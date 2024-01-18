Cinch Home Services Receives Four First-Ever Buyer’s Choice Awards from Consumer Affairs: Awards are Based on “Emotional Decoding” of Consumer Reviews

Boca Raton, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton, Florida -

Cinch Home Services (Cinch), one of the nation’s leading providers of home service solutions, was recognized by leading reviews platform ConsumerAffairs as a four-award winner in its inaugural Buyer’s Choice Awards.

ConsumerAffairs meticulously analyzed consumer reviews published on its site in the past twelve months using advanced sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or “emotional decoding." The awards singled out companies that garnered the highest rates of positive sentiments and ratings, reflecting genuine joy and satisfaction among purchasers.

“We decoded millions of reviews to learn what aspects of each industry’s particular buying journey made the biggest emotional difference to purchasers,” said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs. “That’s what makes these awards unique. Each award recognizes one super-important need for customers in that category and the companies that best fulfill it.”

Cinch won for Best Claims Handling, Best Coverage Options, Best Technicians and Best Value for Price. ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the Internet. Each 2023 review analyzed for the Buyer’s Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews. Reviews must be of a minimum depth and length to be considered. ConsumerAffairs seeks for its reviews to offer genuine and trustworthy insights into consumers' experiences.

Among the detailed Cinch reviews analyzed by the Buyer’s Choice Awards methodology was this one [abridged] from Eladio from Maryland in July:

“It's been great with Cinch. I submit a claim then somebody calls me and gets everything taken care. The service is quick. The price is not bad. A couple of years ago, I had a problem with my furnace. A technician came and told me that I was in danger and it was about to go, and that if I would have kept it running, I probably would have lost the house ‘cause it had a gas leak. I ended up getting a new furnace because it couldn't be fixed. I've told a bunch of people about Cinch.”

Another came from Marritta from Illinois in July:

“Cinch is reasonable in price. We like that we don't have to pay the full amount upfront. We are able to make monthly payments. They are also very quick to respond and find the companies, whatever that we need quickly. When I submit a claim, they provide me a number, where I can call the company. They also give me a reference number to give to the company. The techs have been very knowledgeable and they do their job well. They also save us money. Cinch is a great company. They make homeowners’ life easier.”

The accolades received by Cinch affirm its commitment to customer-centric services and unwavering dedication to meeting consumer expectations.

“We are thrilled to receive these four Buyer’s Choice Awards, and this recognition underscores our commitment to customer satisfaction and industry leadership,” said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. “These awards inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries and setting new standards in our industry, as we strive for even greater achievements in the future.”

Added Carman, “At ConsumerAffairs, we recognize the significance of informed consumer decisions, particularly during significant life events. Our Buyer’s Choice Awards testify to the commitment of the companies that are really adept at helping consumers go through something big, whether financial, personal, or related to their largest investment, a home.”

About Cinch Home Services

Cinch Home Services is an award-winning, leading provider of home protection plans with more than 45 years of experience. Their solutions help customers cover the cost when appliances and essential home systems including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and more break down from everyday use. All covered repairs are backed by an industry-leading 180-day workmanship guarantee. Plans can be purchased directly or through select affinity partners including financial, insurance, retail, utility and real estate. Cinch works with a nationwide network of vetted service providers to help homeowners when they need it the most. Cinch Home Services, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. To learn more, visit cinchhomeservices.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

