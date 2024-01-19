United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2022, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market reached a valuation of USD 1.36 billion and is poised for substantial growth in the forecasted period, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% through 2028. This market pertains to the global industry specializing in the diagnosis and testing of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases comprise a group of disorders in which the immune system mistakenly targets and attacks the body's own healthy tissues, resulting in various health complications. The market for autoimmune disease diagnostics encompasses a wide array of products, services, and technologies designed for the identification and monitoring of these conditions.







Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases

Technological Advancements

Expanding Product Portfolio

Geographical Expansion

Key Market Challenges

Complexity of Autoimmune Diseases

Lack of Specific Biomarkers

High Diagnostic Costs

Variability in Disease Presentation

Key Market Trends

Advances in Biomarker Discovery

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring

Multiplex Testing

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Roche Diagnostics Corp

Beckman Coulter Inc

SQI Diagnostics Inc

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

Aesku Diagnostics GmbH & Co KG

INOVA Diagnostics Inc

Crescendo Bioscience LLC

bioMerieux SA

Report Scope



In this report, the United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Component:

Instruments

Reagents

Consumables

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Test Type:

Routine Laboratory Tests

Inflammatory Markers

Antibodies & Immunologic Tests

Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type:

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

United States Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region:

North-East

Mid-west

West

South

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y9yth6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment