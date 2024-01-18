Aspen Group Reports Revenue of $13.8 Million for Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Q2 Fiscal 2024 Highlights

  • Gross margin increased by 300 basis points to 63%
  • Operating loss improved 66% to ($0.5) million from ($1.5) million
  • Narrowed net loss to ($1.6) million from ($2.3) million
  • 4th consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA; generated positive cash from operations
  • AGI total enrollment grew by 5% YoY and 34% sequentially; USU enrollment rose by 8% YoY

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ASPU) (“AGI” or the "Company"), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2023.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Summary Results

 Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,
$ in millions, except per share data 2023   2022   2023   2022 
Revenue$13.8  $17.1  $28.5  $36.0 
Gross Profit1$8.7  $10.2  $18.5  $18.4 
Gross Margin (%)1 63%  60%  65%  51%
Operating Income (Loss)$(0.5) $(1.5) $(0.2) $(4.7)
Net Income (Loss)$(1.6) $(2.3) $(2.3) $(6.0)
Earnings (Loss) per Share$(0.06) $(0.09) $(0.09) $(0.24)
EBITDA2$0.4  $(0.6) $1.8  $(2.8)
Adjusted EBITDA2$1.1  $0.5  $3.0  $(0.6)

_______________________                                                                                         
1 GAAP gross profit calculation includes marketing and promotional costs, instructional costs and services, and amortization expense of $0.5 million and $0.5 million, and $1.0 million and $1.0 million for the three and six months ended October 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

2 Non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under “Non-GAAPFinancial Measures” starting on page 5.

“In the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, we narrowed our net loss by 30% on a year-over-year basis, delivered our fourth consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA and generated cash from operations,” said Michael Mathews, Chairman and CEO of AGI. “Healthcare industry dynamics continue to create high demand for postgraduate nursing degrees from RNs. Notably, enrollments at Aspen University and United States University increased over the past two quarters with minimal internet marketing spend, a testament to the value of our programs and the strength of our university brands. As we near completion of the Aspen University pre-licensure program teach-out, we remain focused on sustaining positive cash flow from operations. We anticipate the pre-licensure teach-out will be substantially completed in Arizona by the end of January and completed in all other states by mid-year 2024.”
Mr. Mathews concluded, “Currently, we are graduating our final, and largest cohorts from the Phoenix pre-licensure program, and I am thrilled to announce that the NCLEX first-time pass rate in Arizona for the fourth calendar quarter ended December 31, 2023 has increased to 89% (N=93/105). The improvement reflects our ongoing commitments to increased program rigor and improved student test preparation.”

Fiscal Q2 2024 Financial and Operational Results (compared to Fiscal Q2 2023)

Revenue decreased by 19% to $13.8 million compared to $17.1 million. The following table presents the Company’s revenue, both per-subsidiary and total:

 Three Months Ended October 31,
  2023 $ Change % Change  2022
AU$7,293,124 $(3,048,779) (29)%  $10,341,903
USU 6,535,723  (196,921) (3)%   6,732,644
Revenue$13,828,847 $(3,245,700) (19)%  $17,074,547

Aspen University's (“AU”) revenue decline of $3.0 million, or 29%, reflects the enrollment stoppage at the pre-licensure program campuses, which accounted for $2.3 million of the decrease, and lower post-licensure enrollments in prior quarters as a result of the decrease in marketing spend initiated in late Q1 Fiscal 2023. The active student body at AU decreased by 29% year-over-year to 5,679 at October 31, 2023 from 7,973 at October 31, 2022.

United States University (“USU”) revenue was down 3% compared to the prior period. MSN-FNP program enrollments decreased in previous quarters due to lower marketing spend initiated in late Q1 Fiscal 2023. Lower enrollments were offset by higher revenue per student driven by more students entering their second year of the MSN-FNP program, which includes clinical rotations, and by tuition increases. The active student body at USU decreased by 8% to 2,733 at October 31, 2023 from 2,984 at October 31, 2022.

GAAP gross profit decreased 15% to $8.7 million compared to $10.2 million primarily due to lower revenue associated with the teach-out of the pre-licensure program.

Gross margin was 63% compared to 60%. AU's gross margin was 61% versus 60%, and USU's gross margin was 67% versus 67%. The increase in gross margin is the result of lower marketing spend and lower instructional costs and services associated with the enrollment stoppage in the pre-licensure program.

AU instructional costs and services represented 31% of AU revenue, and USU instructional costs and services represented 30% of USU revenue. AU marketing and promotional costs represented 3% of AU revenue, and USU marketing and promotional costs represented 2% of USU revenue.

The following tables present the Company’s net income (loss), both per subsidiary and total:

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2023
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(1,611,813) $(3,807,821) $581,707 $1,614,301
Net loss per share$(0.06)      


 Three Months Ended October 31, 2022
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(2,293,640) $(5,150,209) $1,067,885 $1,788,684
Net loss per share$(0.09)      

The following tables present the Company’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both per subsidiary and total. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under “Non-GAAPFinancial Measures” starting on page 5.

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2023
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
EBITDA$419,073  $(2,680,982)  $1,339,102  $1,760,953 
EBITDA Margin 3%  NM  18%   27% 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,087,205  $(2,487,843)  $1,585,674  $1,989,374 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8%  NM  22%   30% 

_____________________
NM – Not meaningful

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2022
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
EBITDA$(603,364)  $(4,362,762)  $1,852,192  $1,907,206 
EBITDA Margin (4)%  NM  18%   28% 
Adjusted EBITDA$537,339  $(3,726,004)  $2,114,530  $2,148,813 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3%  NM  20%   32% 

EBITDA improved by $1.0 million in Fiscal Q2 2024 to $0.4 million from a loss of $0.6 million. The improvement was primarily due to cost controls implemented in conjunction with the two restructurings implemented in Fiscal Q2 2023 and Fiscal Q4 2023 and the reduction of marketing spend to maintenance levels initiated in Fiscal Q1 2023. Included in Fiscal Q2 2024 EBITDA are general and administrative spend reductions of approximately $2.5 million, including $1.5 million related to decreased headcount associated with the restructuring plans. Additionally, marketing spend reductions of approximately $0.5 million are included in Q2 2024 EBITDA. Total EBITDA for the last four fiscal quarters was $2.7 million, as depicted in the table below:

 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 TTM
Net loss$(1,555,040) $(783,954) $(639,438) $(1,611,813) $(4,590,245)
EBITDA$116,162  $812,041  $1,344,405  $419,073  $2,691,681 

_____________________________
TTM – Trailing twelve months

Operating Metrics

New Student Enrollments

Total enrollments for AGI increased 5% from Q2 Fiscal `23 and 34% sequentially, despite the reduction in internet advertising spend across all programs to maintenance levels. The increase in enrollments reflects the demand for postgraduate nursing degrees, our unique and affordable monthly payment plans and students obtaining legacy pricing prior to September 2023 tuition price increases. By the end of Fiscal `24, we anticipate the resumption of marketing spend to a level necessary to provide enrollments needed to resume growth of the student body in fiscal 2025 while allowing for the generation of positive operating cash flow.

New student enrollments for the past five quarters are shown below:

 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Aspen University784 695 574 626 808
USU506 374 360 389 548
Total1,290 1,069 934 1,015 1,356

New student enrollments, bookings and ARPU for Q2’24 versus Q2’23 are shown below (rounding differences may occur):

 First Quarter Bookings1and Average Revenue Per Enrollment (ARPU)1
 Q2'23
Enrollments		 Q2'23 Bookings1 Q2'24
Enrollments		 Q2'24 Bookings1 Percent Change
Total Bookings
& ARPU1
Aspen University784 $8,450,250 808 $6,663,300  
USU506  9,016,920 548  9,765,360  
Total1,290 $17,467,170 1,356 $16,428,660 (6)%
ARPU  $13,540   $12,116 (11)%

_____________________
1 “Bookings” are defined by multiplying Lifetime Value (LTV) by new student enrollments for each operating unit. “ARPU” is defined by dividing total Bookings by total new student enrollments for each operating unit.

Total Active Student Body

Total active student body for the past five quarters is shown below:

 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Aspen University7,973 7,232 6,670 6,001 5,679
USU2,984 2,724 2,729 2,590 2,733
Total10,957 9,956 9,399 8,591 8,412

Nursing Students

As of October 31, 2023, 6,902 of 8,412, or 82%, of all active students across both universities are degree-seeking nursing students. Of the students seeking nursing degrees, 6,624 are RNs studying to earn an advanced degree, including 4,192 at Aspen University and 2,432 at USU. The remaining 278 nursing students are enrolled in Aspen University’s BSN Pre-licensure program in the Phoenix, Austin, Tampa and Nashville metros. The majority of the year-over-year Aspen University nursing student body decrease is a result of the enrollment stoppage and teach out of the pre-licensure program and the reduction in marketing spend to maintenance levels.

Nursing student body for the past five quarters is shown below.

 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Aspen University6,640 5,899 5,392 4,766 4,470
USU2,752 2,450 2,490 2,349 2,432
Total9,392 8,349 7,882 7,115 6,902

Liquidity

On October 31, 2023, the Company had unrestricted cash of $1.9 million and restricted cash of $4.1 million. Included in the unrestricted cash balance is $1.5 million related to the Second Amendment to the 15% Debentures under which the purchasers agreed to unrestrict $1.5 million of restricted cash associated with the Debentures. Subsequent to the closing of the quarter, AGI received $1 million from the reduction of the surety bond required by the state of Arizona. Additionally, prior to the end of January 2024, the Company is anticipating a $3.9 million student financial aid reimbursement from the Department of Education (“DoE”) which will allow the Company to pay down $1.5 million of the Debenture principal. After the Debenture principal repayment, the unrestricted cash balance is projected to exceed $2.0 million. Variability in the unrestricted cash balance is primarily due to the timing of financial aid reimbursements from the DoE under the Heightened Cash Monitoring 2 (“HCM2”) method of financial aid reimbursement.   HCM2 requires the Company to make disbursements to students from its own institutional funds, and a request is then submitted to the DoE for reimbursement of those funds.

Cash provided by operations in Q2 Fiscal `24 was $0.4 million due to the receipt of HCM2 payments, and management believes the Company is positioned to continue generating positive operating cash flows during the remainder of Fiscal 2024 as a result of ongoing HCM2 cash receipts and ongoing cost controls. Cash used in operations for the six months ended October 31, 2023 was $4.2 million. The Company generated approximately $0.8 million of cash from the net loss adjusted for non-cash activities and used approximately $5.0 million of cash from changes in working capital primarily related to the timing of HCM2 payments and increased long-term monthly payment plan accounts receivable related to increased enrollments.

Additional Information

For additional information on the financial statements and performance, please refer to the Aspen Group, Inc. Quarterly Report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 published on the Company’s website at www.aspu.com, or the OTC Markets Aspen Group Quote page under the Disclosure tab.

Non-GAAP – Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that management, analysts, and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding: (1) bad debt expense; (2) stock-based compensation; (3) severance; and (4) non-recurring charges or income. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

 Three Months Ended
 October 31, 2022 January 31, 2023 April 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 October 31, 2023
Net loss$(2,293,640) $(1,555,040) $(783,954) $(639,438) $(1,611,813)
Interest expense, net 708,705   714,801   639,517   936,460   1,040,720 
Taxes 46,501   37,249   22,677   84,171   40,076 
Depreciation and amortization 935,070   919,152   933,801   963,212   950,090 
EBITDA (603,364)  116,162   812,041   1,344,405   419,073 
Bad debt expense 450,000   450,000   450,000   450,000   450,000 
Stock-based compensation 458,336   394,510   387,452   87,449   218,132 
Severance       149,043       
Non-recurring charges - Other 232,367             
Adjusted EBITDA$537,339  $960,672  $1,798,536  $1,881,854  $1,087,205 
                    
Net loss Margin (13)%               (12)% 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (3)%               8% 

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin by business unit:

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2023
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(1,611,813) $(3,807,821) $581,707 $1,614,301
Interest expense, net 1,040,720   1,040,720     
Taxes 40,076   7,997   18,601  13,478
Depreciation and amortization 950,090   78,122   738,794  133,174
EBITDA 419,073   (2,680,982)  1,339,102  1,760,953
Bad debt expense 450,000      225,000  225,000
Stock-based compensation 218,132   193,139   21,572  3,421
Adjusted EBITDA$1,087,205  $(2,487,843) $1,585,674 $1,989,374
              
Net income (loss) Margin (12)%   NM   8%  25%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8%   NM   22%  30%

_____________________
NM – Not meaningful

 Three Months Ended October 31, 2022
 Consolidated AGI Corporate AU USU
Net income (loss)$(2,293,640) $(5,150,209) $1,067,885  $1,788,684 
Interest expense, net 708,705   710,237   (1,239)  (293)
Taxes 46,501   8,350   27,776   10,375 
Depreciation and amortization 935,070   68,860   757,770   108,440 
EBITDA (603,364)  (4,362,762)  1,852,192   1,907,206 
Bad debt expense 450,000      225,000   225,000 
Stock-based compensation 458,336   404,391   37,338   16,607 
Non-recurring charges - Other 232,367   232,367       
Adjusted EBITDA$537,339  $(3,726,004) $2,114,530  $2,148,813 
                
Net income (loss) Margin (13)%   NM   10%   27% 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3%   NM   20%   32% 

Definitions

Lifetime Value ("LTV") – is calculated as the weighted average total amount of tuition and fees paid by every new student that enrolls in the Company’s universities, after giving effect to attrition.

Bookings – is defined by multiplying LTV by new student enrollments for each operating unit.

Average Revenue per Enrollment ("ARPU") – is defined by dividing total bookings by total enrollments.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin – is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe Adjusted EBITDA margin is useful for management, analysts and investors as this measure allows for a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA margin has certain limitations in that it does not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including our liquidity, receipt of payment from the U.S. Department of Education, our continuing generating positive cash flow from operations, and our estimates as to Lifetime Value, bookings and ARPU, changes in enrollments and the expected use of proceeds from the drawdown under the revolving credit facility. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued demand of nursing students and for new programs, student attrition, national and local economic factors including the potential impact of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory viruses on the economy, the effectiveness of our future marketing campaigns, our reliance on third parties which may have differing priorities, the continued government spending on healthcare, any regulatory risks including the reauthorization of Aspen University by its accreditor, continued improvement in NCLEX scores, competition from nursing schools in local markets, the competitive impact from the trend of major non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

GAAP Financial Statements


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
 October 31, 2023 April 30, 2023
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,906,332  $1,353,635 
Restricted cash 4,100,000   4,370,832 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,862,420 and $3,506,895, respectively 22,654,843   22,121,237 
Prepaid expenses 629,040   609,900 
Other current assets 4,921,735   3,068,918 
Total current assets 34,211,950   31,524,522 
    
Property and equipment:   
Computer equipment and hardware 1,643,665   1,655,130 
Furniture and fixtures 2,190,450   2,169,090 
Leasehold improvements 8,052,440   8,055,363 
Instructional equipment 756,568   756,568 
Software 12,180,811   11,648,505 
  24,823,934   24,284,656 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (13,765,150)  (11,922,435)
Total property and equipment, net 11,058,784   12,362,221 
Goodwill 5,011,432   5,011,432 
Intangible assets, net 7,900,000   7,900,000 
Courseware, net 360,628   291,438 
Long-term contractual accounts receivable 17,334,007   13,004,428 
Deferred financing costs    73,897 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,585,726   13,431,074 
Deposits and other assets 594,566   210,536 
Total assets$89,057,093  $83,809,548 


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
 
 October 31, 2023 April 30, 2023
 (Unaudited)  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$2,916,185  $2,250,902 
Accrued expenses 2,921,285   2,355,370 
Advances on tuition 2,377,593   2,975,680 
Deferred tuition 4,762,952   2,892,333 
Due to students 2,535,736   2,624,831 
Current portion of long-term debt 4,684,290   5,000,000 
Operating lease obligations, current portion 2,497,946   2,502,810 
Other current liabilities 688,268   109,328 
Total current liabilities 23,384,255   20,711,254 
    
Long-term debt, net 15,535,401   10,000,000 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion 16,311,827   17,551,512 
Total liabilities 55,231,483   48,262,766 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized,   
0 issued and 0 outstanding at October 31, 2023 and April 30, 2023     
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized,   
25,548,046 issued and 25,548,046 outstanding at October 31, 2023   
25,592,802 issued and 25,437,316 outstanding at April 30, 2023 24,061   25,593 
Additional paid-in capital 112,144,189   113,429,992 
Treasury stock (0 shares at October 31, 2023 and 155,486 shares at April 30, 2023)    (1,817,414)
Accumulated deficit (78,342,640)  (76,091,389)
Total stockholders’ equity 33,825,610   35,546,782 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$89,057,093  $83,809,548 


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenue$13,828,847  $17,074,547  $28,468,719  $35,968,460 
        
Operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 4,584,193   6,347,008   8,977,048   16,552,559 
General and administrative 8,371,546   10,883,118   16,842,424   21,415,138 
Bad debt expense 450,000   450,000   900,000   800,000 
Depreciation and amortization 950,090   935,070   1,913,302   1,856,178 
Total operating expenses 14,355,829   18,615,196   28,632,774   40,623,875 
        
Operating loss (526,982)  (1,540,649)  (164,055)  (4,655,415)
        
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense (1,040,720)  (710,372)  (1,977,201)  (1,291,665)
Other (expense) income, net (4,035)  3,882   14,252   15,291 
Total other expense, net (1,044,755)  (706,490)  (1,962,949)  (1,276,374)
        
Loss before income taxes (1,571,737)  (2,247,139)  (2,127,004)  (5,931,789)
        
Income tax expense 40,076   46,501   124,247   76,822 
        
Net loss$(1,611,813) $(2,293,640) $(2,251,251) $(6,008,611)
        
Net loss per share - basic and diluted$(0.06) $(0.09) $(0.09) $(0.24)
        
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 25,548,046   25,282,947   25,557,646   25,242,833 


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended October 31,
  2023   2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(2,251,251) $(6,008,611)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:   
Bad debt expense 900,000   800,000 
Depreciation and amortization 1,913,302   1,856,178 
Stock-based compensation 305,581   504,666 
Amortization of warrant-based cost 14,000   14,000 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 156,020   269,133 
Amortization of debt discounts 193,020   59,000 
Non-cash lease benefit (399,201)  (229,809)
Common stock issued for services    24,500 
Tenant improvement allowances    418,280 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (5,763,185)  (3,761,463)
Prepaid expenses (19,140)  (242,310)
Other current assets (1,852,817)  (26,956)
Deposits and other assets (384,030)  41,608 
Accounts payable 665,283   921,112 
Accrued expenses 565,915   326,053 
Due to students (89,095)  (898,160)
Advances on tuition and deferred tuition 1,272,532   2,882,106 
Other current liabilities 578,940   424,685 
Net cash used in operating activities (4,194,126)  (2,625,988)
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of courseware and accreditation (120,863)  (48,532)
Disbursements for reimbursable leasehold improvements    (418,280)
Purchases of property and equipment (558,565)  (842,044)
Net cash used in investing activities (679,428)  (1,308,856)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from 15% Senior Secured Debentures, net of original issuance discount 11,000,000    
Repayment of 2018 Credit Facility (5,000,000)   
Repayment of portion of 15% Senior Secured Debentures (100,000)   
Payments of deferred financing costs (744,581)  (60,833)
Payment of commitment fee for 2022 Credit Facility    (200,000)
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of underwriter costs    9,535 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,155,419   (251,298)


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended October 31,
  2023  2022 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$281,865 $(4,186,142)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,724,467  12,916,147 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$6,006,332 $8,730,005 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$1,639,701 $802,167 
Cash paid for income taxes$24,525 $22,522 
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Warrants issued as part of the 15% Senior Secured Debentures$154,000 $ 
Warrants issued as part of the 15% Senior Secured Debentures as amended$56,496 $ 

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying consolidated balance sheet to the total amounts shown in the accompanying unaudited consolidated statements of cash flows:

 October 31,
  2023  2022
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents$1,906,332 $2,306,480
Restricted cash 4,100,000  6,423,525
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$6,006,332 $8,730,005

 