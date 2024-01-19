Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2023 operational update

Highlights:

In 12m 2023, hard rock gold production amounted to 648.3 kg (20,844 oz), compared with 771.5 kg (24,805 oz) in 12m 2022, a decrease of 16%, or 123.2 kg (3,961 oz);

Alluvial gold production by a third party mining contractor at Staroverinskaya amounted to 20.0 kg (642 oz), compared with 8.6 kg (278 oz) an increase of 131%, or 11.3 kg (364 oz).

In 12m 2023, total gold sales were 603.9 kg (19,415 oz), compared with 882.2 kg (28,364 oz) in 12m 2022, a decrease of 278.4 kg (8,949 oz), or 32%;

416,986 tonnes of ore with average grade of 1.75 g/t were processed through the CIL plant compared with 413,323 tonnes in 12m 2022, an increase of 1%, or 3,663 tonnes

The average grade during 12m 2023 was 1.75 g/t, compared to 2.04 g/t in 12m 2022, a decrease of 14%;

235,670 tonnes of ore were mined in 12m 2023, compared with 355,310 tonnes in 12m 2022, a decrease of 119,640 tonnes or 34%. Stripping volume amounted to 2,190,900 m3 (-5,400 m3, or 0.2% less than in 12m 2022);

The Company predicted 630 – 670 kg of gold produced in 2023 with the actual gold production at 668.3 kg. The Company’s targets were fulfilled.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 12m 2023 12m 2022 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 648,3 20 844 771,5 24 805 -123,2 - 3 961 -16% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 20,0 642 8,6 278 11,3 364 131% Total gold produced 668,3 21 486 780,2 25 082 -111,9 - 3 597 -14%





Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 12m 2023 12m 2022 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 2 190,9 2 196,3 - 5,4 0,2% Ore mined 000 tonnes 235,7 355,3 - 119,6 -34% Gold in Ore kg 430,3 681,4 - 251,2 -37% Average grade g/t 2,33 1,92 0,41 21% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 417,0 413,3 3,7 1% Grade g/t 1,75 2,04 - 0,29 -14% Gold in ore processing kg 728,3 842,8 - 114,5 -14% Gold produced CIL kg 648,3 771,5 - 123,2 -16% Recovery % 89,0% 92% -2,5% -2,8% Warehouse on Dec 31 Ore 000 tonnes 63,7 88,9 - 25,2 -28% Grade g/t 1,66 1,59 0,07 5%

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

