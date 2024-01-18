Small Molecule CDMO Market Size Worth $84.0 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.8% by The Brainy Insights

Newark, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 47.8 billion small molecule CDMO market will reach USD 84.0 billion by 2032. A growing pharmaceutical industry segment, the small-molecule CDMO market offers contract services for developing and producing small-molecule medications. The market is driven by the need for specialised drug development and production knowledge, more affordable R&D, and the growing demand for small-molecule drugs. Furthermore, the market is driven by the growing need for small-molecule drugs, which are useful in treating a wide range of illnesses. The market is also driven by outsourcing medication research and manufacturing as businesses want to cut expenses and access specialised knowledge.



The requirement for creative and effective drug research and manufacturing procedures also drives the industry. As small molecule drugs are far less expensive than biological drugs, they are more needed. They have consistently positively impacted medical progress and unmet medical needs. An increase in regulatory approvals is one of the main causes of the surge in demand for small-molecule medications. For example, the FDA's CDER approved 20 new small-molecule medications in December 2022, which makes up 63% of the 32 new drugs that have been approved for 2022 so far. As a result, the market is expanding, and the need for small molecule development and manufacturing services is rising due to growing regulatory acceptance for small compounds.



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to the developing pharmaceutical sector and the rising demand for small-molecule medications, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to be a highly progressive market for small-molecule CDMOs. Numerous contract manufacturing companies that provide affordable services are based in the region, especially in nations like China and India. The availability of trained labour, cheap service costs, and technological improvements are anticipated to propel expansion in the regional market.



The small molecule API dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 28.2 billion.



The small molecule API dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 28.2 billion. The main driver propelling the segment's growth is the rising need for small-molecule developers. Furthermore, the US FDA has recently approved many innovative APIs. For instance, the U.S. FDA authorised 52 new molecular entities in 2022. Similar approvals are expected to facilitate further segmental expansion.



The clinical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 20.0 billion.



The clinical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 20.0 billion. Most small-molecule drugs are in the phase of clinical trials. Aside from that, money is continuously going towards medical research and development. For instance, World Preview estimates that the total amount spent on medications for research and development (R&D) was US$ 226.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 254.0 billion by 2026. Growth in the clinical segment is anticipated to be aided by the increase in R&D spending.



The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 25.8 billion.



The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 25.8 billion. Pharmaceutical companies are becoming more interested in concentrating on their core skills and outsourcing non-essential tasks like drug development and manufacturing; as a result, CDMO is aggressively extending its manufacturing facilities. For example, Catalent, Inc. expanded its U.S. manufacturing facility that produces oral dosages on a big scale in May 2022. These developments will boost cooperation between pharmaceutical firms and CDMOs in producing novel small-molecule drugs, bolstering the segment's expansion.



The oncology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 10.5 billion.



The oncology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 10.5 billion. Therapeutic segments like cancer, respiratory issues, neurology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and heart disease are used to segment the market. Significant government reimbursement policies, an increase in financing for the research of small-molecule oncology medicines, and an increase in the number of cancer cases reported globally are other factors propelling the expansion of this market.



Market Dynamics:



Driver: Growing demand for small-molecule drugs



Small-molecule drugs, which successfully treat a wide range of illnesses and disorders, are in high demand and drive the market. As businesses seek to cut expenses and obtain access to specialised knowledge, outsourcing medication development and manufacturing is a trend propelling market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the small molecule CDMO is required for creative and effective drug development and manufacturing procedures, which adds impetus to the market’s growth.



Restraint: Lack of Emphasis on quality and compliance



Companies operating in the highly regulated small molecule CDMO market must adhere to stringent quality and safety regulations. As a result, businesses prioritise quality and compliance, investing in procedures and technology to ensure they adhere to legal standards. This is expected to hinder the market’s growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: Emergence of new technologies



New technologies and procedures are always introduced in the small molecule CDMO market to enhance medication research and manufacturing. For instance, biocatalysis and synthetic biology developments make producing complex tiny molecules more effectively and sustainably possible. The emergence of new technologies is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the small molecule CDMO market are:



● Cambrex Corporation

● Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

● Lonza Group Ltd

● Syngene International Limited

● Piramal Pharma Solutions

● Labcorp Drug Development

● Eurofins Scientific

● Catalent

● Jubilant Pharmova Limited

● Wuxi AppTec

● Almac Group

● Recipharm AB



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product:



● Small Molecule Drug Product

● Small Molecule API



By Stage Type:



● Clinical

● Commercial

● Preclinical



By Customer Type:



● Biotechnology

● Pharmaceutical



By Therapeutic Area:



● Oncology

● Neurology

● Infectious Disease

● Cardiovascular Disease

● Respiratory Disorders

● Metabolic Disorders

● Others



About the report:



The global small molecule CDMO market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



