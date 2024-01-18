Global Automotive Paints Market Set to Reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2028: Asia-Pacific Dominates in Electrostatic Spray Guns and Polyurethane, Followed by North America

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Paints Market by Type (E-Coat, Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat), Resin (PU, Epoxy, Acrylic), Technology (Solvent, Water, Powder), Paint Equipment (Airless, Electrostatic), Texture, Content, ICE & EVs, Refinish and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The automotive paints market is estimated to be USD 8.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

The automotive paints market is witnessing growth, driven by increased electric vehicle production and SUV popularity. Waterborne paints, with fewer VOCs, are the fastest-growing segment, favored for sustainability. Stringent environmental regulations are pushing for innovative, eco-friendly solutions, boosting the waterborne technology segment. The market dynamics show a mature presence in refinishing paints, and basecoat dominates, driving heavy investment.

North America is the second fastest-growing market, with robust vehicle production and strict VOC regulations promoting low-VOC paints. Industry stakeholders include Tier 1 companies and OEMs, with a focus on sustainability. The comprehensive report covers key market segments and highlights the importance of adapting to environmental regulations and innovation in paint manufacturing for future success.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 307 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Global





Market Overview

Drivers

Rising Production of Sustainable Automotive Paints due to Stringent Emission Regulations

Expansion of Established Players in Refinish Paints Market

Restraints

Reduced Number of Accidents and Refinish Jobs due to Advancements in Autonomous Technologies

Opportunity

Emergence of Innovative Paint Technologies

Growing Popularity of SUVs

Challenges

Lack of Adequate Waste Management Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Rapidly Changing Consumer Preferences

Decline in Vehicle Sales

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Nano-Ceramic Coatings

Smart Paints

Self-Cleaning Paints

Dress Up

Self-Healing Wraps

Paint Atomizers

Smart Automotive Paint Booths

Antimicrobial Coatings

Impact of Electric Vehicles on Automotive Paints Market



Analyst's Recommendations

Asia-Pacific to be Major Market for Automotive Paints

Environment Friendliness and Better Strength-To-Weight Ratio to Drive Polyurethane Segment

Conclusion

