continue speaking with CEO candidates to lead the new LeSalon Global Company as they seek additional capital for growth and expansion around the world. This acquisition underlines APPlife’s dedication to fostering innovation, maximizing shareholder value, and delivering exceptional results. As APPlife embarks on this exciting journey with LeSalon, it remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Established in London in 2015, LeSalon was created to bring the “professional beauty experience” to client’s homes and transform the way beauty therapists work. Beauty service providers and consumers connect through a GPS-based customers service platform. It allows service providers to register and offer their specific specialty beauty services (hair, manicure, pedicure, make-up, massage), while providing consumers with the opportunity to search for a pool of talented professionals and schedule an appointment for a convenient location of their choice, such as their home or office.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over two hundred daily essentials from more than eighty brands to your doorstep.

Global Hemp Services - APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

