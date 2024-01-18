President Biden Joins AmeriCorps Members for MLK Day of Service

Washington, DC, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Jan. 15, President Biden, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and AmeriCorps members spent the Martin Luther King, Jr., National Day of Service in Philadelphia, Pa., at Philabundance. Philabundance, a hunger relief organization, hosted a meal-packing event where volunteers prepared pre-packaged meals to be distributed to the Philadelphia community.

Ahead of his service activities, Smith issued a statement emphasizing how serving alongside neighbors and strangers builds unity. He authored an opinion piece in “The Grio” calling on Americans to take this moment to build a true culture of service and a stronger, more united America.

This year, in more than 20 states nationwide, MLK Day of Service projects focused on bringing communities together while inspiring a new generation to engage in community service year-round.

Hands On Atlanta hosted mobile food pantries and cleared invasive species from nearly 40 acres of land.

The Montgomery County Volunteer Center in Maryland wrote letters for US military members.

United Way of Northeast Florida spearheaded the biggest MLK Week of Service ever for Northeast Florida with more than 1,000 volunteers addressing economic mobility and helping with the healing process after a tragic shooting in August.

The Girard College High School in Pennsylvania, which hosts one of the longest-running and the biggest MLK Day of Service event in the country, made gun safety hygiene kits to help clean wounds and stop bleeding when community members are injured.

MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. For nearly 30 years, the MLK Day of Service has grown, and its impact has increased as more Americans embraced the idea that citizenship involves taking an active role in improving communities.

###

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

Attachment