Key information relating to the reverse share split and change of ISIN

Oslo, Norway, 19 January 2024



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") refers to the resolution made by the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 December 2023 to do a reverse share split (share consolidation) of the Company's shares in the ratio of 10:1 to meet Oslo Børs’ requirements of a minimum share value of NOK 1 per share. Please see below for key information regarding the share consolidation:

Date on which the corporate action was made public: 18 December 2023

Reverse split ratio: ten (10) old shares give one (1) new share

Last day including right: 22 January 2024

Ex-date: 23 January 2024

Record date: 24 January 2024

Date of approval: 18 December 2023

In connection with the reverse share split, the Company's shares will be transferred to a new ISIN. Please note the following key information regarding the ISIN change:

Issuer: Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Previous ISIN: NO0010284318

New ISIN: NO0013119255

Date of ISIN change: 23 January 2024

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on Oslo Børs.

+ + +

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no (mailto:ir@interoil.no)

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.



