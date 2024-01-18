Infusion System Market Size Worth USD 29.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global infusion system market size was USD 14.90 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic disease, rising demand for chemotherapy infusion system, and technological developments in infusion systems are major factors driving market revenue growth.

The evaluate number of prevalence cases of cancer in India for 2022 were 14,61,427 (crude rate:100.4 per 100,000). In India, one in nine people are likely to enlarge cancer in his/her lifetime. Lung and breast cancers were the major sites of cancer in males and females, respectively. Among the childhood (0-14 yr.) cancers, lymphoid leukemia (boys - 29.2% and girls - 24.2%) was the leading site. The prevalence of cancer cases is expected to increase by 12.8% in 2025 as compared to 2020.

Rising number of surgical procedures across diverse medical specialties has led to rising demand for anesthesia and pain management medication infusion systems. Moreover, enhanced reimbursement regulations in several countries, facilitating greater accessibility to infusion therapy systems for patients is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Rising need for home healthcare services, advancements in infusion system technologies including development of intelligent and wirelessly communicative infusion systems, and aging demographic are other factors driving market revenue growth.

High price of these modern medical gadgets is restraining key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Healthcare institutions encounter a financial obstacle due to the initial investment required for purchase and upkeep of infusion devices, coupled with the necessity for challenges for their adoption in underdeveloped and developing countries.

Segment Insights

Product Insights:

On the basis of product, the global infusion system market is segmented into volumetric infusion system, syringe infusion system, insulin infusion system, enteral infusion system, ambulatory infusion system, patient-controlled analgesia infusion system, and implantable infusion system.

The ambulatory infusion system segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global infusion system market in 2022 due to rising demand for enteral and syringe systems. The ambulatory infusion system is used to deliver liquid nutrients and medications to a patient in both emergencies and chronic conditions and are widely favored for delivery of nutrients and medications.

Disease Indication Insights:

On the basis of disease indication, the global infusion system market is segmented into chemotherapy diabetes, pediatrics/neonatology, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management, and others.

The pediatrics/neonatology segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global infusion system market during forecast period. This is owing to rapid advancements in pediatric treatment and rising number of births globally. The intravenous infusion system is used predominantly for their medical procedures, which requires the delivery of fluids at a customizable and precise programmed rate.

Regional Insights:

Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate in the global intrusion system market over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), and rising demand for precise and efficient drug delivery through infusion pumps and systems. In European countries such as the UK, Italy, Germany, and others, the aging population is expected to rise adoption of infusion therapy, given the frequent need for continuous medication administration among elderly.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for considerably large revenue share in the global intrusion system market over the forecast period. This is due to rising need for innovative medical devices, region’s rapid urbanization in developing countries, and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular issues. For instance, in February 2021, Mindray Launched their BeneFusion e-Series Infusion Systems, a revolutionary efficient infusion system for the healthcare industry. Available in three models, eSP, eDS and eVP, the BeneFusion e Series delivers efficiency in application, information, workflow, and safety.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 14.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 29.45 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, disease indication, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled B. Braun SE, Baxter, Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical, Smiths Group plc, Terumo Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Moog Inc., NIPRO, ZynoMed.com, Medtronic, Micrel Medical Devices SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Mindray), and IRadimed Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global infusion system market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective intrusion system products in the market.

Some of the major companies included in the global infusion system market report are:

Strategic Development

On 4 November 2021, ICU Medical, Inc. announced the acquisition of Pursuit Vascular, Inc., a medical device company that specializes in developing innovative products for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing ICU Medical's product offerings in the infusion system market.

On 16 November 2020, B. Braun AG announced the acquisition of NxStage Medical, Inc., a medical device company that specializes in developing innovative products for the treatment of kidney failure.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global infusion system market on the basis of product, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Volumetric Infusion System Syringe Infusion System Insulin Infusion System Enteral Infusion System Ambulatory Infusion System Patient-Controlled Analgesia Infusion System Implantable Infusion System



Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Chemotherapy Diabetes Gastroenterology Analgesia/Pain Management Pediatrics/Neonatology Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Specialty Oncology Wards Homecare



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



