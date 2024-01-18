Newrgy IMEX Announces Annual Financial Report

Colorado City, CO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newrgy IMEX achieved significant performance in 2023, laying a solid foundation for its future development. As a company specializing in asset management services in the technology, finance, and consumer sectors, Newrgy IMEX has been committed to supporting entrepreneurs in realizing their wealth dreams. Here is a brief overview of its situation in 2023:

Newrgy IMEX released its annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2023. Since the last financial report, the company has made progress in the following areas:

For the full year of 2023, Newrgy IMEX's operating profit reached $4.53 billion, a year-on-year increase of 12.6%, with an operating return on investment of 87%, and a net profit of $3.96 billion. This signifies significant success for the company in a competitive market.

In 2023, the focus was on serving the real economy, mitigating financial risks, optimizing the asset-liability structure, and driving business development through product innovation. The business scope includes bond operations, interbank operations, financing and liability operations, and financial derivatives operations.

Newrgy IMEX actively formulated an international market expansion strategy, focusing on the Southeast Asian region, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. By establishing offices, the company leverages the growth potential in these markets to create favorable conditions for rapid development. The company deeply analyzes the business environment, financial systems, and potential opportunities in these countries, making full use of its strong foundation in technology, finance, and the consumer sector. The establishment of offices aims to better understand local customer needs, strengthen partnerships, and enhance visibility in local markets. Market strategies tailored to each country are developed to better serve local customers. Collaboration with local businesses, governments, and industry organizations aims to further expand the international market influence.

Through this series of strategies, Newrgy IMEX is dedicated to consolidating its global business position, better serving customers, and laying a solid foundation for long-term development.

A review of investment and income details for the full year of 2023 shows the company's performance has remained strong. Investments primarily cover project investments, donations to funds and management companies, and technology investment in venture capital. In project investments, the company actively participated in 335 projects, with a total investment of $21.631 billion. In funds and management, the company donated $5.7 billion to new funds and management companies, showing a significant growth of 37.29%. Additionally, the company ventured into 54 entities in the investment field, totaling $2.365 billion in investments.

The profits achieved by the company in 2023 mainly come from the fair value of investment projects, income from project transfers, and increased income from dividends on investment projects. Shareholder earnings reached $6.32 billion, with employee bonuses and dividends showing a year-on-year increase of 256%, highlighting the company's outstanding financial performance.

The success of Newrgy IMEX is also attributed to its outstanding team, with executives possessing rich industry experience and management expertise. The investment management team has exceptional knowledge and practical experience, providing robust research support for the company's investment decisions. The company also emphasizes risk control and comprehensive management, gradually developing effective investment decision-making and risk control systems.

As a deep participant in the financial market, Newrgy IMEX will continue to maintain keen insights, actively promote industry innovation and development, and provide customized investment solutions for clients. With the company's continuous expansion in international markets and investments in high-tech enterprises, it is foreseeable that Newrgy IMEX will continue its strong growth momentum in 2024.

Website: https://newrgyintlme.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

