Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe Luxury Home Community is Now Open in Charleston, South Carolina

"We are excited to introduce home buyers to the exceptional lifestyle that awaits them at Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe," said Jason Simpson, Division President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "We invite home buyers to tour our beautifully decorated model home and experience firsthand the high-quality craftsmanship and luxury features that are synonymous with the Toll Brothers brand."

The new Toll Brothers Luca model home features a spacious design and open-concept layout with a well-appointed kitchen, lavish primary bedroom, and versatile flex space. The model home is carefully crafted to combine luxury and function. Home designs within Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe are priced from the mid-$400,000s and offer 1,516 to 1,987+ square feet of living space, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and one-car garages.

Quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in 2024.

Located off Bees Ferry Road in the desirable West Ashley area, Toll Brothers at Verdier Pointe offers a selection of spacious home designs in a private setting with easy access to schools, parks, hospitals, shopping, and beaches. Home buyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including West Ashley Circle, Westwood Plaza, Folly Beach, West Ashley Greenway, several waterways, as well as a plethora of nearby golf courses, and more. Children will attend schools in the highly acclaimed Charleston County School District.

