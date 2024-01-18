Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record $171.1 million, a 7.7% increase from $158.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were a record $1.50, an 11.9% increase from $1.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $674.6 million, a 23.2% increase from $547.5 million for the full year of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2023 were $5.87, a 29.3% increase from $4.54 for the full year of 2022.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $262.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an 8.9% increase from $241.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, PPNR was $1.03 billion, a 28.3% increase from $0.81 billion for the full year of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2.04%, 14.58% and 16.99%, respectively, compared to 2.35%, 14.76% and 17.48%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2023 were 2.20%, 14.93% and 17.50%, respectively, compared to 2.08%, 12.66% and 14.97%, respectively, for the full year of 2022. The results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 include the impact of a $9.9 million FDIC special assessment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to have reported record net income and record diluted earnings per share in each quarter of 2023, resulting in net income available to common stockholders for the year of $674.6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $5.87. Our goal for 2024 is to continue to improve our record annual net income and diluted earnings per common share achieved in 2023, and we believe that is a reasonable goal, notwithstanding what appears likely to remain a challenging macroeconomic environment. We feel that we are well positioned for the coming year, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $26.46 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.3% increase from $20.78 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits were $27.41 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.5% increase from $21.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Total assets were $34.24 billion at December 31, 2023, a 23.8% increase from $27.66 billion at December 31, 2022.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.80 billion at December 31, 2023, a 10.3% increase from $4.35 billion at December 31, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.14 billion at December 31, 2023, a 12.3% increase from $3.69 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the full year of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.

Book value per common share was $42.42 at December 31, 2023, a 14.2% increase from $37.13 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $36.58 at December 31, 2023, a 16.2% increase from $31.47 at December 31, 2022.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.02% at December 31, 2023, compared to 15.73% at December 31, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 13.66% at December 31, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

ASSET QUALITY

The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.23% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.22% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.36% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.13% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.04% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
  December 31,
   2023   2022 
  (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $2,149,529  $1,033,454 
Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)  3,244,371   3,491,613 
Investment securities – trading     8,817 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks  50,400   42,406 
Non-purchased loans  26,195,030   20,400,154 
Purchased loans  264,045   378,637 
Allowance for loan losses  (339,394)  (208,858)
Net Loans  26,119,681   20,569,933 
Premises and equipment, net  676,821   678,405 
Foreclosed assets  61,720   6,616 
Accrued interest receivable  170,110   125,130 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  808,490   789,805 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  660,789   663,543 
Other, net  295,546   246,846 
Total assets $34,237,457  $27,656,568 
     
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Deposits:    
Demand non-interest bearing $4,095,874  $4,658,451 
Savings and interest bearing transaction  9,074,296   9,905,717 
Time  14,234,973   6,935,975 
Total deposits  27,405,143   21,500,143 
Other borrowings  805,318   606,666 
Subordinated notes  347,761   346,947 
Subordinated debentures  121,652   121,591 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  161,834   156,419 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  255,773   233,864 
Total liabilities $29,097,481  $22,965,630 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022		  338,980   338,980 
Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
113,148,672 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		  1,131   1,172 
Additional paid-in capital  1,612,446   1,753,941 
Retained earnings  3,283,818   2,773,135 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (97,374)  (177,649)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  5,139,001   4,689,579 
Noncontrolling interest  975   1,359 
Total stockholders’ equity  5,139,976   4,690,938 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $34,237,457  $27,656,568 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2023   2022  2023   2022
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:        
Non-purchased loans $557,844  $367,019 $1,968,289  $1,158,332
Purchased loans  5,412   7,141  23,257   31,441
Investment securities:        
Taxable  9,667   10,280  39,429   41,526
Tax-exempt  10,670   8,521  38,957   22,653
Deposits with banks  21,901   5,961  58,241   12,116
Total interest income  605,494   398,922  2,128,173   1,266,068
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits  218,474   53,230  627,050   94,574
Other borrowings  11,329   8,534  41,669   13,033
Subordinated notes  2,631   2,631  10,439   10,439
Subordinated debentures  2,512   2,039  9,530   5,780
Total interest expense  234,946   66,434  688,688   123,826
         
Net interest income  370,548   332,488  1,439,485   1,142,242
Provision for credit losses  43,832   32,508  165,470   83,494
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  326,716   299,980  1,274,015   1,058,748
         
Non-interest income:        
Service charges on deposit accounts:        
NSF and overdraft fees  4,700   4,467  18,059   17,724
All other service charges  7,333   7,138  27,995   28,102
Trust income  2,165   1,977  8,524   7,990
BOLI income:        
Increase in cash surrender value  5,401   4,953  20,696   19,532
Death benefits  2,966     2,966   807
Loan service, maintenance and other fees  6,755   3,780  18,920   13,819
Gains on sales of other assets  3,288   510  9,029   11,467
Net gains on investment securities  1,177   1,256  3,243   2,019
Other  3,242   3,463  13,117   13,043
Total non-interest income  37,027   27,544  122,549   114,503
         
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  66,270   59,946  258,846   226,373
Net occupancy and equipment  17,234   17,584  72,591   70,058
Other operating expenses  61,507   41,483  198,124   155,290
Total non-interest expense  145,011   119,013  529,561   451,721
         
Income before taxes  218,732   208,511  867,003   721,530
Provision for income taxes  43,600   45,686  176,164   157,440
Net income  175,132   162,825  690,839   564,090
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest  (6)  54  (56)  51
Preferred stock dividends  4,047   4,047  16,187   16,621
Net income available to common stockholders $171,079  $158,832 $674,596  $547,520
         
Basic earnings per common share $1.51  $1.35 $5.89  $4.55
         
Diluted earnings per common share $1.50  $1.34 $5.87  $4.54


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-Controlling Interest Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2023:              
Balances - September 30, 2023 $338,980 $1,131  $1,607,510  $3,154,869  $(198,986) $1,409  $4,904,913 
Net income          175,132         175,132 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          (6)     6    
Total other comprehensive income             101,612      101,612 
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share          (4,047)        (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.37 per share          (42,130)        (42,130)
Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest                (440)  (440)
Issuance of 17,018 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans       547            547 
Stock-based compensation expense       4,389            4,389 
Forfeitures of 4,578 shares of
unvested restricted common stock		                    
Balances - December 31, 2023 $338,980 $1,131  $1,612,446  $3,283,818  $(97,374) $975  $5,139,976 
               
Year ended December 31, 2023:              
Balances - December 31, 2022 $338,980 $1,172  $1,753,941  $2,773,135  $(177,649) $1,359  $4,690,938 
Net income          690,839         690,839 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          (56)     56    
Total other comprehensive income             80,275      80,275 
Preferred stock dividends, $1.15624 per share          (16,187)        (16,187)
Common stock dividends, $1.42 per share          (163,913)        (163,913)
Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest            (440)  (440)
Issuance of 522,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans		    5   1,166            1,171 
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program, including excise taxes		    (44)  (151,421)           (151,465)
Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans		    (2)  (8,672)         (8,674)
Stock-based compensation expense       17,432            17,432 
Forfeitures of 31,306 shares of unvested restricted common stock                    
Balances - December 31, 2023 $338,980 $1,131  $1,612,446  $3,283,818  $(97,374) $975  $5,139,976 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-in
Capital		 Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income Non-Controlling Interest Total
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended December 31, 2022:              
Balances - September 30, 2022 $338,980 $1,178  $1,773,562  $2,653,377  $(227,673) $3,120  $4,542,544 
Net income          162,825         162,825 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          54      (54)   
Total other comprehensive income             50,024      50,024 
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share          (4,047)        (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.33 per share          (39,074)        (39,074)
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                (1,707)  (1,707)
Issuance of 10,496 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans       241            241 
Repurchase and cancellation of 574,878 shares of common stock under share repurchase program    (6)  (23,219)           (23,225)
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,890 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting       (174)           (174)
Stock-based compensation expense       3,531            3,531 
Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock                    
Balances - December 31, 2022 $338,980 $1,172  $1,753,941  $2,773,135  $(177,649) $1,359  $4,690,938 
               
Year ended December 31, 2022:              
Balances - December 31, 2021 $338,980 $1,254  $2,093,702  $2,378,466  $23,841  $3,117  $4,839,360 
Net income          564,090         564,090 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest          51      (51)   
Total other comprehensive loss             (201,490)     (201,490)
Preferred stock dividends, $1.187 per share          (16,621)        (16,621)
Common stock dividends, $1.26 per share          (152,851)        (152,851)
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                (1,707)  (1,707)
Issuance of 305,839 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans    3   2,490            2,493 
Repurchase and cancellation of 8,373,398 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program		    (83)  (349,886)           (349,969)
Repurchase and cancellation of 116,864 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans.		    (1)  (5,572)           (5,573)
Stock-based compensation expense       13,206            13,206 
Forfeitures of 82,397 shares of unvested restricted common stock    (1)  1             
Balances - December 31, 2022 $338,980 $1,172  $1,753,941  $2,773,135  $(177,649) $1,359  $4,690,938 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2023  2022  2023  2022
 (Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits$66,270 $59,946 $258,846 $226,373
Net occupancy and equipment 17,234  17,584  72,591  70,058
Other operating expenses:       
Deposit insurance and assessments 15,803  2,710  30,351  9,610
Software and data processing 10,577  9,512  39,212  35,373
Professional and outside services 6,233  5,652  21,423  21,581
Advertising and public relations 5,153  2,987  16,150  8,797
Telecommunication services 2,251  2,134  8,865  7,986
Postage and supplies 2,121  1,906  7,981  7,146
ATM expense 1,957  1,834  7,681  6,331
Travel and meals 1,938  1,755  7,582  7,661
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments 7,618  5,408  27,768  20,293
Other 7,856  7,585  31,111  30,512
Total non-interest expense$145,011 $119,013 $529,561 $451,721


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
 December 31,
  2023   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:       
Residential 1-4 family$961,338  3.6% $981,567  4.7%
Non-farm/non-residential 5,309,239  20.1   4,665,268  22.5 
Construction/land development 11,653,487  44.0   8,215,056  39.5 
Agricultural 256,423  1.0   239,689  1.2 
Multifamily residential 2,064,106  7.8   1,503,398  7.2 
Total real estate 20,244,593  76.5   15,604,978  75.1 
Commercial and industrial 1,269,610  4.8   902,321  4.3 
Consumer 2,965,042  11.2   2,445,851  11.8 
Other 1,979,830  7.5   1,825,641  8.8 
Total loans 26,459,075  100.0%  20,778,791  100.0%
Allowance for loan losses (339,394)    (208,858)  
Net loans$26,119,681    $20,569,933   


 
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
 
 Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses
 (Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended December 31, 2023:     
Balances – September 30, 2023$303,358  $158,128 $461,486 
Net charge-offs (4,090)    (4,090)
Provision for credit losses 40,126   3,706  43,832 
Balances – December 31, 2023$339,394  $161,834 $501,228 
      
Year ended December 31, 2023:     
Balances – December 31, 2022$208,858  $156,419 $365,277 
Net charge-offs (29,519)    (29,519)
Provision for credit losses 160,055   5,415  165,470 
Balances – December 31, 2023$339,394  $161,834 $501,228 
      
Three months ended December 31, 2022:     
Balances – September 30, 2022$200,098  $135,537 $335,635 
Net charge-offs (2,866)    (2,866)
Provision for credit losses 11,626   20,882  32,508 
Balances – December 31, 2022$208,858  $156,419 $365,277 
      
Year ended December 31, 2022:     
Balances – December 31, 2021$217,380  $71,609 $288,989 
Net charge-offs (7,206)    (7,206)
Provision for credit losses (1,316)  84,810  83,494 
Balances – December 31, 2022$208,858  $156,419 $365,277 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
  December 31,
    2023    2022 
  (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing $4,095,874 14.9% $4,658,451 21.7%
Interest bearing:        
Transaction (NOW)  4,486,372 16.4   4,097,532 19.1 
Savings and money market  4,587,924 16.7   5,808,185 27.0 
Time deposits  14,234,973 52.0   6,935,975 32.2 
Total deposits $27,405,143 100.0% $21,500,143 100.0%


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
 December 31,
   2023    2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing$4,095,874 14.9% $4,658,451 21.7%
Interest bearing:       
Consumer and commercial:       
Consumer – Non-Time 2,792,199 10.2   3,916,078 18.2 
Consumer – Time 10,216,217 37.3   4,936,061 23.0 
Commercial – Non-Time 2,439,175 8.9   2,741,007 12.7 
Commercial – Time 767,566 2.8   516,477 2.4 
Public funds 3,725,766 13.6   2,103,392 9.8 
Brokered 2,655,317 9.7   2,050,294 9.5 
Reciprocal 713,029 2.6   578,383 2.7 
Total deposits$27,405,143 100.0% $21,500,143 100.0%


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2023   2022  %
Change		  2023   2022  %
Change
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:           
Net interest income$370,548  $332,488  11.4% $1,439,485  $1,142,242  26.0%
Provision for credit losses 43,832   32,508  34.8   165,470   83,494  98.2 
Non-interest income 37,027   27,544  34.4   122,549   114,503  7.0 
Non-interest expense 145,011   119,013  21.8   529,561   451,721  17.2 
Net income 175,132   162,825  7.6   690,839   564,090  22.5 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047   4,047     16,187   16,621  (2.6)
Net income available to common stockholders 171,079   158,832  7.7   674,596   547,520  23.2 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 262,564   241,019  8.9   1,032,473   805,024  28.3 
Common share and per common share data:           
Diluted earnings per common share$1.50  $1.34  11.9% $5.87  $4.54  29.3%
Basic earnings per common share 1.51   1.35  11.9   5.89   4.55  29.5 
Common stock dividends per share 0.37   0.33  12.1   1.42   1.26  12.7 
Book value per share 42.42   37.13  14.2   42.42   37.13  14.2 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 36.58   31.47  16.2   36.58   31.47  16.2 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,756   118,201  (3.8)  114,833   120,700  (4.9)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,149   117,177  (3.4)  113,149   117,177  (3.4)
Balance sheet data at period end:           
Total assets$34,237,457  $27,656,568  23.8% $34,237,457  $27,656,568  23.8%
Total loans 26,459,075   20,778,791  27.3   26,459,075   20,778,791  27.3 
Non-purchased loans 26,195,030   20,400,154  28.4   26,195,030   20,400,154  28.4 
Purchased loans 264,045   378,637  (30.3)  264,045   378,637  (30.3)
Allowance for loan losses 339,394   208,858  62.5   339,394   208,858  62.5 
Foreclosed assets 61,720   6,616  832.9   61,720   6,616  832.9 
Investment securities – AFS 3,244,371   3,491,613  (7.1)  3,244,371   3,491,613  (7.1)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 660,789   663,543  (0.4)  660,789   663,543  (0.4)
Deposits 27,405,143   21,500,143  27.5   27,405,143   21,500,143  27.5 
Other borrowings 805,318   606,666  32.7   805,318   606,666  32.7 
Subordinated notes 347,761   346,947  0.2   347,761   346,947  0.2 
Subordinated debentures 121,652   121,591  0.1   121,652   121,591  0.1 
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,573,029   21,062,733  (2.3)  20,573,029   21,062,733  (2.3)
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 161,834   156,419  3.5   161,834   156,419  3.5 
Preferred stock 338,980   338,980     338,980   338,980   
Total common stockholders’ equity (1) 4,800,021   4,350,599  10.3   4,800,021   4,350,599  10.3 
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity		 (97,374)  (177,649)    (97,374)  (177,649)  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 96.55%  96.64%    96.55%  96.64%  
Selected ratios:           
Return on average assets (2) 2.04%  2.35%    2.20%  2.08%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 14.58   14.76     14.93   12.66   
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 16.99   17.48     17.50   14.97   
Average common equity to total average assets 13.99   15.90     14.74   16.42   
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.82   5.46     5.16   4.82   
Efficiency ratio 35.33   32.84     33.67   35.75   
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.07   0.09     0.11   0.07   
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.06   0.06     0.13   0.04   
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.23   0.22     0.23   0.22   
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.36   0.19     0.36   0.19   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.28   1.01     1.28   1.01   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 1.07   0.87     1.07   0.87   
Other information:           
Non-accrual loans (4)$60,982  $43,411    $60,982  $43,411   
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)               

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 %
Change
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Income statement data:     
Net interest income$370,548  $367,261  0.9%
Provision for credit losses 43,832   44,036  (0.5)
Non-interest income 37,027   25,727  43.9 
Non-interest expense 145,011   128,978  12.4 
Net income 175,132   173,830  0.7 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047   4,047   
Net income available to common stockholders 171,079   169,746  0.8 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 262,564   264,010  (0.5)
Common share and per common share data:     
Diluted earnings per common share$1.50  $1.49  0.7%
Basic earnings per common share 1.51   1.50  0.7 
Common stock dividends per share 0.37   0.36  2.8 
Book value per share 42.42   40.35  5.1 
Tangible book value per common share (1) 36.58   34.50  6.0 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 113,756   113,770   
End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 113,149   113,136   
Balance sheet data at period end:     
Total assets$34,237,457  $32,767,328  4.5%
Total loans 26,459,075   25,331,740  4.5 
Non-purchased loans 26,195,030   25,051,214  4.6 
Purchased loans 264,045   280,526  (5.9)
Allowance for loan losses 339,394   303,358  11.9 
Foreclosed assets 61,720   68,738  (10.2)
Investment securities – AFS 3,244,371   3,153,817  2.9 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 660,789   660,789   
Deposits 27,405,143   25,552,856  7.2 
Other borrowings 805,318   1,430,192  (43.7)
Subordinated notes 347,761   347,556  0.1 
Subordinated debentures 121,652   121,652   
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,573,029   20,625,371  (0.3)
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 161,834   158,128  2.3 
Preferred stock 338,980   338,980   
Total common stockholders’ equity (1) 4,800,021   4,564,524  5.2 
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity		 (97,374)  (198,986)  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 96.55%  99.13%  
Selected ratios:     
Return on average assets (2) 2.04%  2.13%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 14.58   14.81   
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2) 16.99   17.33   
Average common equity to total average assets 13.99   14.38   
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.82   5.05   
Efficiency ratio 35.33   32.60   
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.07   0.17   
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.06   0.15   
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.23   0.25   
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.36   0.40   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.28   1.20   
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments 1.07   1.00   
Other information:     
Non-accrual loans (4)$60,982  $62,648   
Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)       

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22
 (Dollars in thousands)
Earnings summary:         
Net interest income$370,548  $367,261  $356,824  $344,852  $332,488 
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 2,925   2,632   2,602   2,603   2,383 
Net interest income (FTE) 373,473   369,893   359,426   347,455   334,871 
Provision for credit losses (43,832)  (44,036)  (41,774)  (35,829)  (32,508)
Non-interest income 37,027   25,727   31,987   27,809   27,544 
Non-interest expense (145,011)  (128,978)  (129,355)  (126,217)  (119,013)
Pre-tax income (FTE) 221,657   222,606   220,284   213,218   210,894 
FTE adjustment (2,925)  (2,632)  (2,602)  (2,603)  (2,383)
Provision for income taxes (43,600)  (46,144)  (45,717)  (40,703)  (45,686)
Noncontrolling interest (6)  (37)  (1)  (12)  54 
Preferred stock dividend (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)  (4,047)
Net income available to common stockholders$171,079  $169,746  $167,917  $165,853  $158,832 
Earnings per common share – diluted$1.50  $1.49  $1.47  $1.41  $1.34 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)$262,564  $264,010  $259,456  $246,444  $241,019 
Selected balance sheet data at period end:         
Total assets$34,237,457  $32,767,328  $30,761,870  $28,971,170  $27,656,568 
Non-purchased loans 26,195,030   25,051,214   23,291,785   21,700,941   20,400,154 
Purchased loans 264,045   280,526   315,661   361,065   378,637 
Investment securities – AFS 3,244,371   3,153,817   3,262,366   3,422,031   3,491,613 
Deposits 27,405,143   25,552,856   23,983,397   22,282,983   21,500,143 
Unfunded balance of closed loans 20,573,029   20,625,371   21,119,761   20,965,040   21,062,733 
Allowance for credit losses:         
Balance at beginning of period$461,486  $426,820  $393,767  $365,277  $335,635 
Net charge-offs (4,090)  (9,370)  (8,721)  (7,339)  (2,866)
Provision for credit losses 43,832   44,036   41,774   35,829   32,508 
Balance at end of period$501,228  $461,486  $426,820  $393,767  $365,277 
Allowance for loan losses$339,394  $303,358  $263,188  $222,025  $208,858 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 161,834   158,128   163,632   171,742   156,419 
Total allowance for credit losses$501,228  $461,486  $426,820  $393,767  $365,277 
Selected ratios:         
Net interest margin – FTE (2) 4.82%  5.05%  5.32%  5.54%  5.46%
Efficiency ratio 35.33   32.60   33.05   33.63   32.84 
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3) 0.07   0.17   0.03   0.15   0.09 
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2) 0.06   0.15   0.15   0.14   0.06 
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4) 0.23   0.25   0.15   0.15   0.22 
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4) 0.36   0.40   0.32   0.34   0.19 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.28   1.20   1.11   1.01   1.01 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
and unfunded loan commitments		 1.07   1.00   0.95   0.92   0.87 
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due
non-accrual loans, to total loans (4)		 0.20   0.21   0.14   0.15   0.13 

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
 Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/ Expense Yield/Rate
 (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                       
Interest earning assets:                       
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold$1,637,395 $21,902 5.31% $692,066 $5,961 3.42% $1,164,595 $58,241 5.00% $940,116 $12,116 1.29%
Investment securities:                       
Taxable 2,143,606  9,667 1.79   2,566,011  10,280 1.59   2,299,254  39,429 1.71   2,950,929  41,526 1.41 
Tax-exempt – FTE 1,097,750  13,506 4.88   974,070  10,786 4.39   1,049,642  49,313 4.70   774,038  28,675 3.70 
Non-purchased loans – FTE 25,590,389  557,932 8.65   19,728,477  367,136 7.38   23,258,595  1,968,696 8.46   18,744,652  1,159,161 6.18 
Purchased loans 271,222  5,412 7.92   391,801  7,141 7.23   321,570  23,257 7.23   445,955  31,441 7.05 
Total earning assets – FTE 30,740,362  608,419 7.85   24,352,425  401,304 6.54   28,093,656  2,138,936 7.61   23,855,690  1,272,919 5.34 
Non-interest earning assets 2,538,592      2,508,505      2,550,276      2,472,672    
Total assets$33,278,954     $26,860,930     $30,643,932     $26,328,362    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                       
Deposits:                       
Savings and interest bearing transaction$9,004,724 $64,165 2.83% $9,519,104 $26,543 1.11% $9,152,060 $211,498 2.31% $9,588,372 $48,344 0.50%
Time deposits 13,280,889  154,309 4.61   6,321,731  26,687 1.67   10,543,800  415,552 3.94   5,680,395  46,229 0.81 
Total interest bearing deposits 22,285,613  218,474 3.89   15,840,835  53,230 1.33   19,695,860  627,050 3.18   15,268,767  94,573 0.62 
Other borrowings 863,828  11,329 5.20   753,605  8,533 4.49   803,797  41,669 5.18   673,932  13,034 1.93 
Subordinated notes 347,661  2,631 3.00   346,847  2,631 3.01   347,356  10,439 3.01   346,538  10,439 3.01 
Subordinated debentures 121,652  2,512 8.19   121,523  2,039 6.66   121,648  9,530 7.83   121,310  5,780 4.76 
Total interest bearing liabilities 23,618,754  234,946 3.95   17,062,810  66,433 1.54   20,968,661  688,688 3.28   16,410,547  123,826 0.75 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                       
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,150,323      4,751,644      4,315,200      4,873,842    
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 513,326      435,108      502,732      378,471    
Total liabilities 28,282,403      22,249,562      25,786,593      21,662,860    
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,995,217      4,608,570      4,855,976      4,662,467    
Noncontrolling interest 1,334      2,798      1,363      3,035    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$33,278,954     $26,860,930     $30,643,932     $26,328,362    
Net interest income – FTE  $373,473     $334,871     $1,450,248     $1,149,093  
Net interest margin – FTE    4.82%     5.46%     5.16%     4.82%
Core spread (1)    4.76%     6.05%     5.28%     5.56%

(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended    
 December 31, September 30, Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   2023   2023   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$171,079  $158,832  $169,746  $674,596  $547,520 
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$4,995,217  $4,608,570  $4,885,620  $4,855,976  $4,662,467 
Less average preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)
Total average common stockholders’ equity 4,656,237   4,269,590   4,546,640   4,516,996   4,323,487 
Less average intangible assets:         
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (3,421)     (821)  (5,443)
Total average intangibles (660,789)  (664,210)  (660,789)  (661,610)  (666,232)
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity$3,995,448  $3,605,380  $3,885,851  $3,855,386  $3,657,255 
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 14.58%  14.76%  14.81%  14.93%  12.66%
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 16.99%  17.48%  17.33%  17.50%  14.97%

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
 December 31, September 30,
  2023   2022   2023 
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$5,139,001  $4,689,579  $4,903,504 
Less preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)  (338,980)
Total common stockholders’ equity$4,800,021  $4,350,599  $4,564,524 
Less intangible assets:     
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (2,754)   
Total intangibles (660,789)  (663,543)  (660,789)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity$4,139,232  $3,687,056  $3,903,735 
Shares of common stock outstanding 113,149   117,177   113,136 
Book value per common share$42.42  $37.13  $40.35 
Tangible book value per common share$36.58  $31.47  $34.50 


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
 December 31,
  2023   2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$5,139,001  $4,689,579 
Less preferred stock (338,980)  (338,980)
Total common stockholders’ equity$4,800,021  $4,350,599 
Less intangible assets:   
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (2,754)
Total intangibles (660,789)  (663,543)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity 4,139,232   3,687,056 
Total assets$34,237,457  $27,656,568 
Less intangible assets:   
Goodwill$(660,789) $(660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization    (2,754)
Total intangibles (660,789)  (663,543)
Total tangible assets$33,576,668  $26,993,025 
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 14.02%  15.73%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 12.33%  13.66%


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, December 31,
  2023  2023  2023  2023  2022   2023  2022 
 (Dollars in thousands)    
Net income available to common stockholders$171,079 $169,746 $167,917 $165,853 $158,832  $674,596 $547,520 
Preferred stock dividends 4,047  4,047  4,047  4,047  4,047   16,187  16,621 
Earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest		 6  37  1  12  (54)  56  (51)
Provision for income taxes 43,600  46,144  45,717  40,703  45,686   176,164  157,440 
Provision for credit losses 43,832  44,036  41,774  35,829  32,508   165,470  83,494 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$262,564 $264,010 $259,456 $246,444 $241,019  $1,032,473 $805,024 


  
