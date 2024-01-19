Modified Starch Market to Hit US$ 21,609.34 Million by 2033 | Updated Insights Report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modified starch finds applications across diverse industries, including food, papermaking, cosmetics, personal care, and textiles, owing to its numerous advantages. In the personal care and cosmetics sectors, it serves as a versatile additive. Manufacturers are responding to the growing preference for natural cosmetics by incorporating organic ingredients like modified starch into their products, anticipating increased demand in the forthcoming years.



The market for modified starch can be expected to expand at a value based CAGR of 4.6% and show an increase in revenue from US$ 13,782.40 Mn to around US$ 16,718.95 Mn by 2033. Convenience foods have gained significant traction in North America and Europe, primarily driven by high regional consumption rates. The increasingly hectic and isolated lifestyles of people have left little time for home cooking. This global shift towards convenience is also taking hold in various countries across Asia, where expanding markets are witnessing a surge in the demand for modified starch.

International fast-food chains have rapidly expanded their presence worldwide, each tailoring its cuisine and offerings to meet regional consumer preferences. These restaurants commonly incorporate modified starch in their food preparation to enhance flavor, taste, and texture, further boosting the demand for the product in the forecast period.

Differing regulations in various markets present challenges for distributors and manufacturers. While Asian markets have more lenient regulations regarding health claims for modified starch, the U.S. enforces stringent regulations, allowing only functional or structural claims for food additives. European markets have the strictest regulations concerning health claims for modified starch. These regulatory disparities are expected to pose obstacles to market growth, impacting production and distribution processes.

Seeking Deeper Insights into Competitor Analysis? Request a Sample of the Report Now! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29176

Modified Starch Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 13,782.40 Mn Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 21,609.34 Mn Growth Rate – CAGR 4.6% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 330Pages



Key Market Segments Covered Source

Product Type

End Use

Region



Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa











Key Companies Profiled Ingredion Inc.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Visco Starch

Avebe

Tereos S.A

SPAC Starch Products (India) Private Limited

Novidon

Emsland Group

Modified Starch: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Modified starch offers cost-effective adhesive performance with exceptional strength across a broad spectrum of applications. It boasts versatility in viscosity options, catering to diverse application requirements. In particular, the paper industry relies heavily on modified starch as a key raw material. It serves as a starch paste adhesive, facilitating the lamination of paper-to-paper and paper-to-poly. Remarkably, a single sheet of paper can contain up to 8% of modified or unmodified starch. The industry harnesses the potential of modified starch in both dry strength and wet end sizing, acting as a water retention agent while enhancing pulp binding and paper surface quality.

The growing awareness of environmental concerns, including land pollution and health issues in animals caused by plastic bag consumption, has prompted a shift towards the use of paper bags. This shift, driven by the increased adoption of recyclable paper bags, is poised to fuel the growth of the paper industry. Consequently, this surge in paper usage emerges as a significant catalyst propelling the modified starch market forward.

Restraints:

Starch derivatives are finding increasing utility within the food and beverage industry. In particular, the global beverage sector is experiencing a surge in the adoption of modified starches. Nevertheless, the prevalence and preference for gum Arabic over modified starch pose challenges to market expansion. Research indicates that beverages stabilized with gum Arabic exhibit superior stability compared to those employing modified starches. Beyond beverages, gum Arabic is also emerging as a competitive alternative to modified starches in the confectionery sector, where it is utilized to prevent sugar crystallization.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/modified-starch-market.asp

Opportunities:

Modified starch also serves as an excellent foundation for large-scale production of diverse biotechnological products, including organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins, and hormones. Serving as the primary carbon source, starch-derived carbohydrates hold considerable commercial value by supplying the necessary energy for sustaining biological functions. For instance, glucose derived from starch can undergo fermentation to yield lactic acid, a precursor for biodegradable films or bioplastics. Furthermore, even waste materials from potato starch can be repurposed as feedstock in fermentation reactions, enabling the creation of various polymers.

Therefore, it is imperative to explore these unexplored dimensions of starch's potential. By broadening the sources from which starch is extracted and incorporating modification processes, we open up a wider array of potential application fields beyond the already extensive list. This expansion not only enhances the technological possibilities but also significantly amplifies the industrial utility of starch within various sectors.

Challenges:

Modified starch primarily relies on feedstock as its raw material source. Natural sources like corn, wheat, tapioca, and rice also serve as essential raw materials in the production of modified starch and its derivatives. These raw materials find extensive use, particularly in the manufacturing of modified starch for bio-ethanol applications. The growing consumption of modified starch across various sectors, including food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and paper, contributes to heightened demand for these raw materials, subsequently leading to an increase in their prices.

The elevated cost of raw materials is largely attributable to the substantial expenses incurred in transporting these materials to different industrial facilities situated worldwide. Escalating fuel prices have emerged as a prominent concern in the current landscape, exerting adverse effects on the overall economy. Such circumstances have a direct impact on the pricing of raw materials within the industry, resulting in pricing fluctuations. Consequently, the mounting expenses associated with raw materials pose a significant challenge to the global modified starch market.

Competitive Landscape:

The modified starch market report features prominent players such as Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette Frères Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Agrana Group, among others. These manufacturers employ strategic alliances and partnerships with regional food producers as part of their core strategies. Additionally, they are dedicated to supplying gluten-free, low-fat, non-GMO modified starches to the global food and beverage industry. Furthermore, these key players offer customized modified starch solutions tailored to the specific needs of various industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the global modified starch market. Their emphasis extends to developing high-nutrition products with superior taste and texture.

For instance, in February 2019, Cargill, Incorporated responded to rising demand for convenience food by investing US$ 22.5 million to expand its instant starch capacity at its manufacturing plant in The Netherlands.

In October 2017, Roquette Frères established new facilities and an innovation center in Singapore, positioning it as the Asia Pacific headquarters to address the region's nutritional and health challenges.

In February 2018, The Agrana Group made a significant investment of US$ 73.01 million in its starch segment, augmenting its daily processing capacity from 1,600 to 2,000 tons.

Additionally, in September 2018, the Avebe Innovation Center was inaugurated at the Zernike campus, focusing on innovative initiatives related to modified starch and potato protein.

Key Players:

Ingredion Inc.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Visco Starch

Avebe

Tereos S.A

SPAC Starch Products (India) Private Limited

Novidon

Emsland Group

Angel Starch & Food Pvt Ltd

Meelunie B.V.

Roquette Frères S.A.



Key Trends:

The modified starch market is witnessing several key trends that are shaping its trajectory. One prominent trend is the increasing demand for gluten-free, low-fat, and non-GMO modified starches in the food and beverage industry. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seeking products that align with their dietary preferences and requirements. This has prompted manufacturers to focus on producing modified starches that cater to these demands, thereby driving market growth.

Another notable trend is the customization of modified starches for different industries. Manufacturers are offering tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of various sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and more. This flexibility in product offerings enhances the versatility of modified starch and expands its applications across multiple industries.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on developing modified starch products with high nutritional content while maintaining superior taste and texture. As consumers become more discerning about the quality of their food products, manufacturers are working on formulations that not only offer nutritional benefits but also deliver an enjoyable sensory experience.

Furthermore, strategic alliances and partnerships between modified starch manufacturers and regional food producers are on the rise. These collaborations enable companies to leverage their strengths and expand their market reach, contributing to the overall growth of the modified starch market.

In summary, key trends in the modified starch market include the focus on health-conscious consumer preferences, customization for diverse industries, the pursuit of nutritional excellence, and strategic partnerships to foster market expansion

Category-Specific Insights

Which Source is Poised for Robust Growth in the Modified Starch Market?

In the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2033, the maize/corn segment is expected to dominate the global modified starch market, closely followed by the wheat segment. This surge is primarily attributed to the increased industrial utilization of modified starch, particularly within the realms of animal feed, paper production, the chemical industry, and pharmaceuticals, thereby catalyzing the market's expansion.

How is the Modified Starch Market Categorized?

The modified starch market is categorized based on source, encompassing maize/corn, wheat, potato, tapioca, and rice. In terms of product types, the global modified starch market includes Acetylated Starch, Physically Modified Starch, and Enzyme Modified Starch. The latter category, Enzyme Modified Starch, further branches into anionic starch, cationic starch, dextrin, oxidized starch, thinned starch, pre-gelatinized starch, among others. Lastly, from an application perspective, the global modified starch market comprises segments such as food and beverage, animal feed, cosmetics and personal care, papermaking, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and more. Within the food and beverage segment, further divisions exist, including bakery products, dairy products, meat and poultry, convenience foods, among others.

Segmentation: Modified Starch Industry Research by Category

By Source:

Maize/Corn

Wheat

Potato

Tapioca

Rice



By Product Type:

Acetylated Starch

Physically Modified Starch

Enzyme Modified Starch Anionic Starch Cationic Starch Dextrin Oxidized Starch Thinned Starch Pre-gelatinized Starch Others



By End Use:

Food and Beverage Industry Bakery Products Dairy Products Meat & Poultry Convenience Food Others

Animal Feed

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Papermaking

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045, India

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com