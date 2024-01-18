Bank OZK Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a record $171.1 million, a 7.7% increase from $158.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 were a record $1.50, an 11.9% increase from $1.34 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the full year of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $674.6 million, a 23.2% increase from $547.5 million for the full year of 2022. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2023 were $5.87, a 29.3% increase from $4.54 for the full year of 2022.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $262.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an 8.9% increase from $241.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2023, PPNR was $1.03 billion, a 28.3% increase from $0.81 billion for the full year of 2022. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 2.04%, 14.58% and 16.99%, respectively, compared to 2.35%, 14.76% and 17.48%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2023 were 2.20%, 14.93% and 17.50%, respectively, compared to 2.08%, 12.66% and 14.97%, respectively, for the full year of 2022. The results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 include the impact of a $9.9 million FDIC special assessment recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased to have reported record net income and record diluted earnings per share in each quarter of 2023, resulting in net income available to common stockholders for the year of $674.6 million and diluted earnings per common share of $5.87. Our goal for 2024 is to continue to improve our record annual net income and diluted earnings per common share achieved in 2023, and we believe that is a reasonable goal, notwithstanding what appears likely to remain a challenging macroeconomic environment. We feel that we are well positioned for the coming year, and we look forward to capitalizing on new opportunities.”
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $26.46 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.3% increase from $20.78 billion at December 31, 2022. Deposits were $27.41 billion at December 31, 2023, a 27.5% increase from $21.50 billion at December 31, 2022. Total assets were $34.24 billion at December 31, 2023, a 23.8% increase from $27.66 billion at December 31, 2022.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.80 billion at December 31, 2023, a 10.3% increase from $4.35 billion at December 31, 2022. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $4.14 billion at December 31, 2023, a 12.3% increase from $3.69 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank did not repurchase any shares during the three months ended December 31, 2023. During the full year of 2023, the Bank repurchased 4.3 million shares for $151.5 million, which equates to a weighted average cost of approximately $35.19 per share.
Book value per common share was $42.42 at December 31, 2023, a 14.2% increase from $37.13 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $36.58 at December 31, 2023, a 16.2% increase from $31.47 at December 31, 2022.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 14.02% at December 31, 2023, compared to 15.73% at December 31, 2022. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 12.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 13.66% at December 31, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s total common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
ASSET QUALITY
The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming non-purchased loans to total loans (excluding purchased loans) was 0.23% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.22% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank’s ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets (excluding purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets) was 0.36% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2022. The Bank's annualized ratio of net charge-offs of total loans to average total loans was 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.13% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter and 0.04% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders' equity, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, total common stockholders' equity, total tangible common stockholders' equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders' equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in approximately 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $34.24 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit www.ozk.com.
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,149,529
|$
|1,033,454
|Investment securities – available for sale (“AFS”)
|3,244,371
|3,491,613
|Investment securities – trading
|—
|8,817
|Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (“FHLB”) and other bankers’ bank stocks
|50,400
|42,406
|Non-purchased loans
|26,195,030
|20,400,154
|Purchased loans
|264,045
|378,637
|Allowance for loan losses
|(339,394
|)
|(208,858
|)
|Net Loans
|26,119,681
|20,569,933
|Premises and equipment, net
|676,821
|678,405
|Foreclosed assets
|61,720
|6,616
|Accrued interest receivable
|170,110
|125,130
|Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
|808,490
|789,805
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|660,789
|663,543
|Other, net
|295,546
|246,846
|Total assets
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|27,656,568
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand non-interest bearing
|$
|4,095,874
|$
|4,658,451
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|9,074,296
|9,905,717
|Time
|14,234,973
|6,935,975
|Total deposits
|27,405,143
|21,500,143
|Other borrowings
|805,318
|606,666
|Subordinated notes
|347,761
|346,947
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|121,591
|Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
|161,834
|156,419
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|255,773
|233,864
|Total liabilities
|$
|29,097,481
|$
|22,965,630
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022
|338,980
|338,980
|Common Stock: $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
113,148,672 and 117,176,928 shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
|1,131
|1,172
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,612,446
|1,753,941
|Retained earnings
|3,283,818
|2,773,135
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(97,374
|)
|(177,649
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
|5,139,001
|4,689,579
|Noncontrolling interest
|975
|1,359
|Total stockholders’ equity
|5,139,976
|4,690,938
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|27,656,568
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Non-purchased loans
|$
|557,844
|$
|367,019
|$
|1,968,289
|$
|1,158,332
|Purchased loans
|5,412
|7,141
|23,257
|31,441
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|9,667
|10,280
|39,429
|41,526
|Tax-exempt
|10,670
|8,521
|38,957
|22,653
|Deposits with banks
|21,901
|5,961
|58,241
|12,116
|Total interest income
|605,494
|398,922
|2,128,173
|1,266,068
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|218,474
|53,230
|627,050
|94,574
|Other borrowings
|11,329
|8,534
|41,669
|13,033
|Subordinated notes
|2,631
|2,631
|10,439
|10,439
|Subordinated debentures
|2,512
|2,039
|9,530
|5,780
|Total interest expense
|234,946
|66,434
|688,688
|123,826
|Net interest income
|370,548
|332,488
|1,439,485
|1,142,242
|Provision for credit losses
|43,832
|32,508
|165,470
|83,494
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|326,716
|299,980
|1,274,015
|1,058,748
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposit accounts:
|NSF and overdraft fees
|4,700
|4,467
|18,059
|17,724
|All other service charges
|7,333
|7,138
|27,995
|28,102
|Trust income
|2,165
|1,977
|8,524
|7,990
|BOLI income:
|Increase in cash surrender value
|5,401
|4,953
|20,696
|19,532
|Death benefits
|2,966
|—
|2,966
|807
|Loan service, maintenance and other fees
|6,755
|3,780
|18,920
|13,819
|Gains on sales of other assets
|3,288
|510
|9,029
|11,467
|Net gains on investment securities
|1,177
|1,256
|3,243
|2,019
|Other
|3,242
|3,463
|13,117
|13,043
|Total non-interest income
|37,027
|27,544
|122,549
|114,503
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|66,270
|59,946
|258,846
|226,373
|Net occupancy and equipment
|17,234
|17,584
|72,591
|70,058
|Other operating expenses
|61,507
|41,483
|198,124
|155,290
|Total non-interest expense
|145,011
|119,013
|529,561
|451,721
|Income before taxes
|218,732
|208,511
|867,003
|721,530
|Provision for income taxes
|43,600
|45,686
|176,164
|157,440
|Net income
|175,132
|162,825
|690,839
|564,090
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(6
|)
|54
|(56
|)
|51
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|16,187
|16,621
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|171,079
|$
|158,832
|$
|674,596
|$
|547,520
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.35
|$
|5.89
|$
|4.55
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.34
|$
|5.87
|$
|4.54
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Retained Earnings
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31, 2023:
|Balances - September 30, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,607,510
|$
|3,154,869
|$
|(198,986
|)
|$
|1,409
|$
|4,904,913
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|175,132
|—
|—
|175,132
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|—
|(6
|)
|—
|6
|—
|Total other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|101,612
|—
|101,612
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(4,047
|)
|—
|—
|(4,047
|)
|Common stock dividends, $0.37 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(42,130
|)
|—
|—
|(42,130
|)
|Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(440
|)
|(440
|)
|Issuance of 17,018 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|—
|—
|547
|—
|—
|—
|547
|Stock-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|4,389
|—
|—
|—
|4,389
|Forfeitures of 4,578 shares of
unvested restricted common stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Balances - December 31, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,612,446
|$
|3,283,818
|$
|(97,374
|)
|$
|975
|$
|5,139,976
|Year ended December 31, 2023:
|Balances - December 31, 2022
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,172
|$
|1,753,941
|$
|2,773,135
|$
|(177,649
|)
|$
|1,359
|$
|4,690,938
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|690,839
|—
|—
|690,839
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|—
|(56
|)
|—
|56
|—
|Total other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|80,275
|—
|80,275
|Preferred stock dividends, $1.15624 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(16,187
|)
|—
|—
|(16,187
|)
|Common stock dividends, $1.42 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(163,913
|)
|—
|—
|(163,913
|)
|Return of capital paid to non-controlling interest
|(440
|)
|(440
|)
|Issuance of 522,651 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based
compensation plans
|—
|5
|1,166
|—
|—
|—
|1,171
|Repurchase and cancellation of 4,304,239 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program, including excise taxes
|—
|(44
|)
|(151,421
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(151,465
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of 215,362 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans
|—
|(2
|)
|(8,672
|)
|—
|(8,674
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|17,432
|—
|—
|—
|17,432
|Forfeitures of 31,306 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Balances - December 31, 2023
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,131
|$
|1,612,446
|$
|3,283,818
|$
|(97,374
|)
|$
|975
|$
|5,139,976
|Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
|Preferred Stock
|Common Stock
|Additional
Paid-in
Capital
|Retained Earnings
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
|Non-Controlling Interest
|Total
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31, 2022:
|Balances - September 30, 2022
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,178
|$
|1,773,562
|$
|2,653,377
|$
|(227,673
|)
|$
|3,120
|$
|4,542,544
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|162,825
|—
|—
|162,825
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|—
|54
|—
|(54
|)
|—
|Total other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|50,024
|—
|50,024
|Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(4,047
|)
|—
|—
|(4,047
|)
|Common stock dividends, $0.33 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(39,074
|)
|—
|—
|(39,074
|)
|Return of capital to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,707
|)
|(1,707
|)
|Issuance of 10,496 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|—
|—
|241
|—
|—
|—
|241
|Repurchase and cancellation of 574,878 shares of common stock under share repurchase program
|—
|(6
|)
|(23,219
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(23,225
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of 3,890 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting
|—
|—
|(174
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(174
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|3,531
|—
|—
|—
|3,531
|Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Balances - December 31, 2022
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,172
|$
|1,753,941
|$
|2,773,135
|$
|(177,649
|)
|$
|1,359
|$
|4,690,938
|Year ended December 31, 2022:
|Balances - December 31, 2021
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,254
|$
|2,093,702
|$
|2,378,466
|$
|23,841
|$
|3,117
|$
|4,839,360
|Net income
|—
|—
|—
|564,090
|—
|—
|564,090
|Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|—
|51
|—
|(51
|)
|—
|Total other comprehensive loss
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(201,490
|)
|—
|(201,490
|)
|Preferred stock dividends, $1.187 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(16,621
|)
|—
|—
|(16,621
|)
|Common stock dividends, $1.26 per share
|—
|—
|—
|(152,851
|)
|—
|—
|(152,851
|)
|Return of capital to non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,707
|)
|(1,707
|)
|Issuance of 305,839 shares of common stock pursuant to stock-based compensation plans
|—
|3
|2,490
|—
|—
|—
|2,493
|Repurchase and cancellation of 8,373,398 shares of common stock under share
repurchase program
|—
|(83
|)
|(349,886
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(349,969
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of 116,864 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to stock-based compensation
plans.
|—
|(1
|)
|(5,572
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(5,573
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|—
|—
|13,206
|—
|—
|—
|13,206
|Forfeitures of 82,397 shares of unvested restricted common stock
|—
|(1
|)
|1
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Balances - December 31, 2022
|$
|338,980
|$
|1,172
|$
|1,753,941
|$
|2,773,135
|$
|(177,649
|)
|$
|1,359
|$
|4,690,938
|Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|66,270
|$
|59,946
|$
|258,846
|$
|226,373
|Net occupancy and equipment
|17,234
|17,584
|72,591
|70,058
|Other operating expenses:
|Deposit insurance and assessments
|15,803
|2,710
|30,351
|9,610
|Software and data processing
|10,577
|9,512
|39,212
|35,373
|Professional and outside services
|6,233
|5,652
|21,423
|21,581
|Advertising and public relations
|5,153
|2,987
|16,150
|8,797
|Telecommunication services
|2,251
|2,134
|8,865
|7,986
|Postage and supplies
|2,121
|1,906
|7,981
|7,146
|ATM expense
|1,957
|1,834
|7,681
|6,331
|Travel and meals
|1,938
|1,755
|7,582
|7,661
|Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments
|7,618
|5,408
|27,768
|20,293
|Other
|7,856
|7,585
|31,111
|30,512
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|145,011
|$
|119,013
|$
|529,561
|$
|451,721
|Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Real estate:
|Residential 1-4 family
|$
|961,338
|3.6
|%
|$
|981,567
|4.7
|%
|Non-farm/non-residential
|5,309,239
|20.1
|4,665,268
|22.5
|Construction/land development
|11,653,487
|44.0
|8,215,056
|39.5
|Agricultural
|256,423
|1.0
|239,689
|1.2
|Multifamily residential
|2,064,106
|7.8
|1,503,398
|7.2
|Total real estate
|20,244,593
|76.5
|15,604,978
|75.1
|Commercial and industrial
|1,269,610
|4.8
|902,321
|4.3
|Consumer
|2,965,042
|11.2
|2,445,851
|11.8
|Other
|1,979,830
|7.5
|1,825,641
|8.8
|Total loans
|26,459,075
|100.0
|%
|20,778,791
|100.0
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(339,394
|)
|(208,858
|)
|Net loans
|$
|26,119,681
|$
|20,569,933
|Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments
|Total Allowance for Credit Losses
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended December 31, 2023:
|Balances – September 30, 2023
|$
|303,358
|$
|158,128
|$
|461,486
|Net charge-offs
|(4,090
|)
|—
|(4,090
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|40,126
|3,706
|43,832
|Balances – December 31, 2023
|$
|339,394
|$
|161,834
|$
|501,228
|Year ended December 31, 2023:
|Balances – December 31, 2022
|$
|208,858
|$
|156,419
|$
|365,277
|Net charge-offs
|(29,519
|)
|—
|(29,519
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|160,055
|5,415
|165,470
|Balances – December 31, 2023
|$
|339,394
|$
|161,834
|$
|501,228
|Three months ended December 31, 2022:
|Balances – September 30, 2022
|$
|200,098
|$
|135,537
|$
|335,635
|Net charge-offs
|(2,866
|)
|—
|(2,866
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|11,626
|20,882
|32,508
|Balances – December 31, 2022
|$
|208,858
|$
|156,419
|$
|365,277
|Year ended December 31, 2022:
|Balances – December 31, 2021
|$
|217,380
|$
|71,609
|$
|288,989
|Net charge-offs
|(7,206
|)
|—
|(7,206
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|(1,316
|)
|84,810
|83,494
|Balances – December 31, 2022
|$
|208,858
|$
|156,419
|$
|365,277
|Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|4,095,874
|14.9
|%
|$
|4,658,451
|21.7
|%
|Interest bearing:
|Transaction (NOW)
|4,486,372
|16.4
|4,097,532
|19.1
|Savings and money market
|4,587,924
|16.7
|5,808,185
|27.0
|Time deposits
|14,234,973
|52.0
|6,935,975
|32.2
|Total deposits
|$
|27,405,143
|100.0
|%
|$
|21,500,143
|100.0
|%
|Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|4,095,874
|14.9
|%
|$
|4,658,451
|21.7
|%
|Interest bearing:
|Consumer and commercial:
|Consumer – Non-Time
|2,792,199
|10.2
|3,916,078
|18.2
|Consumer – Time
|10,216,217
|37.3
|4,936,061
|23.0
|Commercial – Non-Time
|2,439,175
|8.9
|2,741,007
|12.7
|Commercial – Time
|767,566
|2.8
|516,477
|2.4
|Public funds
|3,725,766
|13.6
|2,103,392
|9.8
|Brokered
|2,655,317
|9.7
|2,050,294
|9.5
|Reciprocal
|713,029
|2.6
|578,383
|2.7
|Total deposits
|$
|27,405,143
|100.0
|%
|$
|21,500,143
|100.0
|%
|Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2023
|2022
|%
Change
|2023
|2022
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Income statement data:
|Net interest income
|$
|370,548
|$
|332,488
|11.4
|%
|$
|1,439,485
|$
|1,142,242
|26.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|43,832
|32,508
|34.8
|165,470
|83,494
|98.2
|Non-interest income
|37,027
|27,544
|34.4
|122,549
|114,503
|7.0
|Non-interest expense
|145,011
|119,013
|21.8
|529,561
|451,721
|17.2
|Net income
|175,132
|162,825
|7.6
|690,839
|564,090
|22.5
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|—
|16,187
|16,621
|(2.6
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|171,079
|158,832
|7.7
|674,596
|547,520
|23.2
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
|262,564
|241,019
|8.9
|1,032,473
|805,024
|28.3
|Common share and per common share data:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.34
|11.9
|%
|$
|5.87
|$
|4.54
|29.3
|%
|Basic earnings per common share
|1.51
|1.35
|11.9
|5.89
|4.55
|29.5
|Common stock dividends per share
|0.37
|0.33
|12.1
|1.42
|1.26
|12.7
|Book value per share
|42.42
|37.13
|14.2
|42.42
|37.13
|14.2
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|36.58
|31.47
|16.2
|36.58
|31.47
|16.2
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,756
|118,201
|(3.8
|)
|114,833
|120,700
|(4.9
|)
|End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,149
|117,177
|(3.4
|)
|113,149
|117,177
|(3.4
|)
|Balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|27,656,568
|23.8
|%
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|27,656,568
|23.8
|%
|Total loans
|26,459,075
|20,778,791
|27.3
|26,459,075
|20,778,791
|27.3
|Non-purchased loans
|26,195,030
|20,400,154
|28.4
|26,195,030
|20,400,154
|28.4
|Purchased loans
|264,045
|378,637
|(30.3
|)
|264,045
|378,637
|(30.3
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|339,394
|208,858
|62.5
|339,394
|208,858
|62.5
|Foreclosed assets
|61,720
|6,616
|832.9
|61,720
|6,616
|832.9
|Investment securities – AFS
|3,244,371
|3,491,613
|(7.1
|)
|3,244,371
|3,491,613
|(7.1
|)
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|660,789
|663,543
|(0.4
|)
|660,789
|663,543
|(0.4
|)
|Deposits
|27,405,143
|21,500,143
|27.5
|27,405,143
|21,500,143
|27.5
|Other borrowings
|805,318
|606,666
|32.7
|805,318
|606,666
|32.7
|Subordinated notes
|347,761
|346,947
|0.2
|347,761
|346,947
|0.2
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|121,591
|0.1
|121,652
|121,591
|0.1
|Unfunded balance of closed loans
|20,573,029
|21,062,733
|(2.3
|)
|20,573,029
|21,062,733
|(2.3
|)
|Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
|161,834
|156,419
|3.5
|161,834
|156,419
|3.5
|Preferred stock
|338,980
|338,980
|—
|338,980
|338,980
|—
|Total common stockholders’ equity (1)
|4,800,021
|4,350,599
|10.3
|4,800,021
|4,350,599
|10.3
|Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity
|(97,374
|)
|(177,649
|)
|(97,374
|)
|(177,649
|)
|Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
|96.55
|%
|96.64
|%
|96.55
|%
|96.64
|%
|Selected ratios:
|Return on average assets (2)
|2.04
|%
|2.35
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.08
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2)
|14.58
|14.76
|14.93
|12.66
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2)
|16.99
|17.48
|17.50
|14.97
|Average common equity to total average assets
|13.99
|15.90
|14.74
|16.42
|Net interest margin – FTE (2)
|4.82
|5.46
|5.16
|4.82
|Efficiency ratio
|35.33
|32.84
|33.67
|35.75
|Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)
|0.07
|0.09
|0.11
|0.07
|Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)
|0.06
|0.06
|0.13
|0.04
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)
|0.23
|0.22
|0.23
|0.22
|Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)
|0.36
|0.19
|0.36
|0.19
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
|1.28
|1.01
|1.28
|1.01
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments
|1.07
|0.87
|1.07
|0.87
|Other information:
|Non-accrual loans (4)
|$
|60,982
|$
|43,411
|$
|60,982
|$
|43,411
|Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)
|—
|—
|—
|—
(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
|Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|%
Change
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Income statement data:
|Net interest income
|$
|370,548
|$
|367,261
|0.9
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|43,832
|44,036
|(0.5
|)
|Non-interest income
|37,027
|25,727
|43.9
|Non-interest expense
|145,011
|128,978
|12.4
|Net income
|175,132
|173,830
|0.7
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|—
|Net income available to common stockholders
|171,079
|169,746
|0.8
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
|262,564
|264,010
|(0.5
|)
|Common share and per common share data:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.49
|0.7
|%
|Basic earnings per common share
|1.51
|1.50
|0.7
|Common stock dividends per share
|0.37
|0.36
|2.8
|Book value per share
|42.42
|40.35
|5.1
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
|36.58
|34.50
|6.0
|Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,756
|113,770
|—
|End of period shares outstanding (thousands)
|113,149
|113,136
|—
|Balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|32,767,328
|4.5
|%
|Total loans
|26,459,075
|25,331,740
|4.5
|Non-purchased loans
|26,195,030
|25,051,214
|4.6
|Purchased loans
|264,045
|280,526
|(5.9
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|339,394
|303,358
|11.9
|Foreclosed assets
|61,720
|68,738
|(10.2
|)
|Investment securities – AFS
|3,244,371
|3,153,817
|2.9
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|660,789
|660,789
|—
|Deposits
|27,405,143
|25,552,856
|7.2
|Other borrowings
|805,318
|1,430,192
|(43.7
|)
|Subordinated notes
|347,761
|347,556
|0.1
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|121,652
|—
|Unfunded balance of closed loans
|20,573,029
|20,625,371
|(0.3
|)
|Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
|161,834
|158,128
|2.3
|Preferred stock
|338,980
|338,980
|—
|Total common stockholders’ equity (1)
|4,800,021
|4,564,524
|5.2
|Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS
included in stockholders' equity
|(97,374
|)
|(198,986
|)
|Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
|96.55
|%
|99.13
|%
|Selected ratios:
|Return on average assets (2)
|2.04
|%
|2.13
|%
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) (2)
|14.58
|14.81
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (2)
|16.99
|17.33
|Average common equity to total average assets
|13.99
|14.38
|Net interest margin – FTE (2)
|4.82
|5.05
|Efficiency ratio
|35.33
|32.60
|Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)
|0.07
|0.17
|Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)
|0.06
|0.15
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)
|0.23
|0.25
|Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)
|0.36
|0.40
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
|1.28
|1.20
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments
|1.07
|1.00
|Other information:
|Non-accrual loans (4)
|$
|60,982
|$
|62,648
|Accruing loans - 90 days past due (4)
|—
|—
(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
|Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
|12/31/23
|9/30/23
|6/30/23
|3/31/23
|12/31/22
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Earnings summary:
|Net interest income
|$
|370,548
|$
|367,261
|$
|356,824
|$
|344,852
|$
|332,488
|Federal tax (FTE) adjustment
|2,925
|2,632
|2,602
|2,603
|2,383
|Net interest income (FTE)
|373,473
|369,893
|359,426
|347,455
|334,871
|Provision for credit losses
|(43,832
|)
|(44,036
|)
|(41,774
|)
|(35,829
|)
|(32,508
|)
|Non-interest income
|37,027
|25,727
|31,987
|27,809
|27,544
|Non-interest expense
|(145,011
|)
|(128,978
|)
|(129,355
|)
|(126,217
|)
|(119,013
|)
|Pre-tax income (FTE)
|221,657
|222,606
|220,284
|213,218
|210,894
|FTE adjustment
|(2,925
|)
|(2,632
|)
|(2,602
|)
|(2,603
|)
|(2,383
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(43,600
|)
|(46,144
|)
|(45,717
|)
|(40,703
|)
|(45,686
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(6
|)
|(37
|)
|(1
|)
|(12
|)
|54
|Preferred stock dividend
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|(4,047
|)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|171,079
|$
|169,746
|$
|167,917
|$
|165,853
|$
|158,832
|Earnings per common share – diluted
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.49
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.34
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)
|$
|262,564
|$
|264,010
|$
|259,456
|$
|246,444
|$
|241,019
|Selected balance sheet data at period end:
|Total assets
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|32,767,328
|$
|30,761,870
|$
|28,971,170
|$
|27,656,568
|Non-purchased loans
|26,195,030
|25,051,214
|23,291,785
|21,700,941
|20,400,154
|Purchased loans
|264,045
|280,526
|315,661
|361,065
|378,637
|Investment securities – AFS
|3,244,371
|3,153,817
|3,262,366
|3,422,031
|3,491,613
|Deposits
|27,405,143
|25,552,856
|23,983,397
|22,282,983
|21,500,143
|Unfunded balance of closed loans
|20,573,029
|20,625,371
|21,119,761
|20,965,040
|21,062,733
|Allowance for credit losses:
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|461,486
|$
|426,820
|$
|393,767
|$
|365,277
|$
|335,635
|Net charge-offs
|(4,090
|)
|(9,370
|)
|(8,721
|)
|(7,339
|)
|(2,866
|)
|Provision for credit losses
|43,832
|44,036
|41,774
|35,829
|32,508
|Balance at end of period
|$
|501,228
|$
|461,486
|$
|426,820
|$
|393,767
|$
|365,277
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|339,394
|$
|303,358
|$
|263,188
|$
|222,025
|$
|208,858
|Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
|161,834
|158,128
|163,632
|171,742
|156,419
|Total allowance for credit losses
|$
|501,228
|$
|461,486
|$
|426,820
|$
|393,767
|$
|365,277
|Selected ratios:
|Net interest margin – FTE (2)
|4.82
|%
|5.05
|%
|5.32
|%
|5.54
|%
|5.46
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|35.33
|32.60
|33.05
|33.63
|32.84
|Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)
|0.07
|0.17
|0.03
|0.15
|0.09
|Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)
|0.06
|0.15
|0.15
|0.14
|0.06
|Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)
|0.23
|0.25
|0.15
|0.15
|0.22
|Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)
|0.36
|0.40
|0.32
|0.34
|0.19
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
|1.28
|1.20
|1.11
|1.01
|1.01
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
and unfunded loan commitments
|1.07
|1.00
|0.95
|0.92
|0.87
|Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due
non-accrual loans, to total loans (4)
|0.20
|0.21
|0.14
|0.15
|0.13
(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
|Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Income/ Expense
|Yield/Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold
|$
|1,637,395
|$
|21,902
|5.31
|%
|$
|692,066
|$
|5,961
|3.42
|%
|$
|1,164,595
|$
|58,241
|5.00
|%
|$
|940,116
|$
|12,116
|1.29
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|2,143,606
|9,667
|1.79
|2,566,011
|10,280
|1.59
|2,299,254
|39,429
|1.71
|2,950,929
|41,526
|1.41
|Tax-exempt – FTE
|1,097,750
|13,506
|4.88
|974,070
|10,786
|4.39
|1,049,642
|49,313
|4.70
|774,038
|28,675
|3.70
|Non-purchased loans – FTE
|25,590,389
|557,932
|8.65
|19,728,477
|367,136
|7.38
|23,258,595
|1,968,696
|8.46
|18,744,652
|1,159,161
|6.18
|Purchased loans
|271,222
|5,412
|7.92
|391,801
|7,141
|7.23
|321,570
|23,257
|7.23
|445,955
|31,441
|7.05
|Total earning assets – FTE
|30,740,362
|608,419
|7.85
|24,352,425
|401,304
|6.54
|28,093,656
|2,138,936
|7.61
|23,855,690
|1,272,919
|5.34
|Non-interest earning assets
|2,538,592
|2,508,505
|2,550,276
|2,472,672
|Total assets
|$
|33,278,954
|$
|26,860,930
|$
|30,643,932
|$
|26,328,362
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Savings and interest bearing transaction
|$
|9,004,724
|$
|64,165
|2.83
|%
|$
|9,519,104
|$
|26,543
|1.11
|%
|$
|9,152,060
|$
|211,498
|2.31
|%
|$
|9,588,372
|$
|48,344
|0.50
|%
|Time deposits
|13,280,889
|154,309
|4.61
|6,321,731
|26,687
|1.67
|10,543,800
|415,552
|3.94
|5,680,395
|46,229
|0.81
|Total interest bearing deposits
|22,285,613
|218,474
|3.89
|15,840,835
|53,230
|1.33
|19,695,860
|627,050
|3.18
|15,268,767
|94,573
|0.62
|Other borrowings
|863,828
|11,329
|5.20
|753,605
|8,533
|4.49
|803,797
|41,669
|5.18
|673,932
|13,034
|1.93
|Subordinated notes
|347,661
|2,631
|3.00
|346,847
|2,631
|3.01
|347,356
|10,439
|3.01
|346,538
|10,439
|3.01
|Subordinated debentures
|121,652
|2,512
|8.19
|121,523
|2,039
|6.66
|121,648
|9,530
|7.83
|121,310
|5,780
|4.76
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|23,618,754
|234,946
|3.95
|17,062,810
|66,433
|1.54
|20,968,661
|688,688
|3.28
|16,410,547
|123,826
|0.75
|Non-interest bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|4,150,323
|4,751,644
|4,315,200
|4,873,842
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|513,326
|435,108
|502,732
|378,471
|Total liabilities
|28,282,403
|22,249,562
|25,786,593
|21,662,860
|Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
|4,995,217
|4,608,570
|4,855,976
|4,662,467
|Noncontrolling interest
|1,334
|2,798
|1,363
|3,035
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|33,278,954
|$
|26,860,930
|$
|30,643,932
|$
|26,328,362
|Net interest income – FTE
|$
|373,473
|$
|334,871
|$
|1,450,248
|$
|1,149,093
|Net interest margin – FTE
|4.82
|%
|5.46
|%
|5.16
|%
|4.82
|%
|Core spread (1)
|4.76
|%
|6.05
|%
|5.28
|%
|5.56
|%
(1) Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.
|Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|171,079
|$
|158,832
|$
|169,746
|$
|674,596
|$
|547,520
|Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|4,995,217
|$
|4,608,570
|$
|4,885,620
|$
|4,855,976
|$
|4,662,467
|Less average preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total average common stockholders’ equity
|4,656,237
|4,269,590
|4,546,640
|4,516,996
|4,323,487
|Less average intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|—
|(3,421
|)
|—
|(821
|)
|(5,443
|)
|Total average intangibles
|(660,789
|)
|(664,210
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(661,610
|)
|(666,232
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,995,448
|$
|3,605,380
|$
|3,885,851
|$
|3,855,386
|$
|3,657,255
|Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)
|14.58
|%
|14.76
|%
|14.81
|%
|14.93
|%
|12.66
|%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)
|16.99
|%
|17.48
|%
|17.33
|%
|17.50
|%
|14.97
|%
(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
|Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,139,001
|$
|4,689,579
|$
|4,903,504
|Less preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total common stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,800,021
|$
|4,350,599
|$
|4,564,524
|Less intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|—
|(2,754
|)
|—
|Total intangibles
|(660,789
|)
|(663,543
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,139,232
|$
|3,687,056
|$
|3,903,735
|Shares of common stock outstanding
|113,149
|117,177
|113,136
|Book value per common share
|$
|42.42
|$
|37.13
|$
|40.35
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|36.58
|$
|31.47
|$
|34.50
|Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,139,001
|$
|4,689,579
|Less preferred stock
|(338,980
|)
|(338,980
|)
|Total common stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,800,021
|$
|4,350,599
|Less intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|(660,789
|)
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|—
|(2,754
|)
|Total intangibles
|(660,789
|)
|(663,543
|)
|Total tangible common stockholders’ equity
|4,139,232
|3,687,056
|Total assets
|$
|34,237,457
|$
|27,656,568
|Less intangible assets:
|Goodwill
|$
|(660,789
|)
|$
|(660,789
|)
|Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|—
|(2,754
|)
|Total intangibles
|(660,789
|)
|(663,543
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|33,576,668
|$
|26,993,025
|Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets
|14.02
|%
|15.73
|%
|Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|12.33
|%
|13.66
|%
|Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|Dec 31,
|Sept 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|Dec 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|171,079
|$
|169,746
|$
|167,917
|$
|165,853
|$
|158,832
|$
|674,596
|$
|547,520
|Preferred stock dividends
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|4,047
|16,187
|16,621
|Earnings attributable to
noncontrolling interest
|6
|37
|1
|12
|(54
|)
|56
|(51
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|43,600
|46,144
|45,717
|40,703
|45,686
|176,164
|157,440
|Provision for credit losses
|43,832
|44,036
|41,774
|35,829
|32,508
|165,470
|83,494
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$
|262,564
|$
|264,010
|$
|259,456
|$
|246,444
|$
|241,019
|$
|1,032,473
|$
|805,024
