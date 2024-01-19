Flash News: OKX Announces Integration of Relation, Entangle, Layer3, DMC, Everest Ventures Group, KEOM, FBPay and Wanchain with its Layer 2 Testnet

SINGAPORE, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 19, 2024.

OKX Announces Integration of Relation, Entangle, Layer3, DMC, Everest Ventures Group, KEOM, FBPay and Wanchain with its Layer 2 Testnet

OKX has announced the integration of Relation, Entangle, Layer3, DMC, Everest Ventures Group, KEOM, FBPay and Wanchain with its Layer 2 testnet. OKX's Layer 2 is a cutting-edge, Ethereum-based Zero Knowledge (ZK) Layer 2 network leverages the robust capabilities of the Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK).

Relation, an innovative solution encoding social relationships on Web3, Entangle, a customizable and interoperable data infrastructure built for institutions and Web3, and Layer3, a platform for powerful, interactive user experiences, are among the eight projects now supporting OKX's Layer 2 testnet.

DMC, an open source blockchain platform for stable and decentralized storage services, Everest Ventures Group, a company that incubates and invests in Web3 projects, KEOM, an AI-enhanced suite of zk-powered trading products, FBPay, a gateway to the Web3 world for swift cryptocurrency purchases, and Wanchain, a sustainable Layer 1 PoS blockchain and a decentralized blockchain interoperability solution, are also now onboard.

With these eight projects now supporting the Layer 2 testnet, OKX is further able to demonstrate the versatility, capabilities and potential of its ZK Layer 2 network in a controlled environment. Since its launch in November 2023, the Layer 2 testnet has onboarded over 170 projects, including QuickSwap, Galxe and DODO, fostering innovation and collaboration within the Web3 community.

OKX's Layer 2 serves as the new native network, with the goal of providing users and developers access to the world's biggest blockchain ecosystems. It is a state-of-the-art, user-friendly protocol designed for builders, creators and Web3 enthusiasts. Layer 2 utilizes ZK proofs, ensuring high security and scalability while reducing transaction costs. The network is compatible with Ethereum, allowing seamless and secure deployment of EVM-based DApps. It also provides connectivity with a wide range of smart contracts, wallets and tools.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

