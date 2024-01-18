White River Bancshares Co. Earns $788,000, or $0.79 Per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter 2023 and Earns $2.55 Million, or $2.56 Per Diluted Share for the Year; Highlighted by Double Digit Loan and Deposit Growth Year-Over-year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. In the preceding quarter, the Company earned $639,000, or $0.64 per diluted share. All financial results are unaudited.

“Our results for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflect solid growth in our loan portfolio, especially as our newer markets are becoming more established fixtures in their respective communities,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “A year ago, we invested in an expansion of our brand with new locations in Harrison and Jonesboro, in addition to our new bilingual banking offering, Banco Sí! We're energized by the impact these new locations are having on new customer relationships. Coupled with the growth in Northwest Arkansas, the market where we got started, we're operating from a position of strength as we enter 2024. We are proud of our loan and deposit growth in 2023, which strengthened our balance sheet, and we will build upon this growth to add value for our shareholders, customers, and communities.”

“Our brand of community banking is being well received in all the markets we serve, and centers on fostering new customer relationships. Whether it’s a small business account or a household account, an operating account is an integral piece to a longstanding banking relationship,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “When entering these new markets in 2022, our goal was to build our deposit base to fund new loan activity. While rising rates changed the deposit mix as customers pursued higher yielding accounts, demand and non-interest bearing accounts remained strong. They accounted for 23.2% of total deposits, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 35.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. New relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth, and we expect this trajectory to continue.”

For the full year of 2023, net income was $2.55 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, compared to $5.62 million, or $5.63 per diluted share, for the year 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Fourth quarter net income was $788,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $1.42 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Fourth quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.00%, compared to 3.79% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $700,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $125,000 reversal of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. This compared to a $350,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Net loans increased $114.5 million, or 13.9%, to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $826.7 million at December 31, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $1.36 million, or 0.10% of total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% of total assets, at December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased $148.6 million, or 18.3%, to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $810.6 million a year ago.
  • Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 59.0% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • The Bank’s uninsured/unpledged deposits totaled approximately 31.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
  • Available borrowing capacity totaled $344.8 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $360.0 million at September 30, 2023.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.02% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.56% for the Bank at December 31,  2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $78.17 at December 31, 2023, compared to $77.64 a year ago.

Income Statement
“While funding costs remain elevated, higher asset yields contributed to a 12 basis-point expansion in NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to the preceding quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. “We anticipate our NIM will continue to stabilize over the next few quarters if interest rates remain steady or start to decline.” The Company’s NIM was 3.00% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 2.88% in the preceding quarter and 3.79% in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year 2023, the NIM was 3.01%, compared to 3.82% in 2022.

Net interest income was $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 31.3% to $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, from $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year, net interest income was $29.9 million, compared to $32.9 million in 2022.

Noninterest income increased 43.9% to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Wealth management fee income, the largest component of noninterest income, increased 78.3% to $998,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $560,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year, noninterest income increased 10.2% to $6.0 million, compared to $5.5 million in 2022.

Noninterest expense increased 2.4% to $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Higher data processing and marketing and business development fees during the fourth quarter of 2023 more than offset the decline in salaries and employee benefits during the same period. For the year, noninterest expense increased to $31.6 million, compared to $30.1 million in 2022. The increase in noninterest expense during 2023 was in part due to costs associated with the purchase of the wealth management group in Harrison in June 2023.

Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 15.3% to a record $1.133 billion at December 31, 2023, from $982.8 million at December 31, 2022, and increased 4.2% compared to $1.087 billion at September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $17.6 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.8 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $114.6 million at December 31, 2023, from $94.4 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 13.9% to $941.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $826.7 million a year ago, and increased 4.9% compared to $897.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 18.3% to $959.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $810.6 million a year ago and increased 3.8% compared to $923.9 million at September 30, 2023. Due to the interest rate environment, the deposit mix is changing, and time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.

FHLB advances increased to $45.0 million at December 31, 2023, from $31.7 million at December 31, 2022, and $37.9 million at September 30, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity increased to $79.5 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $77.5 million at December 31, 2022 and $75.3 million at September 30, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $78.17 at December 31, 2023, up from $77.64 at December 31, 2022, and $73.61 at September 30, 2023. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.6 million. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $86.43 at December 31, 2023.

Credit Quality
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.

The Company recorded a $575,000 provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included a $700,000 provision for credit losses on loans and $125,000 reversal of credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. This compared to a $325,000 provision in the third quarter of 2023, and a $350,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, the Company recorded a $1.3 million provision for credit losses, compared to a $760,000 provision for 2022.

Nonperforming loans increased during the quarter to $1.15 million, and represented 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2023, compared to $125,000, or 0.01% at September 30, 2023, and $124,000, or 0.01% of total loans a year ago. The increase during the quarter was primarily due to two relationships, both of which are secured by 1-4 family construction projects.

“Credit quality continues to hold up, as we focus on maintaining a moderate risk profile. While nonperforming loans increased during the quarter, we believe these to be isolated credits and not reflective of the overall loan portfolio,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.

The allowance for credit losses was $11.4 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $10.9 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, and $9.2 million, or 1.10% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $185,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $5,000 in the third quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $105,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.02% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.56%, at December 31, 2023.

Recent Developments

The Company launched a new initiative, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the burgeoning Hispanic and Latino communities. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 South 1st Street. Development is underway for a second location in downtown Springdale, with plans to open in the second quarter of 2024. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses within these communities.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas. Ground was broken on the permanent facility at 502 East Washington on September 22, 2023, and construction is well underway.

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around the Harrison area. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.  

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

The Company has expanded eastward, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley's Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.

The Company currently operates out of nine locations; two in Washington County; three in Benton County; two in Monroe County; one in Boone County; and one in Craighead County.

The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $414,000, up 8.8% in November 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 85 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $444,000, up 12.3% from a year ago with an average of 95 days on the market.

Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer
479-684-3754

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
       
  
December 31, 2023		 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022
       
ASSETS  
Cash and cash equivalents $17,624,468  $32,312,380  $11,835,438 
Investment securities  114,550,592   97,523,688   94,429,007 
Loans held for sale  274,608   562,500   0 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  941,224,131   897,245,750   826,738,234 
Premises and equipment, net  29,347,939   29,425,104   28,555,250 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  201,850   -   - 
Accrued interest receivable  4,682,162   3,928,509   3,111,863 
Bank owned life insurance  9,454,492   9,374,336   9,134,324 
Deferred income taxes  4,388,415   5,628,076   4,282,651 
Other investments  7,417,533   7,151,204   3,251,098 
Intangible assets, net  2,015,386   2,068,423   - 
Other assets  1,874,165   2,170,842   1,413,549 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,133,055,741  $1,087,390,812  $982,751,414 
       
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  
Deposits:      
Demand and non-interest-bearing $222,534,839  $233,500,987  $246,960,916 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  342,953,012   335,602,053   328,108,850 
Time deposits  393,705,434   354,828,320   235,513,697 
Total deposits  959,193,285   923,931,360   810,583,463 
Federal funds purchased  -   -   18,150,000 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  44,958,945   37,932,481   31,686,052 
Notes payable  26,320,631   26,303,355   25,402,941 
Lease right-of-use liability  16,319,937   16,521,696   15,378,678 
Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments  1,433,000   1,558,000   - 
Accrued interest payable  2,444,462   2,062,419   912,615 
Other liabilities  2,836,658   3,803,220   3,168,527 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,053,506,918   1,012,112,531   905,282,276 
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock  10,086   10,084   10,084 
Surplus  90,460,773   90,335,815   89,665,389 
Accumulated deficit  (3,624,915)  (4,412,565)  (3,287,098)
Treasury stock, at cost  (1,119,100)  (929,517)  (711,111)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,178,021)  (9,725,536)  (8,208,126)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY  79,548,823   75,278,281   77,469,138 
       
   TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,133,055,741  $1,087,390,812  $982,751,414 



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
  2023 2023 2022
       
INTEREST INCOME      
Loans, including fees $13,656,322 $12,381,749 $10,474,093
Investment securities  930,823  706,441  618,676
Federal funds sold and other  119,794  175,691  101,035
Total interest income  14,706,939  13,263,881  11,193,804
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Deposits  6,025,195  5,202,219  1,654,667
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  413,864  399,306  300,424
Notes payable  398,017  398,017  394,465
Federal funds purchased and other  68,756  14,302  56,193
Total interest expense  6,905,832  6,013,844  2,405,749
NET INTEREST INCOME  7,801,107  7,250,037  8,788,055
Provision for credit losses  575,000  325,000  350,000
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES  7,226,107  6,925,037  8,438,055
       
NON-INTEREST INCOME      
Service charges and fees on deposits  161,910  151,016  144,208
Wealth management fee income  997,887  896,768  559,674
Secondary market fee income  114,581  70,960  84,303
Bank owned-life insurance income  80,156  81,682  75,707
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets  -  -  -
Other non-interest income  449,724  425,791  389,814
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  1,804,258  1,626,217  1,253,706
       
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE      
Salaries and benefits  4,427,071  4,507,559  4,877,480
Occupancy and equipment  956,731  968,060  901,551
Data processing  777,216  833,755  609,252
Marketing and business development  429,642  444,957  380,481
Professional services  739,988  604,962  517,852
Amortization of other intangible assets  53,037  53,036  -
Other non-interest expense  639,174  414,613  552,265
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  8,022,859  7,826,942  7,838,881
       
Income before income taxes  1,007,506  724,312  1,852,880
Income tax provision  219,856  84,885  431,638
   NET INCOME $787,650 $639,427 $1,421,242
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic $0.79 $0.64 $1.42
Diluted $0.79 $0.64 $1.42



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
      
   Twelve Months Ended
   December 31,
    2023   2022 
      
INTEREST INCOME     
Loans, including fees  $48,013,431  $35,863,945 
Investment securities   3,046,163   2,018,974 
Federal funds sold and other   1,003,831   378,268 
Total Interest Income   52,063,425   38,261,187 
      
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits   18,458,941   3,739,902 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,970,352   496,148 
Notes payable   1,586,758   1,092,467 
Federal funds purchased and other   116,483   63,796 
Total interest expense   22,132,534   5,392,313 
NET INTEREST INCOME   29,930,891   32,868,874 
Provision for credit losses   1,275,000   760,000 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   28,655,891   32,108,874 
      
NON-INTEREST INCOME     
Service charges and fees on deposits   610,403   533,910 
Wealth management fee income   3,050,605   2,376,325 
Secondary market fee income   393,275   1,114,915 
Bank owned life insurance income   320,168   81,256 
Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets   -   (151,480)
Other non-interest income   1,729,015   1,584,852 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   6,103,466   5,539,778 
      
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and benefits   18,687,153   19,460,554 
Occupancy and equipment   3,767,352   3,366,093 
Data processing   3,014,412   2,444,067 
Marketing and business development   1,871,768   1,373,196 
Professional services   2,330,140   1,936,620 
Amortization of other intangible asset   106,073   - 
Other non-interest expense   1,836,893   1,541,468 
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   31,613,791   30,121,998 
      
Income before income taxes   3,145,566   7,526,654 
Income tax provision   600,447   1,910,853 
   NET INCOME  $2,545,119  $5,615,801 
      
EARNINGS PER SHARE     
Basic  $2.56  $5.64 
Diluted  $2.56  $5.63 



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
       
  (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
   2023   2023   2022 
       
FOR THE PERIOD      
Net income $787,650  $639,427  $1,421,242 
Net income before taxes  1,007,506   724,312   1,852,880 
Dividends declared per share  -   -   - 
       
       
PERIOD END BALANCE      
Total assets $1,133,055,741  $1,087,390,812  $982,751,414 
Total investments  114,550,592   97,523,688   94,429,007 
Total loans, net  941,224,131   897,245,750   826,738,234 
Allowance for credit losses  (11,443,905)  (10,928,875)  (9,193,625)
Total deposits  959,193,285   923,931,360   810,583,463 
Stockholders' equity  79,548,823   75,278,281   77,469,138 
       
       
RATIO ANALYSIS      
Return on average assets (annualized)  0.28%  0.24%  0.58%
Return on average equity (annualized)  4.03%  3.25%  7.49%
Net loans/Deposits  98.13%  97.11%  101.99%
Total Shareholders' Equity/Total assets  7.02%  6.92%  7.88%
Net loan losses/Total loans  0.02%  -0.00%  -0.01%
Uninsured & unpledged deposits  31.47%  32.92%  25.68%
       
       
PER SHARE DATA      
Shares oustanding  991,815   994,596   997,785 
Weighted average shares outstanding  991,645   995,674   997,686 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 991,645   995,723   998,737 
Basic earnings $0.79  $0.64  $1.42 
Diluted earnings  0.79   0.64   1.42 
Book value  80.21   75.69   77.64 
Tangible book value  78.17   73.61   77.64 
       
       
ASSET QUALITY      
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $184,970  $(5,087) $(105,153)
Classified assets  1,623,558   910,428   393,189 
Nonperforming loans  1,153,852   124,672   123,922 
Nonperforming assets  1,355,702   124,672   123,922 
Total nonperforming loans/Total loans  0.12%  0.01%  0.01%
Total nonperforming loans/Total assets  0.10%  0.01%  0.01%
Total nonperforming assets/Total assets  0.12%  0.01%  0.01%
Allowance for credit losses/Total loans  1.20%  1.20%  1.10%
       



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,
   2023   2023   2022 
  Average   Average Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
                   
Interest-earning assets:                  
Federal funds sold and other $7,843,513 $119,794 6.06% $13,590,719 $175,691 5.13% $9,543,812 $101,035 4.20%
Investment securities  110,600,506  930,823 3.34%  104,185,411  706,441 2.69%  96,613,992  618,676 2.54%
Loans receivable  913,603,571  13,656,322 5.93%  879,512,966  12,381,749 5.59%  814,261,408  10,474,093 5.10%
Total interest-earning assets  1,032,047,590 $14,706,939 5.65%  997,289,096 $13,263,881 5.28%  920,419,212 $11,193,804 4.82%
Noninterest-earning assets  64,692,826      63,042,922      59,692,700    
Total assets $1,096,740,416     $1,060,332,018     $980,111,912   
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing deposits $704,867,459 $6,025,1953.39% $666,059,040 $5,202,2193.10% $558,052,737$1,654,6671.18%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  43,218,876  482,620 4.43%  38,935,770  413,608 4.21%  43,158,724  356,617 3.28%
Notes payable  25,472,047  398,017 6.20%  26,297,283  398,017 6.00%  25,395,116  394,465 6.16%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  773,558,382 $6,905,8323.54%  731,292,093 $6,013,8443.26%  626,606,577 $2,405,7491.52%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  245,689,756      250,898,403      278,184,515    
Total liabilities  1,019,248,138      982,190,496      904,791,092    
Stockholders' equity  77,492,278      78,141,522      75,320,820    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,096,740,416     $1,060,332,018     $980,111,912   
Net interest-earning assets $258,489,208     $265,997,003     $293,812,635   
Net interest spread   $7,801,1072.11%   $7,250,0372.01%   $8,788,0553.30%
Net interest margin     3.00%     2.88%     3.79%



WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
             
  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
   2023   2022 
  Average   Average Average   Average
  Balance Interest Yield/RateBalance Interest Yield/Rate
             
Interest-earning assets:            
Federal funds sold and other $20,039,416 $1,003,831 5.01% $36,557,767 $378,268 1.03%
Investment securities  104,978,850  3,046,163 2.90%  92,326,033  2,018,974 2.19%
Loans receivable  869,975,590  48,013,431 5.52%  732,179,484  35,863,945 4.90%
Total interest-earning assets  994,993,856 $52,063,425 5.23%  861,063,284 $38,261,187 4.44%
Noninterest-earning assets  61,681,863      50,087,853    
Total assets $1,056,675,719     $911,151,137    
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits $653,647,145 $18,458,941 2.82% $522,249,813 $3,739,9020.72%
FHLB advances and federal funds purchased  47,087,877  2,086,835 4.43%  19,943,714  559,944 2.81%
Notes payable  25,466,038  1,586,758 6.23%  17,199,936  1,092,467 6.35%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  726,201,060 $22,132,534 3.05%  559,393,463 $5,392,3130.96%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  252,120,124      274,438,527    
Total liabilities  978,321,184      833,831,990    
Stockholders' equity  78,354,535      77,319,147    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,056,675,719     $911,151,137    
Net interest-earning assets $268,792,796     $301,669,821    
Net interest spread   $29,930,891 2.18%   $32,868,874 3.48%
Net interest margin     3.01%     3.82%

 