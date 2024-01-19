Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Optical Genome Mapping Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America Optical Genome Mapping Market has valued at USD 53.19 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 20.51% through 2028. The North America Optical Genome Mapping Market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment of the genomics and molecular biology industry. Optical genome mapping technology has gained prominence due to its ability to provide comprehensive insights into the structure and organization of DNA at the genome level.



The North America Optical Genome Mapping Market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing applications in genomics research, clinical diagnostics, and biotechnology. The market's growth is attributed to advancements in technology, expanding research initiatives, and a growing awareness of the potential of optical genome mapping. The market size is substantial and is expected to continue expanding as the technology becomes more accessible and integrated into various scientific disciplines.



Key Market Drivers

Advancements in Genomic Research



Advancements in genomic research have emerged as a critical and compelling driver for the growth of the North America Optical Genome Mapping Market. Genomic research refers to the study of an organism's complete set of DNAS, encompassing its genes and non-coding sequences, to understand the genetic basis of various biological processes, diseases, and traits. Optical genome mapping is an advanced technology that plays a pivotal role in this domain by facilitating the high-resolution mapping of DNA molecules. Genomic research has evolved significantly in recent years, primarily driven by the introduction of high-throughput sequencing technologies, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS). While NGS is excellent for sequencing DNA, it has limitations in accurately detecting structural variations in the genome. This is where optical genome mapping comes into play. It provides researchers with a complementary tool to investigate the structural complexities of genomes. As researchers strive to understand the full spectrum of genomic variations, optical genome mapping offers a unique advantage by revealing large-scale structural changes, such as copy number variations (CNVs), translocations, and inversions. These insights are crucial for deciphering the genetic basis of diseases and traits.



In cancer research, the importance of structural variations in the genome cannot be overstated. Many cancers are driven by specific genetic alterations, including chromosomal rearrangements and gene fusions. Optical genome mapping allows researchers to identify these alterations with precision. As the field of cancer genomics continues to expand, optical genome mapping technologies are increasingly adopted to study the genomes of cancer patients. This, in turn, fuels the demand for these tools in both research and clinical settings. Genome-wide association studies are instrumental in identifying genetic variations associated with complex diseases. While SNP (Single Nucleotide Polymorphism) arrays have been widely used in GWAS, they have limitations in detecting structural variations. Optical genome mapping supplements GWAS by enabling the identification of structural variations that may contribute to disease susceptibility. As the importance of structural variations in complex diseases becomes more evident, researchers are turning to optical genome mapping as an indispensable tool in their studies.



Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By Application:

Genome Assembly

Structural Variation Detection

Microbial Strain Typing

Haplotype Phasing

Others

Optical Genome Mapping Market, By End-User:

Synthetic

Natural

Plant

Animal

Others

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bionano Genomics, Inc., US

NabSys Inc., US

Nucleome Informatics Pvt Ltd

France Genomique

Praxis Genomics

PerkinElmer

OpGen, Inc

