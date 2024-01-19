Purpose Investments Inc. Announces January 2024 Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce distributions for the month of January 2024 for its open-end exchange traded funds and closed-end funds (“the Funds”).

The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is January 26, 2024, with the exception of Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF and Purpose Ether Yield ETF, which will have an ex-distribution date of January 29, 2024, as well as Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund, and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund which have an ex-distribution date of January 30, 2024. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is January 30, 2024.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.10501 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $ 0.09501 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.05901 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Real Estate Income Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.07201 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.11001 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.12001 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.12301 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.12251 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.06001 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $ 0.13751 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0780 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0712 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $ 0.07291 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $ 0.08001 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $ 0.0940 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $ 0.0950 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Black Diamond Global Equity Fund – ETF Units BDEQ $ 0.0112 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $ 0.0355 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLX.U US $ 0.0294 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLX.B $ 0.0421 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CROP $ 0.0875 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund – ETF USD Units CROP.U US $ 0.0975 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $ 0.0475 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units BTCY.B $ 0.0550 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US $ 0.0450 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $ 0.0330 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units ETHY.B $ 0.0415 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US $ 0.0320 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YGOG $ 0.2000 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YAMZ $ 0.3000 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units APLY $ 0.1667 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units BRKY $ 0.1000 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YTSL $ 0.4000 01/29/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution

per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency Big Banc Split Corp – Class A BNK $ 0.12001 01/31/2024 02/14/2024 Monthly Big Banc Split Corp – Preferred Shares BNK.PR.A $ 0.07001 01/31/2024 02/14/2024 Monthly

Purpose confirms the initial January 2024 distributions for Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF and NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF in the following table. Ex-distribution date will be January 25, 2024.

Open-End Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per

share/unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units MSFY $ 0.1000 01/26/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF – ETF Units YNVD $ 0.1700 01/26/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly

Estimated January 2024 Distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund

The January 2024 distribution rates for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund are estimated to be as follows:

Fund Name Ticker

Symbol Estimated

Distribution

per unit Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose High Interest Savings Fund – ETF Units PSA $ 0.2013 01/30/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units PSU.U US $ 0.4295 01/30/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose Cash Management Fund - ETF Units MNY $ 0.4208 01/30/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly Purpose USD Cash Management Fund – ETF Units MNU.U US $ 0.4604 01/30/2024 02/07/2024 Monthly

Purpose expects to issue a press release on or about January 29, 2024, which will provide the final distribution rate for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund, Purpose US Cash Fund, Purpose Cash Management Fund and Purpose USD Cash Management Fund. The ex-distribution date will be January 30, 2024.



(1) Dividend is designated as an “eligible” Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act(Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation. (2) Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

