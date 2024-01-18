Electric Vehicle Adoption and Charging Infrastructure Expansion Report: Analysis of Leading Players and Where They Fit in the Value Chain

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles in Power - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growing number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is evidence that the world is moving towards vehicle electrification. The demand for electric vehicles will continue to boom, supporting net zero emission goals. EV charging infrastructure refers to the network of charging stations and supporting infrastructure that enables the charging of EVs.

The EV charging infrastructure market has experienced significant growth due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. To accelerate EV adoption, power utilities are incentivizing customers to purchase electric cars. It will provide an opportunity for utilities to become a major player in EV charging infrastructure buildout.



Report Scope

The report focuses on electric vehicles in power as a theme.

It provides an industry analysis on how big the electric vehicles theme is and how fast it will grow in the coming years.

The report provides EV market size and growth forecast.

It provides an overview on regional analysis of the EV market and policies.

It covers patents trends and venture financing trends in power.

The report provides an overview on EV charging infrastructure outlook - market growth and forecast, and EV charging infrastructure categorization.

The report discusses on the uses cases of EV charging infrastructure by power utilities.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by electric vehicles theme, and a timeline highlighting milestones for EV.

The report focus on the trends related to electric vehicles as a theme in technology, macroeconomic and regulatory trends.

The report also includes an overview of competitive positions held by power utility companies adopting EV charging infrastructure for EVs

The report provides:

A detailed analysis of the growing EV and EV charging infrastructure market.

The report gives an insight of the leading players in electric vehicles and where do they fit in the value chain.

The report gives an overview of the leaders and challengers in the electric vehicles value chain.

Technology briefing on battery electric vehicles, hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles.

An overview of Tesla's breakthrough technologies and its production capacity by countries.

A briefing on detailed analysis of electric vehicles value chain.

Company profiles of leading adopters of EV charging infrastructure in power sector.

An overview on different technologies disrupting electric vehicles.

A snapshot of power sector scorecard predicting the position of leading power companies in electric vehicles theme.

