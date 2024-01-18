2024 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held Live and In-person May 28 - 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in-person Tuesday afternoon May 28 through Thursday, May 30, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans, located at 2 Canal Street, at the foot of Canal Street on the Mississippi River. Conference registration is now open and hotel reservations can be secured through the web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .



The 2024 Conference will feature three key topical areas of discussion:

Tuesday afternoon, May 28: Gulf of Mexico/Offshore with exploration and production (E&P) and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations;

Wednesday, May 29: U.S. Onshore and International with E&P and oil services/infrastructure panels and presentations; and

Thursday, May 30: Future Energy with LNG, Carbon Capture (CCUS), Carbon Offsets, Hydrogen, Renewables and other related panels and presentations.

In total there will be a series of approximately 28 panels and presentations that will discuss key traditional domestic and international oil and natural gas industry topics as well as sessions dedicated to future energy developments. Executives from a variety of leading public and private E&P and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, industry advisory firms, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions and presentations.

The 2024 agenda is under development and will be posted to the Conference web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com , in February and will be continually updated.

Networking Events

Several networking events are planned for 2024. On Tuesday, May 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a welcoming reception featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and networking at Vue Orleans, an amazing new venue on the 34th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel that showcases the culture of New Orleans with commanding 360-degree views of the Mississippi River and New Orleans. Visit www.vueorlea n s.com for more details.

On Wednesday, May 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., the premier networking event of the Conference will again be held at the Sazerac House on Canal and Magazine Streets. Located a few blocks from the Conference hotel, guests will enjoy visiting this beautiful facility, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and libations while networking with Conference attendees. We are pleased to have the museum portion of the facility open for touring and tastings during our event this year for the first time. Visit www.sazeracho u se.com for more details.

Attendance at special events during the Conference is limited so please register as soon as possible.

New Host Hotel

Al Petrie Advisors is very pleased to announce the new venue for this year’s Conference. The Four Seasons has received strong positive feedback since it opened in late 2021 and is Louisiana’s only five-star hotel. It is located at the foot of Canal Street at the Mississippi River in an area that has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years with new hotels, more high-quality restaurants, additional attractions and the full transformation of Harrah’s Casino into Caesars New Orleans. Visit www.fourseasons.com/neworleans to learn more about this great new venue.

Conference registration is now open through the Conference web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at the very special rate of $275 per night. The hotel has offered this rate to Conference attendees from May 26 to May 31 for those who wish to arrive early or stay extra nights at the hotel. This special rate is only available through May 10, 2024. Rooms may sell out quickly so reservations should be made as soon as possible.

Attendance and Registration

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers; we also welcome public and private energy company management and advisors to the industry. Attendance at the Conference is expected to qualify for continuing education credits for Certified Public Accountants and Chartered Financial Analysts.

The cost for all attendees will be $395 per person which includes all daytime and evening events associated with the Conference.

The Sponsors of the event are pleased to offer free attendance to the first 100 investment professionals who register before April 30, 2024. Additional details are available on the event web site, www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 70 E&P, oil field service, and future energy and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com .

Contact: Al Petrie (504) 799-1953