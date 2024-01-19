Seven Low-Income Families Become Homeowners in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) celebrates new first-time homeowners at the Isabel Villas neighborhood dedication ceremony on Saturday, January 20th. The new affordable 8-home development is nestled in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles. At the celebration, Habitat LA will celebrate the families moving into their beautiful one-story homes, which include private yards, attached 2-car garages, drought-tolerant landscaping, energy-efficient appliances, and solar systems.

“Since we raised the first wall in June 2022, Isabel Villas has had a special place in the heart of Habitat LA. We proudly named the home development as a tribute to our esteemed Chief of Staff, Isabel Lee, commemorating her remarkable 20 years of dedication and service. Now, we are thrilled to welcome our partner families to this special community.” said Erin Rank, President & CEO of Habitat LA.

During the ceremony elected officials, Erin Rank, donors and partner homebuyers will speak. Attendees will have the chance to tour some of the completed homes.

These partner homebuyers worked alongside hundreds of community and industry volunteers to build their new homes. Habitat LA donors contributed funds as well as in-kind products and services at various levels of construction. We extend a special thank you to our generous donors and partners for supporting the development of Isabel Villas, including: County of Los Angeles and L. A. County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell’s office , Thrivent, Bank of America, Habitat LA Catholic Coalition, Mattel, Renaissance Charitable Foundation, Amazon Prime Video, Chervon/Flex Tools, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Ring, Silicon Valley Bank, Wells Fargo, and Costa Roofing.

WHEN:

Date: January 20, 2024

Time: 11AM - 1PM

LOCATION:

229 E. El Segundo Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90061

WHO:

Partner Homeowners

Habitat LA CEO, Erin Rank

Habitat LA Team members, Donors, and Volunteers

Elected Officials

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout Greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build and repair homes and to help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA empowers people through access to affordable loans, housing counseling, and down-payment assistance. To learn more about Habitat LA, please visit habitatla.org.