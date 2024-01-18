Gut Supplement Market Projected to Reach US$22.6 Billion by 2030, Demonstrating a Robust Boom with a CAGR of 8.9%, Reports Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market dedicated to digestive health supplements involves the manufacturing and distribution of products aimed at promoting and improving gastrointestinal health. These supplements typically include probiotics, prebiotics, and other bioactive compounds to support a healthy and thriving intestinal microbiome. The range of products in this category is diverse, ranging from traditional probiotic capsules to innovative formulations like fermented foods, catering to individual microbiome needs. Due to the vital role the gut plays in overall health and immunity, there is a growing demand for gut health supplements as consumers become more health-conscious.



The global gut health supplement market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%, increasing from a value of US$12.4 billion in 2023 to US$22.6 billion by the end of 2030.

Several factors contribute to the significant expansion of the global gut health supplement market. Primarily, the rising prevalence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal issues worldwide has fuelled the demand for preventive healthcare solutions, propelling market growth. Additionally, an increased focus among consumers on wellness and preventive self-care has led to a notable rise in the use of dietary supplements, particularly those targeting gastrointestinal health.

Ongoing research by the scientific community into the intricate relationship between gastrointestinal health and various aspects of overall wellness has profoundly influenced consumer perspectives. Furthermore, advancements in product formulations, exemplified by the development of specialized and targeted probiotic strains, are fostering market growth by offering tailored solutions for specific health issues.

Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$12.4 Billion Estimated Revenue 2030 US$22.6 Billion Growth Rate - CAGR 8.9% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 184 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type

Form

Sales Channel

Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Alltech

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Anovite

Nestle Health Science

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

Procter & Gamble Co.

Pendulum

Johnson & Johnson

Market Dynamics:

Drivers of Market Growth: Rising Incidence of Digestive Disorders and Gastrointestinal Issues

The substantial momentum behind the expansion of the global gut health supplement industry stems from the increasing occurrence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal complications. In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the prevalence of conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and others, creating a heightened demand for effective preventive and therapeutic interventions. This upswing can be attributed to various factors, including changes in dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental influences. Consequently, individuals are increasingly turning to digestive health supplements as a proactive approach to address these concerns and foster a resilient gastrointestinal system.

The rise in digestive disorders is intricately linked to contemporary lifestyles characterized by poor dietary choices, elevated stress levels, and limited physical activity. Insufficient fiber intake and the prevalence of processed foods in modern diets disrupt the crucial gut microbiota, essential for maintaining digestive health. This shift in dietary patterns, coupled with widespread stress habits, negatively affects the diversity and functionality of the gut microbiota.

A growing number of people are experiencing discomfort, irregular bowel movements, and other symptoms indicative of compromised digestive health. The escalating prevalence of this phenomenon creates significant market potential for gut health supplements, as individuals seek convenient and effective means to restore and maintain a balanced gut microbiome.

Market Constraints: Challenges in Regulatory Oversight for Dietary Supplements

The regulatory framework overseeing the distribution and marketing of dietary supplements poses a substantial obstacle to the global digestive health supplement market. Inconsistencies in regulatory policies across different regions create complexities for manufacturers, hindering the smooth growth of these products. Regulatory bodies enforce stringent criteria concerning the labelling, safety, and health claims associated with digestive health supplements.

Comprehensive scientific documentation is expected by these entities to substantiate the asserted benefits, leading to increased compliance costs, prolonged approval processes, and a slow time-to-market for new products. Moreover, manufacturers aiming for a global presence face a significant hurdle due to the variation and dynamic nature of regulations in different countries.

A noteworthy challenge confronting the global digestive health supplement market is the substantial doubt and uncertainty surrounding the effectiveness of these products. Despite increased consumer awareness and scientific research confirming the importance of digestive health, a significant portion of the market faces consumer scepticism regarding the practicality and efficacy of these supplements. Factors such as the lack of standardized regulations, inconsistent product quality, and a perceived lack of industry transparency contribute to this scepticism.

Opportunities: Increasing Consumer Awareness of the Interconnection Between Digestive Health and Holistic Well-being

A significant opportunity propelling the global gut health supplement market is the rising awareness among consumers of the link between digestive health and overall well-being. This heightened awareness stems from the expanding body of scientific literature that underscores the crucial role of the gut microbiome not only in promoting digestive health but also in influencing immune function, mental well-being, and various systemic processes.

As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing inclination towards proactive steps to enhance overall well-being. In this pursuit, digestive health supplements are gaining popularity as a convenient and readily accessible means to achieve this goal. The increasing prevalence of health-centric lifestyles and the shift towards preventive healthcare are key factors driving the escalating demand for digestive health supplements.

A growing number of consumers now recognize the importance of maintaining a diverse and well-balanced gastrointestinal microbiota for optimal health. The dissemination of information through diverse channels, including social media, health and wellness influencers, and traditional media, contributes to this heightened awareness. Individuals are becoming more conscious of the intricate interplay between gastrointestinal health and various health conditions such as mental health, skin health, and immune system function. Consequently, the use of supplements has become a widely adopted preventive measure to enhance overall well-being.

Top 7 Key Trends in the Gut Health Supplement Market:

The gut health supplement market is experiencing explosive growth, fuelled by a growing understanding of the gut microbiome's impact on overall health and well-being. Here are some key trends shaping the market:

1. Personalized Probiotics:

One-size-fits-all probiotic supplements are giving way to personalized approaches. Consumers are increasingly seeking probiotic strains tailored to their individual needs and gut microbiomes. This is driven by advances in genetic testing and gut microbiome analysis, allowing for targeted recommendations.

2. Beyond Digestion:

Probiotics are no longer solely associated with digestive health. Research is highlighting their potential benefits for mental health, immunity, skin health, and even cognitive function. This broader scope is expanding the market and attracting new consumer segments.

3. Prebiotics Gaining Traction:

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres that feed and nourish gut bacteria. As the importance of a diverse gut microbiome becomes more recognized, prebiotics are gaining popularity alongside probiotics. They are often combined in symbiotic supplements for synergistic effects.

4. Natural and Organic Ingredients:

Consumers are increasingly prioritizing natural and organic ingredients in their supplements. This trend is reflected in the rise of gut health supplements made with organic prebiotics and probiotics from fermented foods.

5. Convenience and Innovation:

Consumers are looking for convenient and innovative ways to support their gut health. This is leading to the development of chewable tablets, gummies, and even effervescent tablets alongside traditional capsules and powders.

6. Focus on Sustainability:

Sustainability is becoming a major concern for consumers, and the gut health supplement market is no exception. Brands are adopting eco-friendly packaging, using sustainably sourced ingredients, and minimizing their environmental footprint.

7. Direct-to-Consumer Sales:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales are disrupting the traditional retail model. Brands are bypassing distributors and selling directly to consumers through online platforms, offering personalized recommendations, subscription services, and greater transparency.

Competitive Overview and Corporate Profiles in the Gut Health Supplement Market

The market report provides a comprehensive examination of key industry players within the Gut Health Supplement Market through dedicated sections on competitive landscape and company profiles. The evaluation of major market participants involves a thorough analysis of their product or service offerings, financial statements, significant developments, strategic market approaches, market positioning, geographical reach, and other pertinent attributes. Within this chapter, emphasis is placed on elucidating the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), essential success factors, current focal points and strategies, as well as competitive challenges faced by the top three to five players in the market.

Additionally, the list of companies featured in the market study can be tailored to meet the specific requirements of the client. The competitive landscape segment of the report delves into details such as the ranking of the top five companies, noteworthy developments including recent activities, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, new product introductions, etc. It also provides insights into the regional and industry footprint of each company, as per the market dynamics and Ace matrix. This section aims to furnish a comprehensive understanding of the competitive scenario within the Gut Health Supplement Market.

Market Segmentation of the Gut Health Supplement Market:

The ever-expanding Gut Health Supplement Market caters to a diverse range of consumers with varying needs and preferences. To meet this demand effectively, the market is segmented into several categories, each with its own growth drivers and target audience. Here is a breakdown of the key segments:

By Product Type:

Probiotics: The dominant segment, comprising live bacteria that aid digestion and support gut health. Popular strains include Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lactis.

Prebiotics: Non-digestible fibers that nourish gut bacteria, promoting their growth and activity. Prebiotic-rich foods like bananas, onions, and asparagus are also gaining traction.

Synbiotics: Combine probiotics and prebiotics for a synergistic effect, potentially offering enhanced benefits.



By Application:

Digestive Health: Primarily used to address digestive issues like constipation, diarrhea, and irritable bowel syndrome.

Immune System Support: Probiotics are increasingly recognized for their role in immune function, leading to their use for promoting overall health and preventing infections.

Skin Health: Gut health influences skin health, driving demand for probiotics for managing conditions like eczema and acne.

Mental Health: Research suggests a link between gut health and mental well-being, leading to the exploration of probiotics for mood management and anxiety reduction.

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies and Drugstores: Traditional channels offering a wide range of brands and expert advice.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Convenient options for everyday purchases, with an increasing focus on health and wellness products.

Online Retailers: E-commerce platforms offer a vast selection, competitive prices, and direct-to-consumer brands.

Specialty Stores: Health food stores and supplement shops cater to health-conscious consumers seeking natural and organic options.

By Region:

North America: Currently the largest market, driven by high awareness, disposable income, and research advancements.

Europe: Strong market with growing demand for personalized and science-backed supplements.

Asia Pacific: Emerging market with rapid growth potential due to rising disposable incomes and increasing health consciousness.

Latin America: Growing awareness and adoption of gut health solutions, particularly for digestive issues.

Middle East and Africa: Smaller market with growth potential driven by urbanization and improving healthcare infrastructure.



Regional Insights: Global Gut Health Supplements Market

The gut health supplements market is analysed by country, product, and distribution channel. Key regions include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Sweden, Poland, etc.), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, etc.), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates due to a surge in digestive disorders, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fuelled by increased awareness and a growing elderly population.

Country-specific analysis includes market factors, regulatory changes, and challenges faced by global vs. local brands. Factors like value chain analysis, technical trends, and Porter's Five Forces affect forecasts for individual countries.

Dynamics Shaping the Global Gut Health Supplements Market: An In-Depth Analysis

Analyst's Insights

The global landscape for digestive health supplements is experiencing substantial growth, driven by a convergence of factors that shape a dynamic and evolving market. Key drivers include heightened awareness of the intricate link between gastrointestinal health and overall well-being, a worldwide increase in digestive disorders, and a growing preference for preventive healthcare. The escalating demand for gut health supplements is crucial, with consumers adopting proactive measures to enhance not only digestive health but also immune function, mental well-being, and systemic processes through the recognition of the pivotal role of the gut microbiome.

A burgeoning population of health-conscious individuals actively seeks convenient and accessible solutions to support and maintain a healthy gut, propelling market growth. Manufacturers play a significant role by prioritizing innovation and aligning with consumer preferences. The evolving relationship between manufacturers and consumers underscores an increasing focus on quality and transparency. Consumers scrutinize product labels, demand transparent disclosure of supplement composition, and exhibit a preference for products supported by scientific evidence.

In response to these trends, manufacturers allocate resources to research and development, creating formulations that meet evolving demands, including customized and targeted remedies. In summary, the global market for digestive health supplements is poised for continuous growth, driven by heightened consumer awareness, innovative product developments, and a proactive approach to comprehensive wellness. The dynamic interaction between producers and consumers, emphasizing openness and high standards, establishes a foundation for a market consistently meeting the diverse needs of a globally health-conscious population.

Recent Development: New Partnership Unveils Innovative Gut Health Supplement

In August 2022, Megalabs USA, a subsidiary of Megalabs Inc. specializing in the production and distribution of nutritional supplements, introduced Glutapak R. This probiotic glutamine supplement is designed to enhance intestinal health and support healing processes throughout the Americas.

Market Impact: The launch of Glutapak R is poised to significantly influence the global gastrointestinal health supplement industry. This innovative product addresses the escalating demand for targeted and scientifically backed solutions by offering a specialized probiotic glutamine supplement that promotes digestion and overall health. By introducing such products, Megalabs USA contributes to market development, meeting specific consumer needs, and enhancing the diversity of digestive health supplements.

