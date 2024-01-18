SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – GDHG

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Heaven” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDHG) and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 24-cv-00423, is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Golden Heaven securities between April 13, 2023 and December 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Golden Heaven securities during the Class Period, you have until February 20, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Golden Heaven is an offshore holding company with principal executive offices located in the People's Republic of China (“China”). Golden Heaven has stated that it “manages and operates six properties consisting of amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities” and that “[t]he parks provide a wide range of exciting and entertaining experiences, including thrilling rides, family-friendly attractions, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.” The Company conducts its operations through operating entities in China.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Golden Heaven's amusement parks are in generally poor condition; (ii) Golden Heaven materially overstated the number of visitors to its amusement parks and overall growth prospects; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 13, 2023, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published on X.com (formerly known as Twitter) a series of posts under the heading “NEW FROM US: We Are Short Golden Heaven Group, Another Classic ‘China Hustle’”. In its posts, Hindenburg reportedly revealed that Golden Heaven’s Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Qiong Jin, and her spouse were involved in fraud allegations concerning a pharmaceutical company that resulted in an unpaid judgment and the shutdown of the company’s headquarters, which carries the same principal executive office as Golden Heaven. In addition, Hindenburg investigators reportedly visited all six of Golden Heaven’s parks to gauge visitor activity during peak hours. The largest, Yueyang Amusement World, responsible for 36% of all guests in 2022, had only 10 cars in the parking lot on a Saturday afternoon visit. Visits to the other parks reportedly yielded similar results. Accordingly, Hindenburg concluded that it has “major doubts” concerning the validity of Golden Heaven’s financial results.

On this news, Golden Heaven’s share price declined by $6.63 per share, or 27.9%, on high trading volume, to close at $17.12 per share on November 13, 2023.

On November 16, 2023, during pre-market hours, Golden Heaven issued a response to Hindenburg’s allegations in a press release (the “November 16 Press Release”), entitled “Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Offers Response to Deceptive, Fabricated Postings”, which largely failed to address, much less rebut, Hindenburg’s allegations.

Following publication of the November 16 Press Release, in apparent response to the Company’s lack of a detailed rebuttal, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $1.35 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $18.43 per share on November 16, 2023.

On December 6, 2023, during after-market hours, and still without having issued a more detailed response to Hindenburg’s allegations—despite the Company stating it would do so nearly two months earlier in the November 16 Press Release—Golden Heaven issued another press release (the “December 6 Press Release”), entitled “Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Intends to Enter into an Operating Lease Framework Agreement with a Top-tier Chinese Amusement Group”, the contents of which signaled to investors that Golden Heaven could not rely on its own amusement parks to fuel the Company’s desired business growth and market position in China.

Following publication of the December 6 Press Release, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $18.76 per share, or 88.99%, to close at $2.32 per share on December 7, 2023.

Then, on December 8, 2023, during market hours, Bloomberg published an article (the “Bloomberg Article”), entitled “Chinese Amusement Park Falls 90% a Month After Hindenburg Short” (subsequently updated to “Chinese Park Owner Falls 93% a Month After Hindenburg Short”), which, in addition to commenting on Golden Heaven’s recent sharp share price decline on December 7, 2023, quoted an email from Hindenburg’s founder, stating, inter alia: “Unfortunately, the Nasdaq exchange is littered with dozens of obvious China-based scams. These companies commonly lure in unsuspecting U.S. retail investors through Telegram, Discord, or WhatsApp chat groups then exit through the kind of ‘rug pull’ decline we are seeing with Golden Heaven[.]”

Following publication of the Bloomberg Article, Golden Heaven’s stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 41.38%, to close at $1.36 per share on Friday, December 8, 2023. The Company’s stock price continued to fall the following trading session by $0.05 per share, or 3.68%, to close at $1.31 per share on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.