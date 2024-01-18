Pressure BioSciences Reports New Client Launching Around UltraShear Nanoemulsions Platform with $300,000-plus Product Order

SOUTH EASTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including nutraceuticals, food and beverage, health and wellness, cosmetics, and more, announced today the receipt of an Open Order Agreement for the purchase in 2024 of a minimum of 10,000 bottles (over $300,000) of the Company’s Nano-CBD Topical Spray, with an initial product shipment in the coming weeks, from the Company’s west coast manufacturing partner. Subsequent shipments will follow quickly thereafter.



VICAR Holdings, LLC (“VICAR”), the purchaser of this revolutionary Nano-CBD Topical Spray, has recently formed with a central health and wellness mission, focused on the on-line sale of only the highest quality and performance products, featured in a premium “PrescriptionGrade” product line. The company’s website and online store are currently under construction, with the initial PrescriptionGrade products slated for Beta testing in March 2024, and fully launching into sales in Q2 2024. VICAR has proudly announced PBIO’s Nano-CBD Topical Spray will be the first product available through their on-line store. The product will be sold as PrescriptionGrade Nano-CBD.

Manufactured using PBIO’s patented UltraShear™ technology (UltraShear™ or UST™), PrescriptionGrade Nano-CBD is a revolutionary high-performance product providing ultrafast speed of action and unprecedented effectiveness, in a preservative-free, “green/clean” labeled, sterile-filtered and vialed, all plant-based, highly stable topical product design. It is expected to quickly become the compelling natural choice for today’s health and environmentally conscious consumers.

John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Marketing and Sales, added: “It’s great to come into a New Year with strong momentum. On the heels of our highly strategic Uncle Bud’s announcements over the past week, we see the contract with VICAR Holdings as a clear indication of the great things to come in 2024. Each of these contracts will expand the consumer experience pool, which will help spread the word about the quality and effectiveness of UltraShear-processed CBD. Based on the results in a recent peer-reviewed scientific journal article by Professor ElSohly (University of Mississippi), an acknowledged global natural products expert, we know that PrescriptionGrade Nano-CBD is positioned to become recognized as a top-performing CBD product worldwide – and VICAR customers will soon know this as well.”

Vince Caruso, Managing Member of VICAR Holdings, LLC, said: “Our innovative solution employs PBIO’s revolutionary UltraShear platform, which has been designed to optimize the speed of delivery and absorption of CBD and other oil-soluble nutraceuticals. Through meticulous craftmanship and cutting-edge technology, we elevate our products to “PrescriptionGrade™” standards, ensuring only the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. Our commitment to excellence extends well beyond the all-important formulation, encompassing iconic branding and streamlined order flow systems. With a focus on enhancing health and wellness, our strategy integrates cutting-edge scientific knowledge and professionalism to provide customers with superior tools for helping them achieve a healthier lifestyle.”

Ric Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, added: “VICAR has access to over 200,000 monthly website visitors and over 90,000 YouTube subscribers through existing businesses affiliated with Vince and members of his team. VICAR also has exclusive access to multiple billboards in Manhattan as well as thousands of media outlets throughout the U.S. and the world. Their online store will sell only the best of the best in health and wellness products. We are proud that PBIO’s Nano-CBD will be the first product featured on the PrescriptionGrade website and look forward to showcasing many additional PBIO nanoemulsified products during 2024, and beyond.”

About VICAR Holdings, LLC.

Recently formed by highly experienced and successful leaders from the New York City media and capital markets sectors, VICAR Holdings LLC is led by Managing Member Vince Caruso, the CEO/Executive Producer of FMW Media Works Corp. The Company’s mission is to focus on enhancing health and wellness through the integration of scientific knowledge and professionalism to provide individuals with superior means to an improved, better life. VICAR is developing PrescriptionGrade, an online store like no other, that will offer members only the highest quality health and wellness brands.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

