Lerner Publishing Group Partners with The Planetary Society and CEO Bill Nye to Bring New Science Books to Young Readers

Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lerner Publishing Group ™ is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Planetary Society® and CEO Bill Nye to create educational and fun books for young readers. The collaboration launches in 2024 and will include 15 titles for all markets about space science and exploration.

Available on January 1, 2024, the brand will launch with Casting Shadows: Solar and Lunar Eclipses with The Planetary Society® written by The Planetary Society’s Chief Scientist Bruce Betts, PhD. The year 2024 will be bursting with multiple solar and lunar eclipses, including three lunar eclipses in March, September, and October and a total solar eclipse in April. Casting Shadows captures the thrill and mystery of eclipses of the sun and moon with engaging diagrams and photos, helping readers experience these unique phenomena with a deeper understanding.

Coming in Fall 2024, Exploring Our Solar System with the Planetary Society®, a new 8 book series for children in grades 2-4, will feature groundbreaking resources that bring our solar system to life.

More books are also in the works that will empower young readers to explore space and science with new books from The Planetary Society and Lerner Publishing Group.

“Lerner is proud to partner with The Planetary Society and their CEO, Bill Nye, to create books that will promote a strong passion for science,” said Adam Lerner, Publisher and CEO of Lerner Publishing Group. “Our new books will make The Planetary Society’s innovative resources and materials accessible to students across the country so they can learn about space, science, and amazing solar system.”

“Lerner Publishing Group is the perfect home for our new Planetary Society books,” said Bill Nye, CEO of The Planetary Society. “Lerner’s strong connections with schools and libraries will bring an out of this world experience to new readers.”

Click here to watch a special message about The Planetary Society Books from CEO Bill Nye.

Lerner Publishing Group ™ creates high-quality fiction and nonfiction for children and young adults. Founded in 1959, Lerner Publishing Group is one of the nation’s largest independent children’s book publishers with fourteen imprints and divisions: Carolrhoda Books®, Carolrhoda Lab®, Darby Creek™, ediciones Lerner, First Avenue Editions™, Graphic Universe™, Kar-Ben Publishing®, Lerner Publications, LernerClassroom™, Lerner Digital™, Millbrook Press™, Twenty-First Century Books™, Zest Books™, and Lerner Publisher Services™. For more information, visit www.lernerbooks.com or call 800-328-4929.

With a global community of more than 2 million space enthusiasts, The Planetary Society is the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy organization. Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman and today led by CEO Bill Nye, we empower the public to take a meaningful role in advancing space exploration through advocacy, education outreach, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Together with our members and supporters, we’re on a mission to explore worlds, find life off Earth, and protect our planet from dangerous asteroids. To learn more, visit www.planetary.org.

