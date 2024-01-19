United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2022, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reached a valuation of USD 1.36 billion and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% through 2028. This market pertains to the global industry specializing in the diagnosis and testing of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases comprise a group of disorders in which the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own healthy tissues, resulting in various health complications. The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics encompasses a wide array of products, services, and technologies designed for the identification and monitoring of these conditions.
Key Market Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases
- Technological Advancements
- Expanding Product Portfolio
- Geographical Expansion
Key Market Challenges
- Complexity of Autoimmune Diseases
- Lack of Specific Biomarkers
- High Diagnostic Costs
- Variability in Disease Presentation
Key Market Trends
- Advances in Biomarker Discovery
- Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)
- Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring
- Multiplex Testing
Key Market Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Roche Diagnostics Corp
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- SQI Diagnostics Inc
- EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG
- Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG
- INOVA Diagnostics Inc
- Crescendo Bioscience LLC
- bioMerieux SA
Report Scope
In this report, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Component:
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Consumables
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:
- Routine Laboratory Tests
- Inflammatory Markers
- Antibodies & Immunologic Tests
- Others
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:
- Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
- Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region:
- North-East
- Mid-west
- West
- South
