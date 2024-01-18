MONSTRO'S DEGENZ! Aims to Make DeFi Fun AND Profitable Again Through Transparency and Innovation

Douglas, Isle of Man, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its launch on December 27th, 2023, MONSTRO'S DEGENZ!, the latest addition to Monstro's Universe, has created a significant buzz in the DeFi space. Renowned for upending traditional approaches, DEGENZ! turns the promise of "too good to be true" daily passive income (2-6%!) into a sustainable reality, steering clear of the problems that have plagued similar ventures.

Recognizing the inherent challenges in "ROI dApps," which often falter due to dependency on continuous capital influx or fall prey to fraudulent activities, the Monstro team has instituted a robust strategy. This plan is grounded in an understanding of the typical pitfalls for investors in ROI dApps and introduces innovative solutions from the outset.

MONSTRO'S DEGENZ! distinguishes itself through a unique dual-phase approach. Phase One encapsulates the excitement of daily earnings, blending game theory and strategic decision-making. Participants face intriguing choices: reinvesting for multipliers, claiming earnings, or purchasing NFTs to enhance earning rates.

As the influx of fresh capital eventually subsides, DEGENZ! seamlessly transitions into Phase Two. This phase involves halting new deposits and issuing NFT "receipts" to wallets yet to claim their promised profit (ranging from 150% to 300%). These receipts enable holders to earn real, external yield from farming and liquidity operations, paid in USDC weekly. This approach, successfully implemented since August 2023 with Monstro's Farmz!, leverages a 30% deposit fee reinvested in DEXes like Trader Joe, Orca, Uniswap V3, Sparkswap, and Alienbase.

"It's not about if, but when you'll profit. This assurance sets us apart from other projects in the space, a claim few can make," asserts 0xVarius, a co-founder of Monstro's Universe.

Enhancing the offering, DEGENZ! features an aggressive referral program. Referrers can earn 5-20% based on the total deposit volume they introduce, with an innovative "cashback" option for their downline. This user-friendly feature allows referrers to automatically share rewards, facilitated by the smart contract, embodying Monstro's ethos of community and ease.

About Monstro's Farmz!

Monstro's Farmz! epitomizes passive income, boasting nearly $500,000 USD in Total Value Locked (TVL) and nearly $230,000 USD disbursed to its community in just five months. The platform invites users to effortlessly watch their earnings grow, with USDC payouts every Wednesday. Emphasizing transparency and accountability, all contracts, wallets, and positions are publicly accessible, reflecting the team's commitment to absolute openness.

About Monstro's Universe

Monstro's Universe is crafted for both thrill-seekers and astute investors, blending captivating characters with the promise of steady, passive income. It's a realm where DeFi is not just profitable, but also enjoyable. Regardless of your investment goals, Monstro's Universe offers treasures tailored to your ambitions.

Guided by a seasoned team of crypto experts, Monstro's Universe prioritizes fairness and transparency. All operations are public, recorded on-chain, and uphold the highest standards, underscoring the team's dedication to the integrity and vitality of Monstro's Universe.

