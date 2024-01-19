North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - by Technology, Vehicle Type, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by innovations in technology and a surging e-commerce sector. The latest comprehensive market research, now available, delves into an in-depth analysis highlighting regional growth, technological advancements, vehicle type prevalence, and end-user industry impacts.

Technological Advancements Propel Industry Forward

As of 2022, the laser target navigation technology segment has garnered a substantial market share in North America, and this trend is expected to continue due to its precision and efficiency in AGV applications. The forecast period sees a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%, indicating robust industry health and a rapid adoption rate across various sectors.

Diverse Vehicle Types to Meet Industry Demands

The research identifies tow vehicles as holding the largest market share within the AGV market, a trend that aligns with the increasing demand for efficient material handling in manufacturing and logistics environments. The study's segmentation also includes pallet trucks, tugger trains, forklift trucks, and other AGVs.

End Users Spearheading Growth



Logistics, a critical component of the supply chain, leads the end-user segment, driving the need for AGVs due to their ability to streamline operations and enhance productivity. As other sectors like general manufacturing, food and beverage, and automotive increasingly leverage AGV's benefits, market expansion continues.

United States Dominates Regional Market Share

Canadian and Mexican Markets Show Promising Growth

Industry leaders and key players operating across North America are adapting to this upward trajectory by integrating AGVs into their infrastructures, realizing the cost-effectiveness and efficiency they bring to the table. This new research publication, encompassing both qualitative and quantitative data, is a valuable tool for stakeholders, investors, and industry executives seeking to understand the current market dynamics and future potential within the North American AGV market.

Market Overview

Considering the extensive data compiled, the comprehensive report ensures a detailed market outlook for AGVs in North America. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are meticulously examined, shedding light on their respective contributions and potential for market growth. As North America continues to advance in the realms of automation and technology, the latest report is instrumental in providing a clear viewpoint on the trajectory of the automated guided vehicle market, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning for those within the industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 1161.16 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 2976.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered North America

