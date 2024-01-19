Sore Throat Lozenges Market Forecast a Steady Growth at 5.6% CAGR, Projected to Hit US$ 7.5 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The valuation of the global sore throat lozenges market is expected to show a CAGR growth of about 5.6% over the forecast period, with an approximated valuation of US$ 7.5 billion by 2034.



Bacteria and viruses enter the throat through the thin, wet mucosa that lines the mucosal membrane and cause infection. This also causes inflammation and results in swelling, redness, and increased secretions, as well as the death of many lining cells. Antiseptics, painkillers, menthol, cough suppressants like dextromethorphan, and relaxing agents are just a few of the active ingredients included in lozenges. Sore throat lozenges and throat decongestants may include different levels of these ingredients, although being almost identical.

One of the most common medical problems in the world is sore throat (acute pharyngitis). It mainly has viral etiology. These infections are more likely to be contracted by the elderly and people using immunosuppressants.

“One important factor that can boost the market's rise is its accessibility. Throat decongestants are available over the counter (OTC) in almost all local pharmacies and small drug stores. As a result, the industry is anticipated to expand profitably in the coming years,” -Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The hard candy lozenges segment is leading in the market by product, capturing a significant market value share of approximately 46.5%. Their popularity stems from their widespread availability and affordability.

In terms of type, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs dominate the global sore throat lozenges market, accounting for a market share of 85.3%.

Among distribution channels, retail pharmacies lead the market.

In terms of regions, North America takes the lead due to the higher population of the elderly. This region continues to hold a significant market share in the industry.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, GSK reported that it had successfully acquired Cambridge-based Affinivax, Inc. (Affinivax), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business (Boston, Massachusetts). As was previously stated, the acquisition of Affinivax is in line with GSK's plan to develop a strong portfolio of specialty drugs and vaccines.

In July 2022, as a part of the international healthcare company STADA, Thornton & Ross agreed to a ten-year lease to establish its new headquarters in the UK.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on sore throat lozenges in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment for 2017- 2022 and projections for 2023 – 2033. The global sore throat lozenges market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product– (hard candy lozenges, soft lozenges, and compressed lozenges), type (OTC and prescription), and by distribution channels (hospital, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies), across seven key regions of the world.

Report Scope as per Sore Throat Lozenges Industry Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2033 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, Russia, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, GCC, Israel, North Africa, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled iNova Pharmaceuticals

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Ricola AG

Mondelez International.

Thornton & Ross Ltd.

Traditional Medicinals, Inc. Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Honibe

SSL International

Cipla Ltd

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson





Key Market Segments Covered in the Sore Throat Lozenges Industry Research

By Product:

Hard candy lozenges

Soft lozenges

Compressed lozenges



By Type:

OTC

Prescription

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital

Retail Pharmacies

Drug stores

Online pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Author by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments about Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work primarily focuses on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analyses of Food and beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

