KSA Automotive Aftersales & Crash Repair Industry Outlook Signals Growth to 2025

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Crash Repair & Automotive Aftersales Service Industry Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) automotive aftersales and crash repair industry and indicates a positive growth trajectory leading up to the year 2025. As the KSA automotive landscape evolves, this report leverages key statistics, recent developments, and future forecasts to create an insightful summary for industry stakeholders.



The research presents a detailed overview of the current market situation, highlighting the variety of services within the segment—from maintenance and repair to customization and parts sales. The findings demonstrate the industry's responsiveness to customer preferences, with a significant proportion of vehicle owners opting for non-agency workshops for a variety of reasons, including lower costs and faster service.



Considering the wide-ranging aspects of the market, the insights are segmented to provide targeted analysis across vehicle types, with sedans and hatchbacks making up a large portion of the sales, and factors indicating the prevalence of refurbished parts in the LCV and HCV categories.



The competitive landscape section of the research articulates the fragmented nature of KSA's Automotive Aftermarket Service Industry, focusing on the customer-oriented strategies of OEMs and multi-brand workshops. It brings to light the delicate balance of service quality, lead times, and pricing that shapes competition in the sector.



Recent Developments:



Implementation of government initiatives aimed at improving service quality and consumer rights.

Technological advancements in service operations, enhancing efficiency and customer service.

A boost in the used car market with new entrants and the expansion of online platforms.

The launch of Kayishha by Sell Any Car in 2020 signifies a step toward digital transformation within the marketplace, promising rapid integration and a streamlined consumer experience.



Future Outlook:



The anticipated growth of the KSA crash repair industry highlights the increasing demands for skilled labor and advanced technologies.

Insurance companies are set to bolster efficiency through the digitization of their services.

Auto hubs are expanding to accommodate the growth in the Rental & Leasing sector, offering a plethora of services for vehicle fleets.

Post-pandemic recovery in tourism is expected to influence the leasing companies, with a potentially significant uptick in fleet sizes.

This research casts light on the emerging proactive service models within the automotive aftermarket, pinpointing opportunities to optimize the industry's future standing.



The findings within this comprehensive analysis serve as a testament to the robust adaptability and customer-focused approach of the KSA automotive sector.

Key Topics Covered:

KSA Crash Repair Industry

KSA Automotive

Mechanical Repair Industry

KSA Auto Care Industry

KSA Quick Lube Industry

KSA Spare Part Market 5.1 Overview

KSA Motor Insurance Industry Observations

KSA Vehicle Rental & Leasing Industry

Upcoming Trends in KSA Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Used Car Market Opportunity for Autohub

Company Coverage:

Auto hub

SKMBMW

Wallan Group

SAC Motors

AUM

BEC

UMAZiebart

Auto fix

Green Steam

Eco line

Car hub

Pro CareCastrol

Mobil 1

Total Quartz

Shell Fast lube

Petromin Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5lyw8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.