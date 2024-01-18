Snap One Launches Control4 Connect & Control4 Assist to Elevate the Customer Experience and Create New Recurring Revenue Opportunities for Partners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant move to evolve the core business model of the Custom Integration industry, Snap One (Nasdaq: SNPO) today announced the launch of Control4 Connect & Control4 Assist – the new software and support offerings that improve end-user experiences while empowering U.S.-based Control4 dealers to provide superior customer service, increase profitability through recurring revenue, and encourage positive long-term client relationships.



Snap One spent more than a year developing the Control4 Connect & Control4 Assist offerings in close collaboration with 23 integrators, while also leveraging experience from thousands of Parasol customers and more than 100,000 4Sight subscribers, to ensure the services meet the needs of integrators and customers, are easy to use, and deliver in-demand experiences and enhancements.

“The homes and businesses of today rely on a wide range of networked systems and devices to operate. This makes software updates and system monitoring critical to ensure reliability, confidence and continued use,” John Heyman, Snap One CEO emphasized. “As such, the traditional business model of the CI integrator must evolve into an ongoing partnership with their customers. We believe that the customer understands the importance of working with professional integrators to keep their investment current – and that they’re willing to pay to ensure their systems are maintained and optimized.”

According to Heyman, the evolution of the industry is inevitable as it moves from hardware centric to one more grounded in software and new software integrations. “The launch of Control4 Connect and Assist meet the business and experiential needs of this new emerging business model, one that represents a major opportunity for our Partners, who can now more easily foster stronger long-term relationships with customers to drive greater satisfaction and increase profits,” he said.

Control4 Connect Powers the Possible

The Control4 Connect software service enables essential features that keep customers’ systems up to date and secure, provides convenient access and insights, and ensures smooth integration with new devices as they are released. Control4 Connect provides system control and functionality, while delivering in-demand smart living features such as voice control, remote access, Intercom Anywhere, When >>Then scene programming, system backups, on-the-go visibility and personalization of notification for mobile devices. Beginning April 23, 2024, Control4 Connect will be required for all new U.S. Control4 systems. For systems installed prior to that date, 4Sight continues to be available.

One of the biggest advantages of Control4 Connect for Control4 dealers is that they gain multiple recurring revenue streams that they don’t have to manage: customers pay for the service directly in the Control4 app upon registration of their new system, enabling Snap One to manage billing and payment for Partners. There’s no website to develop, no software to learn, and no records to manage.

The Control4 Connect benefits for customers are as meaningful as the benefits for Partners. “With Control4 Connect, customers will gain more control and understanding over their systems, increasing satisfaction,” Heyman said. “System education and monthly system reports inform them on the status of their systems, and help build their confidence as users. Plus, enhancements such as simplifications to initial setup, easy access to billing management, and convenient customer help sections further elevate the experience.”

Starting in April, Connect will be included on all new Control4 systems, and the annual customer cost will vary depending on the type of controller installed. Systems with a CA-1 model are free of charge, systems with a Core Lite unit cost $99, and systems with any other controller, or multiple controllers, cost $249.

Partners will receive a generous revenue share paid monthly over 12 months by direct wire payment – a significant change from the $30 product credit previously offered through the 4Sight program.

There will be no changes required for existing Control4 customers or 4Sight subscribers, but certain software improvements will only be made available to active Control4 Connect accounts.

"In discussing Connect with my clients, there has not been a single client that has reacted negatively to it. They all understand the world is evolving and changing. They all understand software as a service models. This is presented to them daily,” said Snap One Partner, Ed Gilmore of Gilmore's Sound Advice. “I think they're a little comforted by the fact that a manufacturer takes their product seriously enough that they're going to maintain and support it through software."

Control4 Assist: We Take the Calls, Integrators Take the Credit

Available immediately to Partners that become Assist Authorized, Control4 Assist is an optional remote support service that significantly reduces the burden of providing customer support while still providing recurring revenue benefits.

For an annual fee of $899, customers get proactive system monitoring and access to the Control4 Assist Team of programmers, AV technicians and certified networking administrators who remotely solve issues, answer questions and help manage customer experiences. The Assist Team will support customers leveraging OvrC and Composer tools and offer video assistance as needed. Control4 Assist customers can contact support staff from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year.

Customers requiring more frequent support or who want additional assistance with post-install programming, 24/7/365 support access, and more, can upgrade to the concierge-level Assist Premium service for $2,999 per year. Assist Premium also includes two personalized manufacturer check-ins each year in which the Assist team will review the full system, discuss personalization needs, and even optimize automations.

"Control4 Assist helps my technicians to not have to field calls for simple matters during the workday, after hours and over the weekends,” shared Snap One Partner, Chris Bell of Bell Integrated Home Solutions. “It helps my techs stay focused on their daily task at hand and allows for uninterrupted after hours, weekend and family time for non-emergency situations.”

Snap One will provide Assist Authorized Partners with marketing assets to make conversations with customers simple and informative. Partners will receive revenue share for Assist and Assist Premium services, paid monthly over 12 months by direct wire payment.

“Through our experience with Parasol, we have identified the opportunity to better support our Partners and their customers. Control4 Assist and Assist Premium offer Control4 Partners of all sizes unparalleled recurring revenue opportunities and meet today’s customer demands,” Heyman said. “This is a significant opportunity for Partners at every level, even if they already operate other recurring services, because it offloads daily customer questions and requests to dedicated Control4 experts who focus exclusively on service. The result is happier customers, fewer emergency calls, more referrals, and improved quality of life for Partners with peace of mind that customers are being taken care of.”

According to Snap One Partner Johnathan George of iWired, “I believe that Connect and Assist are the first steps forward for integrators to begin to change their business models from the ground up – to no longer think about individual projects, but to think about ongoing lifetime value, and creating lifetime value with the customer base that they serve every single day.”

For more information, click here and for hi-res images, click here .

About Snap One

As a leading manufacturer and distributor of Smart Living technology, Snap One empowers its vast network of professional integrators to deliver entertainment, connectivity, control, and security solutions to residential and commercial end customers worldwide. Snap One distributes an expansive portfolio of proprietary and third-party products through its intuitive online portal and local branch network, blending the benefits of e-commerce with the convenience of same-day pickup. In addition to products, the company provides software, award-winning support, and digital workflow tools to help its integrator partners build thriving and profitable businesses. Additional information about Snap One can be found at snapone.com .

Media Contacts

Snap One

Danielle Karr

Director of PR & Events

Danielle.Karr@snapone.com