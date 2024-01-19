Company Announcement no. 143 – 2024

Copenhagen, January 19th, 2024

GreenMobility signs agreement with leading Dutch car-sharing company MyWheels

In company announcement 133 on 12 December 2023, GreenMobility announced a strategy update that, over the coming months, would result in a significant fleet expansion in Copenhagen and the closure or divestment of the company’s activities in the Netherlands and Finland.

Aligned with the strategy change, GreenMobility has now entered into an agreement with the Netherlands leading car-sharing company MyWheels.

The agreement enables GreenMobility to offer its customers the opportunity to transfer to MyWheels, and simultaneously, the employees at GreenMobility Netherlands will have the chance to become part of MyWheels.

"We are very pleased with this agreement that provides our employees with the opportunity to continue working within car-sharing and hereby promote the green transition at a company with the same visions as us. At the same time, our customer base will have the opportunity to transfer to MyWheels, which will help reduce the cost of closing down our operations in the Netherlands," says Kasper Gjedsted, CEO at GreenMobility.

GreenMobility's operations in the Netherlands will cease as of 1 February 2024, and GreenMobility cars in the Netherlands will be relocated to other locations.

Contact and further information

Kasper Gjedsted CEO, +45 21 41 80 30: kg@greenmobility.com

Jan Helleskov Head of Communications & PR, +45 31 10 14 08: jhe@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,600 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam. More than 250,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

