Autonomous Tractor Market: Advancing Agriculture with Camera Vision, Targets 24.0% CAGR by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Tractors Market by Power Output (Up to 30 HP, 31-100 HP, 101 HP and Above), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Farm Application, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover the transformative potential of Autonomous Tractors, a market set to grow from an estimated USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 to a projected USD 7.1 Billion by 2028, at an impressive CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

Critical Market Segments

Camera Vision: Leading the Way - The Camera Vision sub-segment is anticipated to capture the largest share during the forecast period, powering real-time visual information and precision in autonomous tractor operations.

Revolutionizing Agriculture with Robotics

Autonomous Tractors are poised to revolutionize outdoor farming by addressing critical challenges faced by farmers, enhancing productivity, sustainability, and efficiency. These advanced machines, empowered by cutting-edge technologies, perform tasks with unmatched precision through sensors, GPS technology, and artificial intelligence, optimizing resource usage.

Key Growth Factors

Camera Vision Systems: Driving Advancements - Camera systems in autonomous tractors are experiencing rapid growth due to their robust perception capabilities. They provide essential real-time visual information, enhancing the tractors' ability to navigate and perform precise tasks with enhanced accuracy.

Unlocking Opportunities

Cereal Grain Segment: Fastest Growing - Autonomous tractors promise to elevate the cereals and grains segment by introducing unparalleled precision, operational efficiency, and data-driven practices, optimizing planting and resource utilization for optimal yields.

European Landscape

Europe: Spearheading Growth - The European autonomous tractor market is experiencing robust growth, driven by factors such as persistent labor shortages and a strong focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship. Major players like John Deere, Earth Rover, and CNH Industrial are actively contributing to the region's advancement in autonomous farming solutions.

Uncover a wealth of insights and strategic perspectives in the full report to guide your business decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities in the autonomous tractor market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Trend of Mechanization in Agriculture Industry to Drive Demand for Autonomous Tractors During Forecast Period

Germany to Account for Largest Market Share

North America to Dominate Component Market During Forecast Period

Fruits & Vegetables Crop Type to Dominate Market in 2023

US and China to Dominate Market

Market Overview

Drivers

Rising Demand for Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity Through Improved Crop Yields

Advent of Mechanization in Agricultural Sector

Need of IoT and Navigation Technologies to Drive Down Automation

Restraints

Lack of Technical Knowledge Among Farmers

Opportunities

Rising Use of Smartphones as Agricultural Tool

Untapped Market Potential and Scope for Automation in Agriculture

Challenges

Lack of Data Management in Agriculture

High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Tractors



Company Profiles

Agco Corporation

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Deere & Company

Kubota Corporation

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Sdf Group

Iseki & Co. Ltd.

Tym Corporation

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

Sonalika Group

Daedong Corporation

Claas

Argo Tractors Spa.

Technology Providers

Bear Flag Robotics

Trimble Inc.

Agjunction Inc.

Raven Industries, Inc.

Agxeed B.V.

AG Leader Technology

Naio Technologies

Topcon Agriculture

Ecorobotix Sa

