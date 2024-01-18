Sleep Apnea Devices Market projected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Sleep Apnea Devices Market ” , by Product Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks), End Use (Hospitals and Sleep Labs, Home Care) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"

Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 9.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 6.9% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ResMed Respironics Sample of Companies Covered Curative Medical, Inc. Somnetics International, Inc. React Health

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Sleep Apnea Devices Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices market plays a pivotal role in the healthcare ecosystem by addressing a prevalent and often undiagnosed sleep disorder. Sleep apnea, characterized by intermittent pauses in breathing during sleep, affects a significant portion of the global population. Sleep apnea devices, including Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines, oral appliances, and adaptive servo-ventilation devices, provide effective solutions for managing and treating this condition. These devices not only improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from sleep apnea but also contribute to reducing associated health risks, such as cardiovascular issues and daytime fatigue. As awareness of sleep apnea grows and diagnostic capabilities improve, the demand for sleep apnea devices is expected to rise, fostering innovation and technological advancements within the industry.

The market's impact extends beyond individual health, benefiting the healthcare industry at large. By addressing sleep apnea, these devices contribute to preventive healthcare, potentially reducing the burden on healthcare systems caused by untreated sleep-related disorders. Additionally, the market's growth stimulates economic activities, driving research and development, creating job opportunities, and fostering collaborations between healthcare professionals, researchers, and manufacturers. As the global population becomes more health-conscious, the Sleep Apnea Devices market not only meets a critical healthcare need but also aligns with broader trends toward proactive health management, making it an integral and beneficial component of the healthcare industry ecosystem.

Major vendors in the global Sleep Apnea Devices market:

ResMed

Respironics

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Curative Medical, Inc.

React Health

Somnetics International, Inc.

BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

Natus Medical Incorporated

SOMNOmedics GmbH

Compumedics

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Increasing Prevalence of Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is a prevalent sleep disorder characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep. The escalating incidence of sleep apnea globally is a significant driver for the sleep apnea devices market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 100 million people worldwide suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) alone. The condition is often underdiagnosed, emphasizing the need for effective diagnostic and therapeutic devices. The rise in awareness among both healthcare professionals and the general population regarding the health consequences of untreated sleep apnea has led to an increased demand for advanced sleep apnea devices.

Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, such as polysomnography and home sleep apnea testing, contribute to accurate and convenient diagnosis. This, coupled with the development of innovative treatment devices, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) devices, and mandibular advancement devices (MADs), is propelling the market forward. Manufacturers are focusing on creating user-friendly, comfortable, and efficient devices to enhance patient compliance and improve treatment outcomes.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders globally.

Growing awareness about the importance of diagnosing and treating sleep apnea.

Technological advancements in sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

Rising geriatric population prone to sleep-related disorders.

Opportunities:

Emerging markets with untapped potential for sleep apnea devices.

Continuous research and development for innovative and efficient devices.

Integration of artificial intelligence and digital health solutions in sleep apnea devices.

Collaborations and partnerships between healthcare providers and device manufacturers.

Rising Geriatric Population

The global demographic landscape is witnessing a significant increase in the aging population. Sleep apnea is more prevalent among older adults, and as the world's elderly population grows, the demand for sleep apnea devices is expected to surge. Elderly individuals often experience physiological changes that contribute to the development or exacerbation of sleep apnea. Factors such as decreased muscle tone, changes in airway anatomy, and increased prevalence of comorbidities like obesity and hypertension are common in the elderly, making them more susceptible to sleep apnea.

The aging population's heightened vulnerability to sleep apnea underscores the importance of effective and tailored therapeutic interventions. Sleep apnea devices, particularly those catering to the specific needs of older adults, are in high demand. Continuous research and development efforts are directed towards creating devices that accommodate age-related challenges, ensuring optimal efficacy and safety for this demographic.

North America dominates the market for Sleep Apnea Devices.

The dominating region in the global sleep apnea devices market is North America, with the United States holding a prominent share. The region's dominance can be attributed to a high prevalence of sleep disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and a proactive approach to technological advancements in medical devices. The U.S. alone contributes significantly to the market revenue due to the presence of key market players and increasing awareness about sleep apnea.

In terms of upcoming countries with high growth potential, the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India, is poised for substantial market expansion. The increasing recognition of sleep disorders, rapid economic development, and improving healthcare infrastructure are driving the demand for sleep apnea devices in these countries. Additionally, the growing elderly population, lifestyle changes, and rising awareness about the importance of sleep health are fueling the market's growth in the Asia-Pacific region. As these countries continue to invest in healthcare infrastructure and technology, the sleep apnea devices market is likely to witness significant expansion in the coming years.

The Therapeutic Devices Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The global sleep apnea devices market encompasses three key product type segments: diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, and sleep apnea masks. While each segment plays a vital role in addressing sleep apnea, the Therapeutic Devices segment stands out as the dominating force. The prevalence of sleep apnea has led to a growing demand for effective treatment options, and therapeutic devices such as Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines have become the primary choice for managing this condition. The efficacy, non-invasiveness, and user-friendly nature of therapeutic devices make them the preferred solution for patients and healthcare professionals alike, contributing to the dominance of this segment in the market.

